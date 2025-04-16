Indonesia Plans to Classify Ride-Hailing App Drivers as MSMEs by 2026

Alfi Dinilhaq
April 16, 2025 | 12:54 pm
SHARE
Ride-hailing drivers pass by the Kuningan area in Jakarta on Feb. 10, 2025. (Antara Photo/Fauzan)
Ride-hailing drivers pass by the Kuningan area in Jakarta on Feb. 10, 2025. (Antara Photo/Fauzan)

Jakarta. The Indonesian government plans to formally recognize ride-hailing drivers (ojol) as part of the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector, offering them access to legal protection and economic support typically reserved for small businesses.

MSMEs Minister Maman Abdurrahman said Tuesday the proposed legal basis will be included in the upcoming revision of the MSME Law, with discussions targeted to begin in 2026.

“The goal is to ensure that online motorcycle taxi drivers have clear legal protection,” Maman said.

If enacted, the law would allow ojol drivers to qualify for benefits such as fuel and 3-kg LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) subsidies and access to government-backed microloan program or KUR.

Advertisement

The plan follows President Prabowo Subianto’s recent suggestion that drivers receive bonuses (THR) during the Eid holidays. As platform-based companies are not obligated to provide Eid bonuses, the government sees MSME classification as a way to broaden driver access to support and incentives.

Under the MSME framework, drivers could apply for KUR loans with a 6 percent interest rate for amounts up to Rp 100 million ($5,900) without collateral. They would also qualify for a 0.5 percent income tax rate if their annual revenue is under Rp 4.8 billion.

Maman said drivers would also gain access to training and capacity-building programs currently offered to other MSME players.

The proposal is still under internal review and will be submitted as part of the formal legislative process next year.

Tags:
#Transportation
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Maldives Bans Israeli Passport Holders Over Gaza War
News 16 minutes ago

Maldives Bans Israeli Passport Holders Over Gaza War

 Maldives bars Israeli passport holders, citing Gaza war. The new law reflects the government's stance against Israeli actions in Palestine.
Senior Lawyer Hotma Sitompoel Passes Away After Illness
Lifestyle 1 hours ago

Senior Lawyer Hotma Sitompoel Passes Away After Illness

 Renowned lawyer Hotma Sitompoel, known for landmark cases and legal reforms, died at 68 after days of intensive care in Jakarta.
137 Fall Ill, One Dead from Food Poisoning in Central Java
News 3 hours ago

137 Fall Ill, One Dead from Food Poisoning in Central Java

 Approximately 137 people fell ill, and 1 died from food poisoning in Klaten, Central Java.
No Deal Yet on Indonesia Buying Russian Oil
Business 3 hours ago

No Deal Yet on Indonesia Buying Russian Oil

 Indonesia recently hosted Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, but the two countries failed to reach a deal on crude oil.
Indonesia Plans to Classify Ride-Hailing App Drivers as MSMEs by 2026
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Plans to Classify Ride-Hailing App Drivers as MSMEs by 2026

 Indonesia to classify ojol drivers as MSMEs in 2026 law revision, granting access to subsidies, loans, and legal protection.
News Index

Most Popular

US Citizen Deported After Vandalizing Bali Clinic
1
US Citizen Deported After Vandalizing Bali Clinic
2
Trade Wars Are Back: Why Indonesia Must Brace for Stronger Dollar and Slower Growth
3
Danantara Secures $2 Billion Investment Commitment from Qatar
4
Indonesia Offers Import Hike, Tax Incentives to Defuse Trade Strain with US
5
How Xi Can Win Trump’s Trade War
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED