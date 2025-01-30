Indonesia Mandates Digital Land Certificates in Nationwide Overhaul

Agung Dharma Putra
May 28, 2025 | 6:45 am
Agrarian and Spatial Planning Minister Nusron Wahid compares the water area in front of him with the land map in his hand during a visit to Kohod Village in Tangerang Regency, Banten, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (Antara Photo/Putra M. Akbar)
Agrarian and Spatial Planning Minister Nusron Wahid compares the water area in front of him with the land map in his hand during a visit to Kohod Village in Tangerang Regency, Banten, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (Antara Photo/Putra M. Akbar)

Surabaya. The Indonesian government has made it mandatory for all landowners to convert their paper-based land certificates into a digital format, as part of a sweeping modernization effort in the country’s land administration system.

Agrarian and Spatial Planning Minister Nusron Wahid said on Tuesday that the digital transformation is not optional, calling it a “necessary condition” for an efficient and transparent land system.

“This is not a choice. Every land certificate must be digitized,” Nusron said during a visit to Surabaya.

The new system aims to prevent overlapping ownership claims and introduce a more accountable land registry. Every parcel of land in the country has been assigned a unique registry number -- Nomor Induk Bidang (NIB) -- which is now integrated with geospatial mapping.

“Anyone looking to acquire land must first check the NIB to verify whether the land is already owned,” Nusron explained.

He added that digitization will streamline verification processes and enhance transparency in land transactions.

The digital certificates will include spatial data, ownership details, and visual imagery of the land.

To address public concerns over data safety, Nusron assured that the system is fortified with multiple layers of cybersecurity.

“There have been no cyberattacks so far. We guarantee its safety,” he said.

