Indonesia Posts $1.9 Billion Budget Deficit Amid Falling Tax Revenue

Arnoldus Kristianus
March 13, 2025 | 7:23 pm
SHARE
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati (right), accompanied by Deputy Minister Suahasil Nazara (left), delivers a presentation at the APBN KiTa press conference in Jakarta on Thursday (March 13, 2025). The minister reports that as of February 28, 2025, the state budget (APBN) records a deficit of Rp31.2 trillion, or 0.13 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Berita Satu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao.
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati (right), accompanied by Deputy Minister Suahasil Nazara (left), delivers a presentation at the APBN KiTa press conference in Jakarta on Thursday (March 13, 2025). The minister reports that as of February 28, 2025, the state budget (APBN) records a deficit of Rp31.2 trillion, or 0.13 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Berita Satu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao.

Jakarta. Indonesia’s state budget (APBN) recorded a deficit of Rp 31.2 trillion ($1.9 billion) as of Feb. 28, 2025, or 0.13 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP), the Finance Ministry reported Thursday. The deficit was attributed to state revenue of Rp 316.9 trillion and government spending of Rp 348.1 trillion.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati stated that the 2025 budget deficit remains within target, as the government has set an annual deficit of Rp 616.2 trillion, or 2.53 percent of GDP. “This is still well within the planned APBN framework,” she said at a press conference.

Indonesia’s state revenue saw a year-on-year decline of 20.85 percent from Rp 400.36 trillion in February 2024. Tax revenue dropped by 25 percent to Rp 240.4 trillion, with income tax collection shrinking by 30.19 percent to Rp 187.8 trillion. The customs and excise revenue, however, slightly increased by 2.13 percent to Rp 52.6 trillion.

Deputy Finance Minister Anggito Abimanyu attributed the decline to seasonal fluctuations, explaining that tax revenue tends to rise at year-end due to holiday spending but dips in the early months of the year. “This pattern is normal,” he said.

Advertisement

The drop in tax revenue was also linked to lower global commodity prices, with coal falling 11.8 percent, oil down 5.2 percent, and nickel declining 5.9 percent. Additionally, changes in income tax regulations required the government to refund Rp 16.5 trillion in overpaid payroll taxes from the previous year.

Government Spending and Subsidies

Government expenditure reached Rp 348.1 trillion, with Rp 211.5 trillion allocated for central government spending and Rp 136.6 trillion transferred to regional governments. Spending on subsidies and compensation amounted to Rp 10.7 trillion, including Rp 10.6 trillion for energy subsidies.

The government also allocated Rp 13.6 trillion for electricity discounts, benefiting 71.1 million customers in January and 64.8 million in February. The discount policy, designed to ease inflationary pressure, contributed to a decline in administered price inflation by 7.38 percent in January and 2.65 percent in February. Additionally, Rp 710.5 billion was spent on providing free meals to millions of Indonesian students as of March 12.

Despite the fiscal challenges, the government had financed 35.7 percent of the 2025 budget deficit by February. "This indicates a front-loading approach to budget financing," Sri Mulyani said.

The Finance Ministry remains confident that fiscal policies will stay on track, ensuring economic stability while managing external pressures, including commodity price volatility.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Indonesia Posts $1.9 Billion Budget Deficit Amid Falling Tax Revenue
Business 57 minutes ago

Indonesia Posts $1.9 Billion Budget Deficit Amid Falling Tax Revenue

 Indonesia’s budget deficit reached Rp 31.2T as tax revenue fell 25%, but the government assures the fiscal gap remains within target.
Property Tycoon Hendro Gondokusumo Passes Away in Singapore
Business 2 hours ago

Property Tycoon Hendro Gondokusumo Passes Away in Singapore

 Hendro Gondokusumo was widely recognized as one of Indonesia’s most influential real estate figures.
10 Indonesian Shuttlers Reach All England 2025 Round of 16
News 4 hours ago

10 Indonesian Shuttlers Reach All England 2025 Round of 16

 Ten Indonesian shuttlers advance to the All England 2025 Round of 16, aiming for quarterfinal spots in the BWF Super 1000 event in Birmingha
Pope Marks 12th Anniversary of Papacy While Hospitalized, Condition Improving
News 5 hours ago

Pope Marks 12th Anniversary of Papacy While Hospitalized, Condition Improving

 Pope Francis marked the 12th anniversary of his papacy Thursday amid ongoing hospitalization for double pneumonia
Breaking Down the TNI Law Revision: Key Changes and Controversies
News 5 hours ago

Breaking Down the TNI Law Revision: Key Changes and Controversies

 Indonesia’s military law revision sparks concerns over civilian supremacy as lawmakers push changes before the upcoming recess.
News Index

Most Popular

Foreign Investors Dump Indonesian Stocks, JCI Plummets as BBRI and GOTO Take Heavy Hit
1
Foreign Investors Dump Indonesian Stocks, JCI Plummets as BBRI and GOTO Take Heavy Hit
2
Prosecutors Hand Over 221,000 Hectares of Seized Palm Plantations to State-Owned Firm
3
President Prabowo Seeks to Allow Active Military Officers in Key Civilian Positions
4
Pope Francis Attends Vatican Retreat Virtually as Health Improves
5
Indonesia to Build New 1 Million-Bpd Oil Refineries Across Major Islands
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED