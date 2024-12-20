Indonesia Plans to Restrict Import of Cassava, Tapioca to Protect Local Farmers

Bambang Ismoyo
May 12, 2025 | 8:35 pm
I Wayan Tana grows cassava for daily consumtion in Malini Agro Park, Uluwatu, Bali on Monday (19/10). (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
I Wayan Tana grows cassava for daily consumtion in Malini Agro Park, Uluwatu, Bali on Monday (19/10). (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Jakarta. Indonesia is moving to restrict imports of cassava and tapioca as part of a broader effort to protect local farmers from foreign competition.

“The Trade Ministry is open to input and evaluation, particularly in light of national and regional economic developments and global trade dynamics,” Acting Director General of Foreign Trade at the Trade Ministry Isy Karim said on Monday.

The ministry has already conducted internal discussions and will formally raise the issue with the Economic Affairs Ministry. The timing of the discussion, however, will depend on improvements in global economic conditions.

“The Economic Affairs Ministry has indicated it will consider the proposal once the global economy stabilizes,” Isy added.

The potential import restriction comes amid growing concerns from agricultural stakeholders about the influx of imported cassava, which has been blamed for pushing down farm-gate prices. In Lampung, one of Indonesia’s main cassava-producing regions, local authorities have set a reference price of Rp 1,350 ($0.08) per kilogram in an effort to support farmers.

The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reported that cassava imports rose 609.11 percent year-on-year to US$1.65 million from January to November 2024. Vietnam accounted for the vast majority of those shipments, supplying 5,008 tons or 90.26 percent of total imports during the period.

Earlier this year, Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman criticized the local cassava processing industry for relying heavily on imported raw materials. He urged businesses to prioritize sourcing from domestic farmers.

“The volume of imported cassava has become excessive and is harming our local producers,” Minister Amran said at the time. “This has prompted discussions about curbing imports to stabilize prices and protect livelihoods.”

