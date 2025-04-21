Indonesia Expands QRIS Reach Despite US Trade Pressure

Arnoldus Kristianus
April 25, 2025 | 9:41 pm
SHARE
A customer pays using the QRIS barcode in Cimahi, West Java, on Sep. 20, 2024. (Antara Photo/Abdan Syakura)
A customer pays using the QRIS barcode in Cimahi, West Java, on Sep. 20, 2024. (Antara Photo/Abdan Syakura)

Jakarta. Indonesia is pushing ahead with the international expansion of its national QR code payment system despite mounting scrutiny from Washington, which has accused the country of erecting trade barriers through its digital payment policies.

Bank Indonesia (BI) Deputy Governor Filianingsih Hendarta said the Quick Response Code Indonesian Standard (QRIS) is now interoperable with payment systems in Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand, with upcoming partnerships planned with Japan, India, South Korea, China, and Saudi Arabia.

“The cross-border use of QRIS continues to grow,” Filianingsih said recently. “This is part of our commitment to building a more inclusive and efficient digital payment ecosystem.”

Launched in 2019, QRIS has emerged as a cornerstone of Indonesia’s digital finance strategy. By the first quarter of 2025, the platform had reached 56.3 million users and facilitated 2.6 billion transactions worth Rp 262.1 trillion ($16.4 billion). QRIS is currently used by 38.1 million merchants, mostly small businesses, with no minimum transaction requirement and low or no fees for micro merchants.

Advertisement
Read More:
Indonesia Open to Foreign Payment Firms Amid US Concerns Over QRIS

QRIS Tap, a newer feature using near-field communication (NFC) technology, has also gained traction since its March debut, recording 42.9 million transactions from 20.8 million users. More than 1.4 million merchants are now equipped to accept QRIS Tap.

However, the system has drawn criticism from the US government, which argues that Indonesia’s QRIS and National Payment Gateway (NPG) policies disadvantage foreign firms like Visa and Mastercard. The complaint is part of broader US trade concerns that have led President Donald Trump to impose tariffs of up to 32 percent on Indonesian goods, starting this July.

Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto said Indonesia remains open to international players. “QRIS and NPG are not meant to exclude foreign operators,” Airlangga said. “Visa and Mastercard continue to operate freely here. We offer a level playing field.”

Retail association chairman Budihardjo Iduansjah also dismissed accusations of protectionism, saying QRIS merely offers consumers another option. “Credit cards and international systems are still in use across Indonesia. QRIS is just an additional tool for convenience and security,” he said.

Read More:
US Criticism of QRIS Baseless, Says Indonesian Economist

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indonesia Expands QRIS Reach Despite US Trade Pressure
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia Expands QRIS Reach Despite US Trade Pressure

 Indonesia expands QRIS cross-border use, defending its payment system amid US pressure in ongoing trade negotiations.
Indonesia Open to Foreign Payment Firms Amid US Concerns Over QRIS
Business 12 hours ago

Indonesia Open to Foreign Payment Firms Amid US Concerns Over QRIS

 At present, US financial giants such as Visa and Mastercard are available in Indonesia.
Sri Mulyani: Indonesia’s Economy Resilient Despite US Tariffs, IMF Downgrade
Business Apr 24, 2025 | 1:49 pm

Sri Mulyani: Indonesia’s Economy Resilient Despite US Tariffs, IMF Downgrade

 Despite US tariffs and IMF downgrade, Indonesia’s economy remains resilient with strong fundamentals and proactive measures.
Japan Pushes Back: A Turning Point in US Trade Relations
Opinion Apr 24, 2025 | 11:55 am

Japan Pushes Back: A Turning Point in US Trade Relations

 Japan pushes back against Trump’s tariffs, calling for fair trade against "US extortion".
US Criticism of QRIS Baseless, Says Indonesian Economist
Business Apr 24, 2025 | 9:51 am

US Criticism of QRIS Baseless, Says Indonesian Economist

 Indonesia’s national payment systems face US criticism, but experts urge firm stance to uphold local control and digital sovereignty.
SBY Urges Prabowo to Prepare for Economic Shock from US Tariffs
Business Apr 23, 2025 | 10:21 am

SBY Urges Prabowo to Prepare for Economic Shock from US Tariffs

 SBY warns US tariffs under Trump will impact Indonesia’s economy, urges strategic response, unity, and diplomacy to manage fallout.
IMF Cuts Global Growth to 2.8% as Trump’s Tariffs Bite
Business Apr 22, 2025 | 9:32 pm

IMF Cuts Global Growth to 2.8% as Trump’s Tariffs Bite

 IMF slashes global growth outlook to 2.8%, citing Trump’s tariffs and trade uncertainty as major threats to US, China, and global stability.
Trump’s Tariff on ASEAN: Ignoring a Trillion-Dollar Partner
Opinion Apr 21, 2025 | 10:14 pm

Trump’s Tariff on ASEAN: Ignoring a Trillion-Dollar Partner

 Trump’s tariff on ASEAN is a self-inflicted blow, risking US jobs and growth by alienating a trillion-dollar trade partner.
DBS: US Tariff Could Cut Indonesia’s Growth by 0.5 Pct
Business Apr 21, 2025 | 7:27 pm

DBS: US Tariff Could Cut Indonesia’s Growth by 0.5 Pct

 A 32% U.S. tariff on Indonesian goods could cut GDP by 0.5%, warns DBS, as risks loom over key export sectors and growth outlook.
US Slams Indonesia’s QRIS Policy as Trade Barrier, BI Open to Cooperation
Business Apr 21, 2025 | 5:53 pm

US Slams Indonesia’s QRIS Policy as Trade Barrier, BI Open to Cooperation

 The US calls Indonesia’s QRIS policy a trade barrier. Bank Indonesia says it’s open to cooperation if both sides are ready.

The Latest

Gaza's Food Stocks Depleted Under Israel Blockade
News 1 hours ago

Gaza's Food Stocks Depleted Under Israel Blockade

 The UN’s World Food Program says its food stocks in Gaza have run out, deepening the humanitarian crisis as Israel's blockade persists.
Citi Indonesia Profit Surges After Consumer Unit Exit
Business 2 hours ago

Citi Indonesia Profit Surges After Consumer Unit Exit

 Citi Indonesia posts Rp2.6t profit in 2024, driven by efficiency gains after consumer business divestment and leaner operations.
Indonesia Expands QRIS Reach Despite US Trade Pressure
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia Expands QRIS Reach Despite US Trade Pressure

 Indonesia expands QRIS cross-border use, defending its payment system amid US pressure in ongoing trade negotiations.
BPJPH Finds Pork in Halal-Labeled Marshmallows, Prompting Retail Recall
News 2 hours ago

BPJPH Finds Pork in Halal-Labeled Marshmallows, Prompting Retail Recall

 South Sumatra authorities uncover non-halal ingredients in marshmallows, including pork, at Sevendays and Soma Market, prompting recall.
UNTR Eyes Non-Coal Sector with $1B Investment Plan for 2025
Business 2 hours ago

UNTR Eyes Non-Coal Sector with $1B Investment Plan for 2025

 United Tractors (UNTR) plans a $1B investment in non-coal sectors, focusing on minerals like nickel and gold, and renewable energy by 2025.
News Index

Most Popular

Japan Pushes Back: A Turning Point in US Trade Relations
1
Japan Pushes Back: A Turning Point in US Trade Relations
2
Indonesia’s Largest Muslim Group Defends Halal Rules Against US Criticism
3
Indonesian Retailers Won’t Accept Big-Name Products Directly from Chinese Factories: Association
4
VinFast, BYD Projects in Indonesia Face Disruptions from Local Groups
5
Judge Stashed $360,000 in Bribe Money Under Mattress, AGO Reveals
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED