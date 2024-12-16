Indonesia Opens $12.3 Billion in Infrastructure Projects to Global Investors

Jakarta. The Indonesian government is inviting global investors to participate in national infrastructure projects worth approximately Rp 200 trillion ($12.3 billion), with opportunities spanning sectors such as roads, housing, food, and renewable energy.

Speaking at the Indonesia Conference on Infrastructure 2025 on Wednesday, Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Regional Development Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono underlined that the government is looking for long-term partners in development -- not just capital contributors.

“We welcome global investors not only for financial gain but as collaborators in driving Indonesia’s long-term transformation,” Agus said at the opening of the two-day event, held at the Jakarta International Convention Center.

A total of 46 projects are being offered for investment, including major toll road developments:

Gilimanuk–Mengwi Toll Road (Rp 25.4 trillion)

Pejagan–Cilacap Toll Road (Rp 27.59 trillion)

Sentul Selatan–Karawang Barat Toll Road (Rp 34.75 trillion)

Also on offer is the Manggar Integrated Waste Processing Facility (TPST) in Balikpapan, valued at $115.31 million.

In the clean energy sector, investment is sought for several mini-hydro power plants:

Tapin Dam: $5 million

Leuwikeris Dam: $16 million

Cipanas Dam: $4.81 million

Karalloe Dam: $7.94 million

“Indonesia’s future energy must be secure and sustainable,” Agus added. “As demand grows with the rise of electric vehicles, industry, and digitalization, we must prepare resilient energy infrastructure.”

Deputy Coordinating Minister for Basic Infrastructure Rachmat Kaimuddin said the conference serves as a platform for matchmaking between project developers and potential investors from both the public and private sectors.

“We’ve prepared a curated list of investment-ready projects worth around Rp 200 trillion. This list will be published on our official website, and we’re providing dedicated spaces for one-on-one discussions between project owners and interested investors,” Rachmat said.

The conference highlights five major themes: basic urban infrastructure, connectivity infrastructure, housing and area development, climate-resilient infrastructure, and infrastructure financing.

