Indonesia Keeps Positive Trade Balance for 58 Months in a Row, But Surplus Weakens

Jayanty Nada Shofa
March 17, 2025 | 12:39 pm
SHARE
Fishermen fish near the Tanjung Emas container port in Semarang on March 7, 2025. (Antara Photo/Aprillio Akbar)
Fishermen fish near the Tanjung Emas container port in Semarang on March 7, 2025. (Antara Photo/Aprillio Akbar)

Jakarta. Indonesia had been enjoying a positive trade balance for 58 consecutive months, but the monthly surplus had weakened in February, official data showed on Monday.

According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesia's overall trade surplus totaled $3.12 billion last month, giving Southeast Asia's largest economy its 58-month streak since May 2020.

Last month, Indonesia exported $21.98 billion worth of goods, while it imported $18.86 billion from its foreign partners.

The recently announced surplus is smaller than the $3.49 billion positive trade balance recorded in January 2025. Even so, it surpassed the $830 million surplus in February 2024, thanks to the rising exports of its top commodity palm oil, among others. BPS revealed that crude palm oil (CPO) exports had soared over 58 percent month-to-month, hitting $2.27 billion in February.

Advertisement

"The $4.84 billion surplus in our non-oil and gas trade in February helped us keep up the positive trend. The top contributing commodities include vegetable or animal fats and oils, mineral fuels, as well as iron and steel," BPS' head Amalia Adininggar Widyasanti told a press briefing.

Indonesia saw a $1.72 billion deficit in its oil and gas trade last month, Amalia said.

Indonesia Keeps Positive Trade Balance for 58 Months in a Row, But Surplus Weakens
A farmer loads palm oil fresh fruit bunches onto his cart in Aceh on Feb. 18, 2025. Indonesia records rising palm oil exports that month. (Antara Photo/Syifa Yulinnas)

The US remained Indonesia's top contributor to the positive trend as Jakarta's surplus with Washington topped $1.5 billion in February, followed by India (nearly $1.3 billion), and the Philippines ($753.3 million). The latest figures further cemented the possibility of Indonesia being a future target for US President Donald Trump's tariffs as the American politician is targeting his country's top sources of foreign trade deficit. BPS reported that Indonesia posted a $291.1 million surplus when trading electrical machinery and equipment with the US.

Indonesia booked the largest deficit with China in February, running a negative trade balance of almost $1.7 billion with Beijing that month. The nearly $1.4 billion deficit in Indonesia's electrical machinery and equipment trade with China made up the lion's share of these figures. The neighboring Australia became Indonesia's second-largest source of deficit, reaching $428.6 million over the said period. In third place was Brazil ($168.1 million), BPS announced.

Tags:
#Trade #Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

PTPP Helps Set Up Solar Plant, Reverse Osmosis System in Batam
Special Updates 55 minutes ago

PTPP Helps Set Up Solar Plant, Reverse Osmosis System in Batam

 The solar plant program will benefit 50 students and 15 administrators at the school, according to PTPP.
Indonesia Keeps Positive Trade Balance for 58 Months in a Row, But Surplus Weakens
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia Keeps Positive Trade Balance for 58 Months in a Row, But Surplus Weakens

 Southeast Asia's largest economy Indonesia continues to export more than it imports, according to BPS.
Crocodile Attacks in Indonesia Are on the Rise
News 4 hours ago

Crocodile Attacks in Indonesia Are on the Rise

 The increase in attacks began about 12 years ago with the rise of palm oil plantations around the river mouth, a villager said.
President Prabowo to Inaugurate Freeport’s Fine Gold Refinery in Gresik
Business 5 hours ago

President Prabowo to Inaugurate Freeport’s Fine Gold Refinery in Gresik

 Freeport has signed a five-year sale and purchase agreement with Antam, committing to deliver 30 tons of gold valued at $12.5 billion.
Ship Carrying 2,500 VinFast Electric Cars Arrives in Jakarta
Business 11 hours ago

Ship Carrying 2,500 VinFast Electric Cars Arrives in Jakarta

 This latest shipment marks VinFast’s fourth and largest delivery to Indonesia since it began expanding its reach to its neighbor last year.
News Index

Most Popular

Ship Carrying 2,500 VinFast Electric Cars Arrives in Jakarta
1
Ship Carrying 2,500 VinFast Electric Cars Arrives in Jakarta
2
China’s Mixue Overtakes Starbucks and McDonald’s in Southeast Asia
3
Luxury Hotel Venue Adds Controversy to Military Law Discussions
4
Protesters Storm Hotel Meeting on Military Law Amendment
5
What to Know About El Salvador's Mega-Prison after Trump Sent Hundreds of Immigrants There
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED