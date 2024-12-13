Indonesia Not Immune to Trump’s Policy Impact, ADB Says

Jayanty Nada Shofa
December 13, 2024 | 1:56 pm
SHARE
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a Time magazine Person of the Year event at the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a Time magazine Person of the Year event at the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Jakarta. Any economic decision made by the US President-Elect Donald Trump is set to affect Indonesia, according to a top brass at the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

In about five weeks from now, businessman-turned-politician Trump will regain control of the world’s largest economies. Ahead of his inauguration, Trump has threatened a trade war against China by promising massive hikes on Chinese goods entering the US market. ADB’s country director for Indonesia, Jiro Tominaga, said Thursday that Jakarta—just like the other Asian economies—would not be immune to the impact of any policy changes under Trump. Tominaga, however, refused to say the extent of its impact, saying that it would only be visible after Trump takes office.

“We are watching closely on the discussions [on Trump]. … Any sort of policies and directions that a country like the US takes will always have some influence in countries like Indonesia,” Tominaga told reporters in Jakarta on Thursday.

“Yes, [Trump’s return] will have an impact [on Indonesia’s growth], but what kind of impact will depend on how exactly [Trump’s] policies come out,” Tomniaga said.

Advertisement

As Trump gears up for his comeback, President Prabowo Subianto is pursuing an 8-percent growth. ADB estimates show that Indonesia is forecast to grow 5 percent in both 2024 and 2025.

ADB’s recent report wrote that US policy changes under the upcoming Trump government could affect Asia and the Pacific’s long-term growth. But as significant policy changes take time, its effects would likely materialize from 2026. The effects, however, could be sooner if the new policies enter into force earlier than expected.

Indonesia is also already bracing for the likely flood of Chinese imports in case Trump proceeds with the tariff hikes. Deputy Trade Minister Dyah Roro Esti not long ago told reporters that Indonesia hoped to capture the opportunity from the potentially worsening US-China trade tensions. She added, “But we need to make sure that a large part of the US-bound Chinese goods do not come to Indonesia [once Trump’s tariffs are in place].”

Government data shows Indonesia-US trade hit nearly $31.6 billion in January-October 2024. Indonesia enjoyed an almost $11.5 billion surplus when trading with the US during that period. On the other hand, Indonesia-China trade totaled approximately $108.9 billion so far this year as of October. Indonesia’s trade deficit with China amounted to about $8.8 billion.

Tags:
#Trade #Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

BNI Sekuritas Wins Trusted Company Award at the 2024 CGPI
Special Updates 1 hours ago

BNI Sekuritas Wins Trusted Company Award at the 2024 CGPI

 BNI Sekuritas took home the "Trusted Company" award which recognized its commitment to its good corporate governance (GCG) implementation.
PDI-P Weighs Pros and Cons of Joining Prabowo's KIM Political Alliance
News 2 hours ago

PDI-P Weighs Pros and Cons of Joining Prabowo's KIM Political Alliance

 Megawati says that some people have tried to convince her into joining Prabowo's politicial alliance.
Indonesia Not Immune to Trump’s Policy Impact, ADB Says
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Not Immune to Trump’s Policy Impact, ADB Says

 Any economic decision made by the US President-Elect Donald Trump is set to affect Indonesia, ADB says.
Ridwan Kamil Concedes Defeat in Jakarta Gubernatorial Election
News 3 hours ago

Ridwan Kamil Concedes Defeat in Jakarta Gubernatorial Election

 Ridwan acknowledged that his coalition of political parties initially prepared to challenge the election results.
Daikin Opens $206 Million AC Factory in West Java, Targets Exports by 2027
Business 5 hours ago

Daikin Opens $206 Million AC Factory in West Java, Targets Exports by 2027

  Daikin Industries Indonesia (DIID) has completed its first full-scale air conditioner (AC) factory in Cikarang, West Java.
News Index

Most Popular

Two Tourists Killed in Tree Collapse at Monkey Forest, Bali Warns of Extreme Weather
1
Two Tourists Killed in Tree Collapse at Monkey Forest, Bali Warns of Extreme Weather
2
Think Before You Post, Bali Immigration's Cyber Unit Is Watching
3
Jakarta Raises 2025 Minimum Wage by 6.5 Pct to Rp 5.4 Million
4
Indonesia vs Laos: Young Squad Seeks Second Win in 2024 AFF Cup
5
Bali Prepares for Year-End 'Traffic Nightmare'
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED