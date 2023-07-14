Friday, July 14, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Indonesia Obliges Natural Resource Exporters to Keep 30% of Forex Revenues in Local Banks

Arnoldus Kristianus
July 14, 2023 | 9:21 pm
SHARE
Workers unload containers at the Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta on November 11, 2021. (B1 Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Workers unload containers at the Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta on November 11, 2021. (B1 Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. The Indonesian government obliges exporters of natural resources to keep at least 30 percent of their foreign exchange revenues at local financial institutions for at least three months.

The ruling is stipulated in government regulation no. 36 on export revenues from the business, management, and processing of natural resources.

Coming into effect from August 1, the ruling aims to “maintain sustainable development and enhance national economic resilience, while also optimizing the utilization of natural resources for people’s prosperity”.

Article 6 of the regulation stipulates that exporters must deposit their foreign exchange revenues to a special account in local banks that manage foreign currency savings.

Advertisement

It applies to foreign exchange revenues of at least $250,000 or its equivalent.

Tags:
#Policy
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Indonesian Police Spend Rp 49B on Tear Gas Guns
News 41 minutes ago

Indonesian Police Spend Rp 49B on Tear Gas Guns

 The launchers will be exclusively handed to the Jakarta Police which earlier requested their supply.
Indonesia Obliges Natural Resource Exporters to Keep 30% of Forex Revenues in Local Banks
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia Obliges Natural Resource Exporters to Keep 30% of Forex Revenues in Local Banks

 It applies to foreign exchange revenues of at least $250,000 or its equivalent.
APRIL Group Contributes Rp 484.3 Trillion to Indonesia’s GDP in 2016-2022: Study
Special Updates 4 hours ago

APRIL Group Contributes Rp 484.3 Trillion to Indonesia’s GDP in 2016-2022: Study

 APRIL Group drives the sub-national economy, adding Rp 245.6 trillion to Riau's gross regional domestic product in 2016-2022.
Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Violates ASEAN Amity Treaty: Blinken
News 7 hours ago

Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Violates ASEAN Amity Treaty: Blinken

 According to Antony Blinken, Russia's war in Ukraine violates the principles of ASEAN’s Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC).
Tokopedia, GoPay Get Lion’s Share of GoTo IPO Proceeds
Business 10 hours ago

Tokopedia, GoPay Get Lion’s Share of GoTo IPO Proceeds

 GoTo raised Rp 13.72 trillion from the public offering last year but had to spend Rp 153.4 billion on IPO costs.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Lavrov Stays Tight-Lipped after Talks with Indonesia, China
1
Lavrov Stays Tight-Lipped after Talks with Indonesia, China
2
Wang Yi, Lavrov Sit Together for Trilateral Talks with Indonesia
3
ASEAN, China Agree on South China Sea’s Code of Conduct Guidelines
4
Government Urged to Acquire Commanding Stake at Vale
5
Saudi Arabia Becomes 51st Country to Ink ASEAN's Amity Treaty
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED