Indonesia Has Enough Food Supplies for the Next Five Months: Gov't

Maria Gabrielle Putrinda
March 7, 2025 | 2:35 pm
People shop for groceries at a bazaar in Central Kalimantan on March 6, 2025. (Antara Photo/Auliya Rahman)
Jakarta. Agricultural Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman said Friday that Indonesia had enough food supplies for the next five months, while ensuring that the country should be able to feed its population during Ramadan and beyond.

Almost a week has passed since the fasting month of Ramadan began. Food prices in Indonesia tend to rise during Ramadan as demand increases from the daily pre-dawn and iftar meals. This trend oftentimes even last until Eid as people usually prepare luxurious meals to celebrate the end of Ramadan. But according to Andi Amran, people do not need to worry about supplies as Indonesia has enough food. 

"Our supplies of strategic food commodities are enough for the coming three, four and even five months. We also continue to produce food," Andi Amran said in Jakarta, while adding that prices would remain relatively stable. 

The minister also urged traders to not sell food commodities beyond the maximum retail price.

"There is an abundance in production and supplies. There is no reason or loophole to raise prices above the cap," Andi Amran said.

To this end, the ministry has coordinated with the police to take firm action if anyone sells food beyond the maximum retail price.

"We will even revoke [the sellers'] permits. [Exceeding the price cap] is something punishable," Andi Amran said.

To suppress prices, the government is planning to set up 4,500 outless across the country to sell essential food commodities at regulated price caps. These outlets can help Indonesia keep prices stable and make sure people have access to affordable food.

