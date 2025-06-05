Indonesia Offers $34 Billion in US Imports to Secure Tariff Relief

Jakarta. The Indonesian government has proposed boosting imports from the United States by up to $34 billion as part of ongoing negotiations aimed at securing relief from trade tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said on Thursday that the proposal includes significant purchases of energy and agricultural commodities, as well as investment plans involving Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund, Danantara.

“Earlier we discussed Indonesia’s plan to purchase US energy products, with a potential value reaching $15.5 billion,” Airlangga told reporters at a press conference in Jakarta.

The import plan also includes agricultural products and is tied to investment cooperation through Indonesian state-owned enterprises and Danantara. The aim, according to Airlangga, is to help address the US trade deficit with Indonesia, which currently stands at around $19 billion.

“We’re offering to purchase goods worth more than what the US trade deficit is -- $34 billion in total, compared to the $19 billion deficit,” he said.

Indonesia hopes that this offer will encourage the US to ease or eliminate tariffs that were applied under Trump’s trade policies. While no formal agreement has been announced, Indonesian officials believe that the scale of the proposed imports and investments could serve as a basis for favorable consideration.

In addition to trade, the two countries are exploring deeper collaboration in the mining sector, particularly in critical minerals such as nickel and copper, which are essential to the US supply chains for electronics, defense, and electric vehicles (EVs).

Airlangga stressed that Danantara will play a strategic role in supporting these investment projects, many of which are expected to involve US partners.

He also highlighted America’s long-standing presence in Indonesia’s mining industry through Freeport Indonesia, which has operated since 1967. According to Airlangga, both countries are now looking to expand this collaboration, although specific project details remain under wraps.

“Due to a non-disclosure agreement between the two countries, I cannot disclose further details,” he added.

