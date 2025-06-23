Indonesia Plans Nuclear Plants with Potential 24,000 Tons of Uranium in Reserve

Bambang Ismoyo
June 23, 2025 | 4:44 pm
Nuclear decontamination technician wearing protective gear stands near a land that is exposed to nuclear radiation in Serpong, South Tangerang on Tuesday (18/02). (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Jakarta. Indonesia is moving ahead with plans to harness nuclear energy by drafting regulations to manage radioactive materials, including uranium deposits discovered in Kalimantan. The Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Ministry is leading the effort as the country pushes to diversify its energy mix and increase the share of new and renewable energy sources.

Deputy Energy Minister Yuliot Tanjung said on Monday that a draft government regulation (PP) is currently being prepared to support uranium purification and processing for future power generation.

“We are drafting the regulation. Hopefully, it will allow uranium refinement and radioactive material processing to be used for energy purposes,” Yuliot said in Jakarta.

The regulation is expected to govern licensing for radioactive mining operations, which require strict oversight due to safety concerns. Several key government agencies are involved in the discussions, including the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), the Nuclear Energy Regulatory Agency (Bapeten), and the ESDM Ministry.

Indonesia Weighs China, Russia Nuclear Tech as 24,000-Ton Uranium Reserve Identified

According to the government’s 2025–2034 Electricity Supply Business Plan (RUPTL), nuclear power is part of a broader strategy to add 69.5 gigawatts (GW) of power capacity over the next decade. Of that, 500 megawatts (MW) are projected to come from nuclear energy, split equally between Sumatra and Kalimantan, with each region expected to host a 250 MW facility.

West Kalimantan's Melawi regency is believed to hold an estimated 24,112 tons of uranium, making it a key area in Indonesia’s nuclear ambitions. The region is also rich in other energy resources, including hydropower, biomass, biogas, and coal.

However, the actual development of nuclear power plants still hinges on government policy and a comprehensive feasibility study. "A joint team must be established, including representatives from BRIN, Bapeten, and the ESDM Ministry. Environmental considerations will also play a critical role,” Yuliot said.

Indonesia is currently considering nuclear technology from China and Russia as part of its early-stage assessments, as the country prepares for its first venture into nuclear power.

