Indonesia Has the Potential to Become a Key Player in the Global Halal Industry

Salman Mardira
February 28, 2025 | 9:08 am
SHARE
OJK Commissioner Friderica Widyasari Dewi delivers a speech speaks during a Sharia economy seminar at the Ritz Carlton-Pacific Place Hotel in Jakarta, Thursday, Feb. 27.,2025. (B-Universe Photo)
OJK Commissioner Friderica Widyasari Dewi delivers a speech speaks during a Sharia economy seminar at the Ritz Carlton-Pacific Place Hotel in Jakarta, Thursday, Feb. 27.,2025. (B-Universe Photo)

Jakarta. Indonesia, home to one of the world’s largest Muslim populations, must strive to become a dominant force in the global halal industry, rather than merely serving as a major market destination, an official said on Thursday.

The country should play a more active and strategic role in shaping the halal economy and sharia-based services, said Friderica Widyasari Dewi, a commissioner at the Financial Services Authority (OJK).

“We must not fall behind, and we should not let Indonesia remain just a market for halal products and sharia-based services,” Friderica said during the "Sharia Economy 2025: Halal Lifestyle and Consumer Trends" seminar, hosted by B-Universe Media Holdings at the Ritz Carlton-Pacific Place Hotel in Jakarta.

“Instead, we must position ourselves as a key global player and ensure that the halal industry contributes significantly to our nation, economy, and society,” she added.

Advertisement

The Expanding Global Halal Industry
The global halal economy is witnessing rapid growth, fueled by rising Muslim consumer spending, increasing demand for sharia-compliant products, and greater government support for halal certification worldwide.

According to the State of the Global Islamic Economy Report 2023, Muslim consumer spending across halal food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, fashion, tourism, and media reached $2.29 trillion in 2022 and is projected to surpass $2.8 trillion by 2025.

The halal food industry alone accounted for $1.27 trillion, while Islamic finance assets have exceeded $4 trillion globally. Leading countries such as Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Turkey have successfully established strong halal ecosystems and captured significant shares of the global market.

Indonesia’s Competitive Standing in the Halal Economy
Friderica revealed that Indonesia is already making significant strides in the halal industry and currently ranks third in the Global Islamic Economy Indicator (GIEI).

The country’s halal sectors are gaining global recognition:

  • 2nd in the world for the halal food industry
  • 3rd in Muslim fashion
  • 5th in pharmaceutical and halal cosmetics
  • 6th in the media and recreation industry
  • 7th in Islamic finance

In Muslim-friendly tourism, Indonesia has taken the top spot, ranking 1st in the Global Muslim Travel Index 2024.

With its vast domestic market, strong production capacity, and increasing government initiatives, Indonesia has the potential to lead the global halal industry by expanding exports, strengthening halal certification standards, and enhancing the sharia financial sector to attract international investment, she said.

Tags:
#Economic Impacts
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Indonesia Has the Potential to Become a Key Player in the Global Halal Industry
Business 29 minutes ago

Indonesia Has the Potential to Become a Key Player in the Global Halal Industry

 In Muslim-friendly tourism, Indonesia has taken the top spot, ranking 1st in the Global Muslim Travel Index 2024.
Boris Spassky, Soviet-Era World Chess Champion, Dies At 88
News 48 minutes ago

Boris Spassky, Soviet-Era World Chess Champion, Dies At 88

 The televised 1972 match with Bobby Fischer, at the height of the Cold War, was known as the “Match of the Century."
Ramadan A Momentum to Grow Indonesia's Sharia Economy
Business 1 hours ago

Ramadan A Momentum to Grow Indonesia's Sharia Economy

 Indonesia is home to the world's largest Muslim population, reaching almost 230 million people.
United Tractors Records a Net Profit of Rp 19.5 Trillion in 2024
Special Updates 1 hours ago

United Tractors Records a Net Profit of Rp 19.5 Trillion in 2024

 United Tractors had recently released its consolidated financial statements for up to the fourth quarter of 2024.
Trump Plans Tariffs on Mexico, Canada for Tuesday
Business 10 hours ago

Trump Plans Tariffs on Mexico, Canada for Tuesday

 But Trump has also at times engaged in aggressive posturing only to give last-minute reprieves.
News Index

Most Popular

Review: 'Legends of the Condor Heroes' Has a Faster-Than-Light Pace
1
Review: 'Legends of the Condor Heroes' Has a Faster-Than-Light Pace
2
Qatar to Build 1 Million Apartments in Indonesia Starting April 2025
3
AGO Investigates Oil Tycoon Riza Chalid in $11.9 Billion Pertamina Corruption Scandal
4
Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad Visits Jokowi in Solo
5
AGO Suspects Pertamax Was Blended with Fuel of Lower Quality Than Pertalite
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED