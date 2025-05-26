Indonesia Plans First Nuclear Power Plant by 2034, Eyes Partnerships with Russia and Canada

Bambang Ismoyo
June 24, 2025 | 11:44 pm
SHARE
Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, center, speaks during the Jakarta Geopolitical Forum, Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Stefani Wijaya)
Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, center, speaks during the Jakarta Geopolitical Forum, Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Stefani Wijaya)

Jakarta. Indonesia aims to commission its first nuclear power plant by 2034 as part of a broader push to diversify its energy mix and strengthen long-term energy security, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia announced Tuesday.

The plan is part of Indonesia’s national energy roadmap and falls under the oversight of the ministry’s Directorate General of New and Renewable Energy.

“Several countries have expressed interest in partnering with Indonesia to develop nuclear energy,” Bahlil said during the 2025 Jakarta Geopolitical Forum. “We’ve prepared the roadmap, and by 2034 at the latest, Indonesia must have its first nuclear power plant.”

The proposed facility is designed to have a capacity of up to 500 megawatts (MW) and will be developed across two regions -- Sumatra and Kalimantan, with 250 MW allocated to each.

Advertisement

Bahlil revealed that Russia and Canada are among the nations that have formally indicated their interest in participating in the project.

“As long as there is a cooperative relationship with Indonesia and the partnership is mutually beneficial, we are open to collaboration with any country,” he said.

Read More:
Energy Minister Bahlil Alleges Sabotage Behind Indonesia’s Oil Import Dependence

The nuclear development plan is part of Indonesia’s Electricity Supply Work Plan (RUPTL) 2025-2034, which targets an overall additional generation capacity of 69.5 gigawatts (GW) over the next decade, including from renewable and low-emission sources.

Nuclear energy is expected to play a key role in supporting Indonesia’s transition away from fossil fuels, especially as the country balances rapid industrial growth with climate commitments under its net-zero emissions goal by 2060.

Tags:
#Energy & Minerals
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indonesia Plans First Nuclear Power Plant by 2034, Eyes Partnerships with Russia and Canada
Business 39 minutes ago

Indonesia Plans First Nuclear Power Plant by 2034, Eyes Partnerships with Russia and Canada

 The proposed facility is designed to have a capacity of up to 500 megawatts and will be developed across Sumatra and Kalimantan.
Indonesia Reassesses $24 Billion Refinery Project with Russia’s Rosneft
Business 6 hours ago

Indonesia Reassesses $24 Billion Refinery Project with Russia’s Rosneft

 Seven years after launch, the Pertamina-Rosneft project in East Java faces an investment review over limited progress
Indonesia to Export Clean Electricity to Singapore Under Landmark Green Energy Deal
Business Jun 13, 2025 | 3:45 pm

Indonesia to Export Clean Electricity to Singapore Under Landmark Green Energy Deal

 Indonesia aims to export up to 3 gigawatts of electricity under the deal.
Gag Nikel Stays, Others Go: Government Moves on Raja Ampat Mining Row
Business Jun 10, 2025 | 8:58 pm

Gag Nikel Stays, Others Go: Government Moves on Raja Ampat Mining Row

 Bahlil presented aerial photos and videos taken during a recent site visit to Gag Island to dismiss environmental concerns in Raja Ampat.
No Major Environmental Damage Found on Gag Island, Says Official After Mining Site Inspection
Business Jun 8, 2025 | 3:20 pm

No Major Environmental Damage Found on Gag Island, Says Official After Mining Site Inspection

 The ministry’s field evaluation revealed that five companies hold mining licenses in the Raja Ampat region.
Gov't Suspends Gag Nikel's Mining in Raja Ampat Over Environmental Concerns
News Jun 6, 2025 | 4:37 pm

Gov't Suspends Gag Nikel's Mining in Raja Ampat Over Environmental Concerns

 Indonesia halts Gag Nikel’s mining ops in Raja Ampat for environmental review, as Minister Bahlil plans on-site inspection.
Indonesia Probes Nickel Operations Near Raja Ampat Marine Paradise
News Jun 4, 2025 | 1:12 pm

Indonesia Probes Nickel Operations Near Raja Ampat Marine Paradise

 The Environment Ministry is probing nickel mining near Raja Ampat over fears of environmental damage to the marine tourism haven.
Minister Bahlil: Energy Sector to Create 6.2M Jobs by 2030
Business Jun 3, 2025 | 5:35 pm

Minister Bahlil: Energy Sector to Create 6.2M Jobs by 2030

 Indonesia may create 6.2M direct jobs by 2030 in power, mining, and EV sectors, with a major push for green and sustainable occupations.
Energy Ministry Eyes $35 Billion Investment to Expand Electricity Network
News May 30, 2025 | 6:00 pm

Energy Ministry Eyes $35 Billion Investment to Expand Electricity Network

 Indonesia plans to build a 47,758 km transmission network to connect renewable energy plants and expand power access nationwide by 2034.
Jakarta Losing Patience with Inpex over 26-Year Masela Gas Block Delay
Business May 26, 2025 | 8:03 pm

Jakarta Losing Patience with Inpex over 26-Year Masela Gas Block Delay

 Indonesia warns Japan’s Inpex to act on the long-delayed Masela gas project or face expulsion.

The Latest

Indonesia Plans First Nuclear Power Plant by 2034, Eyes Partnerships with Russia and Canada
Business 39 minutes ago

Indonesia Plans First Nuclear Power Plant by 2034, Eyes Partnerships with Russia and Canada

 The proposed facility is designed to have a capacity of up to 500 megawatts and will be developed across Sumatra and Kalimantan.
The Strait of Hormuz Is a Vital Route for Oil -- Closing It Could Backfire on Iran
News 1 hours ago

The Strait of Hormuz Is a Vital Route for Oil -- Closing It Could Backfire on Iran

 If Iran blocked the strait, Asia would be directly impacted because 84 percent of the oil moving through the strait is headed for Asia.
Passengers Bound for Qatar Left Stranded at Soekarno-Hatta Airport
News 1 hours ago

Passengers Bound for Qatar Left Stranded at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

 The closure came in response to Iran’s retaliatory attack on the US Al Udeid Air Base, located near Qatar’s capital.
NATO Leaders Gather for Historic Summit With Unity on the Line
News 2 hours ago

NATO Leaders Gather for Historic Summit With Unity on the Line

 Spain has said it cannot meet the defense spending requirement of 5 percent of its GDP and that the target is "unreasonable."
Garuda Indonesia Targets 120 Aircraft by 2030 Following $407M Capital Boost
Business 3 hours ago

Garuda Indonesia Targets 120 Aircraft by 2030 Following $407M Capital Boost

 Garuda operated 144 aircraft prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that number dropped to fewer than 40 after a debt restructuring in 2022.
News Index

Most Popular

Helicopters Sent to Rescue Brazilian Hiker Who Fell on Mt. Rinjani
1
Helicopters Sent to Rescue Brazilian Hiker Who Fell on Mt. Rinjani
2
Indonesia Plans Nuclear Plants with Potential 24,000 Tons of Uranium in Reserve
3
Over 20,000 Live Cattle Imported from Australia to Boost Indonesia’s Meat and Dairy Output
4
Indonesia Delays Sugary Drink Tax to 2026
5
Indonesia Calls for Anti-Nuclear Weapon Pact as Israel-Iran War Heats Up
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED