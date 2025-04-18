Indonesia Open to Foreign Payment Firms Amid US Concerns Over QRIS

Jayanty Nada Shofa
April 25, 2025 | 11:09 am
SHARE
A buyer pays using QRIS at a coffee shop in Ternate, North Maluku, on April 24, 2025. (Antara Photo/Andri Saputra)
A buyer pays using QRIS at a coffee shop in Ternate, North Maluku, on April 24, 2025. (Antara Photo/Andri Saputra)

Jakarta. Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto said Friday that Indonesia remained open to foreign operators as the US slammed Jakarta’s payment systems, including the so-called QRIS barcode system, as a service barrier.

Indonesian goods will face a 32 percent import tax when they enter the American market starting early July. Early this month, US President Donald Trump decided to slap such steep tariffs to fix the bilateral trade imbalance. The initial baseline tariff of 10 percent is already in effect.

To justify the now-paused 32 percent import tax, the Trump administration gave Indonesia a list of what their businesses had long been concerned about. For instance, they complained about Indonesia’s QRIS and the National Payment Gateway (NPG), fearing that such systems could affect the American financial companies in the country. At present, US financial giants such as Visa and Mastercard are available in Indonesia.

Read More:
Indonesia Begins 60-Day Trade Talks with US, Offers Commodity Imports for Tariff Relief
Advertisement

As Indonesia pushes forward with tariff negotiations, all eyes are on the government on how it would respond to Washington's QRIS-NPG complaints. Airlangga, who helmed Indonesia’s negotiating team, said that Indonesia did not mean to lock American payment firms out of the system. 

“Regarding QRIS and NPG, Indonesia is open to foreign operators, including MasterCard and Visa,” Airlangga told reporters in a teleconference with the press.

"There are also no changes in the credit card sector. In the gateway sector, they [the US] are open to taking part in the front-end, and even participating within the system. We will provide a level playing field,” Airlangga said.

Indonesia Open to Foreign Payment Firms Amid US Concerns Over QRIS
Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto meets US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent in Washington on April 24, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs)

QRIS, short for Quick Response Code Indonesia Standard, lets users pay simply by scanning a barcode using their mobile phones. Bank Indonesia reported that the transaction volume for QRIS had soared 169.1 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025. A report by the US Trade Representative (USTR) claimed that Jakarta did not inform international stakeholders of these changes during the QRIS policymaking process. 

The NPG connects various electronic payment systems, letting people carry out non-cash transactions from any bank or channel in the country. Indonesia requires all domestic transactions to be processed via NPG. 

Over the past years, Bank Indonesia has issued some regulations regarding the NPG -- something that the USTR pointed out in its report. 

The central bank requires foreign firms to form partnership agreements with licensed Indonesian NPG switches to be able to process domestic retail transactions through the NPG. The agreements must earn Bank Indonesia’s approval, which is contingent on how supportive the foreign partner is of the development of the domestic industry, including through tech transfer. 

The USTR report underlined Bank Indonesia’s rule that requires government credit cards to be processed through NPG. American payment companies feared that this could limit access to US payment options, the trade agency said.

Read More:
Abusing Tariffs Will Seriously Undermine Trade, China Tells Indonesia

Tags:
#Trade #Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indonesia Open to Foreign Payment Firms Amid US Concerns Over QRIS
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia Open to Foreign Payment Firms Amid US Concerns Over QRIS

 At present, US financial giants such as Visa and Mastercard are available in Indonesia.
US Criticism of QRIS Baseless, Says Indonesian Economist
Business Apr 24, 2025 | 9:51 am

US Criticism of QRIS Baseless, Says Indonesian Economist

 Indonesia’s national payment systems face US criticism, but experts urge firm stance to uphold local control and digital sovereignty.
Wall Street Rises and Markets Rally Worldwide as Trump Softens Tough Talk on Tariffs 
Business Apr 24, 2025 | 8:14 am

Wall Street Rises and Markets Rally Worldwide as Trump Softens Tough Talk on Tariffs 

 Markets also rose after Trump said that US tariffs on imports coming from China could come down “substantially” from the current 145%.
EU A Reliable Partner for Indonesia Amid Tariff War, Estonia Says
Business Apr 23, 2025 | 11:18 am

EU A Reliable Partner for Indonesia Amid Tariff War, Estonia Says

 Indonesia can count on the EU amid the trade wars heightened by tariffs launched by US President Donald Trump, Estonia says.
Denmark Tries to Get Closer to Indonesia as Clock Ticks Down to Trump Tariff
Business Apr 22, 2025 | 6:56 am

Denmark Tries to Get Closer to Indonesia as Clock Ticks Down to Trump Tariff

 Trump has imposed a 32 percent tariffs on Indonesian goods, while imports from Denmark will face a 20 percent levy.
US Slams Indonesia’s QRIS Policy as Trade Barrier, BI Open to Cooperation
Business Apr 21, 2025 | 5:53 pm

US Slams Indonesia’s QRIS Policy as Trade Barrier, BI Open to Cooperation

 The US calls Indonesia’s QRIS policy a trade barrier. Bank Indonesia says it’s open to cooperation if both sides are ready.
No Deal Yet: Takeaways from Indonesia-US Tariff Talks
Business Apr 19, 2025 | 10:36 pm

No Deal Yet: Takeaways from Indonesia-US Tariff Talks

 Although the US initially announced a 32 percent tariff on Indonesian exports, Airlangga said the actual ceiling could be higher.
Indonesia Seeks Stronger Trade Ties with EU, Australia to Offset Potential US Export Losses
Business Apr 19, 2025 | 10:35 pm

Indonesia Seeks Stronger Trade Ties with EU, Australia to Offset Potential US Export Losses

 These intensified diplomatic engagements are part of Indonesia’s broader “mitigation efforts” to counter the effects of the US tariffs.
Indonesia Prepares Economic Stimulus to Counter US Tariffs, Protect Local Jobs
Business Apr 18, 2025 | 6:15 pm

Indonesia Prepares Economic Stimulus to Counter US Tariffs, Protect Local Jobs

 Indonesia prepares stimulus, policy reforms, and import offers to counter looming US tariffs and protect export-heavy industries.
Indonesia Begins 60-Day Trade Talks with US, Offers Commodity Imports for Tariff Relief
Business Apr 18, 2025 | 10:45 am

Indonesia Begins 60-Day Trade Talks with US, Offers Commodity Imports for Tariff Relief

 Indonesia opens 60-day trade talks with US, focusing on tariff relief and boosting energy and agriculture imports.

The Latest

Indonesia Open to Foreign Payment Firms Amid US Concerns Over QRIS
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia Open to Foreign Payment Firms Amid US Concerns Over QRIS

 At present, US financial giants such as Visa and Mastercard are available in Indonesia.
Jokowi Arrives in Rome to Attend Pope Francis' Funeral
News 3 hours ago

Jokowi Arrives in Rome to Attend Pope Francis' Funeral

 Jokowi brought a personal letter from President Prabowo Subianto, expressing condolences to the Vatican.
Houthi Rebels Have Shot Down 7 US Reaper Drones Worth $200 Million in Recent Weeks
News 3 hours ago

Houthi Rebels Have Shot Down 7 US Reaper Drones Worth $200 Million in Recent Weeks

 The sophisticated drones, built by General Atomics, cost about $30 million each, and generally fly at altitudes of more than 40,000 feet.
Trade War Has US Airlines Trimming Flights and Withdrawing Financial Guidance
Business 10 hours ago

Trade War Has US Airlines Trimming Flights and Withdrawing Financial Guidance

 Delta Air Lines pulled its January prediction that the company was on track for the best financial year in its history.
China Dismisses Claims of Ongoing Tariff Talks with US as Groundless
Business 10 hours ago

China Dismisses Claims of Ongoing Tariff Talks with US as Groundless

 “Any claims about the progress of China-US trade negotiations are as groundless as trying to catch the wind," a spokesman said.
News Index

Most Popular

Japan Pushes Back: A Turning Point in US Trade Relations
1
Japan Pushes Back: A Turning Point in US Trade Relations
2
Indonesia’s Largest Muslim Group Defends Halal Rules Against US Criticism
3
VinFast, BYD Projects in Indonesia Face Disruptions from Local Groups
4
Indonesian Retailers Won’t Accept Big-Name Products Directly from Chinese Factories: Association
5
Judge Stashed $360,000 in Bribe Money Under Mattress, AGO Reveals
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED