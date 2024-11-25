Indonesia Mandates Downstream Development for Coal Mining Contract Extensions

Antara
November 25, 2024 | 4:17 pm
SHARE
A backhoe unloads coal from a barge at Tidore Islands Port in North Maluku, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. (Antara Photo/Andri Saputra)
A backhoe unloads coal from a barge at Tidore Islands Port in North Maluku, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. (Antara Photo/Andri Saputra)

Jakarta. Coal mining companies seeking to extend their contracts must establish a downstream industry ecosystem, Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said on Monday.

"One of the main requirements for extending Coal Mining Work Agreements (PKP2B) is developing downstream industries," Bahlil told Antara news agency.

Downstream industrialization efforts include coal gasification, a process that converts coal into gas for use as fuel or raw material in the chemical industry. This initiative aims to reduce Indonesia’s reliance on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports.

Bahlil said that the policy aligns with President Prabowo Subianto’s vision to promote the industrialization of natural resources, enhancing domestic value while driving economic growth beyond 8 percent.

Advertisement

"This initiative diversifies national income sources, reduces dependence on raw material exports, and lowers reliance on LPG imports, which remains significant," he explained.

Indonesia consumes 8 million tons of LPG annually, with 6 million tons sourced through imports. Domestic production is limited to just 1.6–1.8 million tons. "We need to boost the production of gases like C3 and C4, which are vital for LPG but are currently scarce in Indonesia," Bahlil added.

To support President Prabowo’s economic agenda, the government has outlined a downstream roadmap for 28 key commodities.

According to Bahlil, 90 percent of these commodities fall under the ESDM Ministry’s domain, requiring an estimated $618 billion in investments by 2040.

Additionally, the government will regulate mineral production allocation to ensure equity across the industry. This will involve adjustments in annual work and budget plans (RKAB) for mining companies.

The policy follows instances where domestic mining firms sought disproportionate production allocations. "For example, Indonesia produces 150 million tons of nickel, but one company requested 50–60 million tons, accounting for 30–40% of national production," Bahlil revealed.

During the APEC CEO Summit in Lima, Peru, on Nov. 14, President Prabowo invited global investors to participate in Indonesia’s $600 billion downstream development plan, aimed at moving up the production value chain for multiple commodities.

"Indonesia is open for business. I am committed to protecting all investments and creating favorable economic conditions," Prabowo said.

This extensive downstream initiative reflects Indonesia’s push for resource nationalism, which began under former President Joko Widodo’s administration. The nickel industry serves as a model, with unprocessed exports halted in favor of domestic processing. Similar policies are being considered for other commodities, including seaweed.

Tags:
#Commodity #Energy & Minerals
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Gov't Official Named as Suspect in Online Gambling Case
News 32 minutes ago

Gov't Official Named as Suspect in Online Gambling Case

 Adhi Kismanto, an official at the Communication and Digital Affairs Ministry, has been named a suspect in the online gambling ring case
FSD and China Mobile Hong Kong Sign MOU to Promote 5G Smart Offshore Firefighting
Special Updates 48 minutes ago

FSD and China Mobile Hong Kong Sign MOU to Promote 5G Smart Offshore Firefighting

 The Fire Services Department (FSD) and the China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited (CMHK) signed an MoU in 5G smart offshore firefighting
Swatch Wins Malaysian Suit over Watches Government Said Had LGBTQ+ Elements
News 54 minutes ago

Swatch Wins Malaysian Suit over Watches Government Said Had LGBTQ+ Elements

 The court ordered the watches to be returned within 14 days and said Swatch can demand compensation if the watches were damaged.
Malaysian Home Improvement Giant MR DIY Prepares $300M IPO on IDX
Business 3 hours ago

Malaysian Home Improvement Giant MR DIY Prepares $300M IPO on IDX

 Since entering the Indonesian market in 2017, MR DIY has rapidly grown, opening more than 800 stores nationwide.
Indonesia Mandates Downstream Development for Coal Mining Contract Extensions
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Mandates Downstream Development for Coal Mining Contract Extensions

 Coal mining companies seeking to extend their contracts must establish a downstream industry ecosystem, Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said
News Index

Most Popular

Transgender Influencer Isa Zega Responds to Blasphemy Allegations Amid Umrah Controversy
1
Transgender Influencer Isa Zega Responds to Blasphemy Allegations Amid Umrah Controversy
2
Canggu Too Crowded? Try Banyuwangi and Bali’s Hidden Gems in North and West
3
Philippine Vice President Publicly Threatens to Have President Assassinated
4
Rising Taxes Could Weaken Middle-Class Purchasing Power, CORE Economist Says
5
Dadang Iskandar Faces Death Penalty for Killing Fellow Officer
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED