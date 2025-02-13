Indonesia Moves Toward Lifting Saudi Labor Ban Under New Safeguards

Heru Andriyanto, Yustinus Paat
April 29, 2025 | 10:06 am
Manpower Ministry officials prevent Indonesian migrant workers from being illegally sent to Middle East countries at Juanda International Airport in Sidoarjo, East Java, on January 28, 2023. (Antara Photo)
Manpower Ministry officials prevent Indonesian migrant workers from being illegally sent to Middle East countries at Juanda International Airport in Sidoarjo, East Java, on January 28, 2023. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. A House of Representatives commission has expressed support for the government's plan to lift the ban on sending Indonesian migrant workers to Saudi Arabia.

The ban, enacted in 2015 over concerns about inadequate labor protections and frequent abuse cases, had restricted Indonesian workers from seeking employment in the kingdom.

Commission IX, which oversees manpower, healthcare, and social security affairs, urged the government to ensure maximum protection for migrant workers before lifting the moratorium.

The endorsement was conveyed during a hearing between the commission and Migrant Worker Protection Minister Abdul Kadir Karding at the legislature building on Monday.

"Commission IX supports lifting the moratorium on the condition that Indonesian migrant workers are assured protection, fair employment contracts, regular evaluations, decent minimum wages and working hours, and the recognition of their rights under Saudi and international law," said Charles Honoris, deputy chairman of the commission.

The commission also called on the government to pursue a bilateral agreement with Saudi Arabia on migrant worker protection and to improve the overall management of labor exports.

"Commission IX urges the Migrant Worker Protection Ministry to strengthen measures against the non-procedural dispatch of migrant workers and human trafficking," Charles added.

Undocumented Workers
During the hearing, Minister Karding said the plan to lift the moratorium stemmed from the rising number of Indonesian workers traveling illegally to Saudi Arabia.

Each year, around 25,000 Indonesians depart for Saudi Arabia through unofficial channels without government protection, he said.

"They aren't recorded in our data system, meaning the government cannot offer them protection," Karding said.

Government estimates suggest there are currently around 183,000 undocumented Indonesians working in Saudi Arabia.

"Despite the moratorium, many Indonesian job seekers continue to depart daily through illegal means. We must face this bitter reality," he said.

In a previous interview, Karding noted that the Saudi government has made several improvements regarding the treatment of Indonesian workers, including a guaranteed minimum wage of 1,500 riyals ($400) and health, life, and employment insurance coverage.

Additionally, the two governments have integrated their data systems to ensure better oversight in the future.

Indonesia Moves Toward Lifting Saudi Labor Ban Under New Safeguards
Police officers escort suspects accused of smuggling Indonesian workers who disguised as Umrah pilgrims at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Iqbal)

Karding also stated that Saudi Arabia is currently facing a demand for approximately 600,000 workers.

Jakarta plans to resume the deployment of migrant workers to Saudi Arabia following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Jeddah in March 2025. The first batch of workers is expected to depart by June 2025.

