Indonesia Offers Import Hike, Tax Incentives to Defuse Trade Strain with US

Alfi Dinilhaq
April 14, 2025 | 8:51 pm
SHARE
Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto kicks off the 40th Trade Expo Indonesia in Jakarta on Feb. 20, 2025. (Antara Photo/Fakhri Hermansyah)
Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto kicks off the 40th Trade Expo Indonesia in Jakarta on Feb. 20, 2025. (Antara Photo/Fakhri Hermansyah)

Jakarta. In response to the 32 percent import tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, Indonesia has outlined a series of strategic measures to balance trade with the United States and, hopefully, reduce the tariffs.

A high-level lobbying team from Indonesia is set to visit the United States from April 16-23, with the aim of negotiating favorable terms for Indonesian businesses and addressing the tariff dispute.

The delegation will be led by Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, and Finance Minister Sri Mulyani. During the visit, they are scheduled to meet with top US officials, including representatives from the United States Trade Representative (USTR), the Department of Commerce, the State Department, and the Treasury Department.

Indonesia has not yet appointed an ambassador to the United States.

Advertisement

Airlangga stated that Indonesia is prepared with a comprehensive document addressing various issues related to tariffs, non-tariff measures (NTMs), and trade and investment cooperation. "We are focusing on balancing the trade deficit between Indonesia and the United States, and part of our strategy includes increasing imports from the US," he said in a press conference on Monday.

Indonesia plans to ramp up imports of key commodities such as liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), cotton, and soybeans. However, Airlangga did not provide specific figures on the anticipated increase in imports. "Indonesia will buy goods from the US according to our needs," he stated.

Alongside boosting imports, the Indonesian government aims to promote investment in the United States and relax certain domestic content requirements (TKDN) for technology and telecommunications sectors. Additionally, the government is exploring tax reforms, including relaxing value-added tax (VAT) rates on specific US products.

Airlangga also emphasized that Indonesia does not plan to reduce tariffs on US imports, as they are already relatively low. "For most products, our tariffs are about 5 percent, which is already quite low," he explained.

Tags:
#Trade #International
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

China’s Xi Says There Are No Winners in a Trade War as He Visits Southeast Asia
News 4 hours ago

China’s Xi Says There Are No Winners in a Trade War as He Visits Southeast Asia

 Xi Jinping visits Southeast Asia, highlighting China as a stabilizing force amid the US trade war, emphasizing no winners in tariff disputes
US Citizen Deported After Vandalizing Bali Clinic
News 5 hours ago

US Citizen Deported After Vandalizing Bali Clinic

 Bali deports a 27-year-old American tourist who vandalized a clinic in South Kuta. The incident prompted swift action from local authorities
Indonesia Offers Import Hike, Tax Incentives to Defuse Trade Strain with US
Business 5 hours ago

Indonesia Offers Import Hike, Tax Incentives to Defuse Trade Strain with US

 Indonesia plans to increase US imports, ease local rules, and send top officials to Washington to address Trump’s 32% import tariffs.
Nine Dogs Rescued After Owner’s Death Confirmed to Be from Illness, Not Mauling
News 6 hours ago

Nine Dogs Rescued After Owner’s Death Confirmed to Be from Illness, Not Mauling

 Nine dogs rescued in Surabaya after their owner’s death are healthy and up for adoption; autopsy confirms he died of illness, not attack.
US Tariff to Speed Up Indonesia-Eurasia Trade Pact, Russia Says
Business 7 hours ago

US Tariff to Speed Up Indonesia-Eurasia Trade Pact, Russia Says

 Indonesia wants to seal a free trade agreement with the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).
News Index

Most Popular

Danantara Secures $2 Billion Investment Commitment from Qatar
1
Danantara Secures $2 Billion Investment Commitment from Qatar
2
How Xi Can Win Trump’s Trade War
3
Three Judges Arrested for Alleged Bribery in CPO Export Trial
4
Xi Kicks Off ASEAN Tour, Exchanges Congratulations with Prabowo on 75th Anniversary of Bilateral Ties
5
Trump’s Tariffs Hit Hard: Americans Pay the Price
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED