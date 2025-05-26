Indonesia Plans First Nuclear Power Plant by 2034, Eyes Partnerships with Russia and Canada

Jakarta. Indonesia aims to commission its first nuclear power plant by 2034 as part of a broader push to diversify its energy mix and strengthen long-term energy security, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia announced Tuesday.

The plan is part of Indonesia’s national energy roadmap and falls under the oversight of the ministry’s Directorate General of New and Renewable Energy.

“Several countries have expressed interest in partnering with Indonesia to develop nuclear energy,” Bahlil said during the 2025 Jakarta Geopolitical Forum. “We’ve prepared the roadmap, and by 2034 at the latest, Indonesia must have its first nuclear power plant.”

The proposed facility is designed to have a capacity of up to 500 megawatts (MW) and will be developed across two regions -- Sumatra and Kalimantan, with 250 MW allocated to each.

Bahlil revealed that Russia and Canada are among the nations that have formally indicated their interest in participating in the project.

“As long as there is a cooperative relationship with Indonesia and the partnership is mutually beneficial, we are open to collaboration with any country,” he said.

The nuclear development plan is part of Indonesia’s Electricity Supply Work Plan (RUPTL) 2025-2034, which targets an overall additional generation capacity of 69.5 gigawatts (GW) over the next decade, including from renewable and low-emission sources.

Nuclear energy is expected to play a key role in supporting Indonesia’s transition away from fossil fuels, especially as the country balances rapid industrial growth with climate commitments under its net-zero emissions goal by 2060.

