Indonesia Predicted to Grow Just 4.5 Pct This Year if Israel-Iran War Doesn’t Stop

Jayanty Nada Shofa
June 23, 2025 | 11:59 am
SHARE
A man looks at flames rising from an oil storage facility after it appeared to have been struck by an Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran, on June 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
A man looks at flames rising from an oil storage facility after it appeared to have been struck by an Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran, on June 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Jakarta. Indonesia’s economy is forecast to only grow 4.5 percent year-on-year in 2025 if Israel doesn’t stop exchanging strikes with Iran, which could lead to soaring oil prices, according to an analyst.

More than a week has passed since the conflict between heavily armed Israel and Iran heightened. The world’s economic superpower and Israeli military backer, the United States, has also recently inserted itself into the war by bombing Iranian nuclear sites.

In response, the Iranian parliament agreed to close off the Strait of Hormuz, a vital trade route through which a fifth of the world’s oil supply flows, following US airstrikes.

“The spike in oil import costs will cause the inflation in the government-regulated prices to jump, amid a sluggish purchasing power. That’s not good. … As soon as oil prices increase, it’s the businesses and consumers who will bear the costs,” senior economist Bhima Yudhistira spoke to the Jakarta Globe on Monday.

Advertisement

“If the war lasts longer, the Indonesian economy will only grow 4.5 percent year-on-year [yoy] in 2025,” Bhima said.

Bhima went on to say that the Israel-Iran conflict would add another challenge to President Prabowo Subianto’s pursuit of an annual 8 percent economic growth. Indonesia’s growth usually falls within the 5 percent range, and it only booked 4.87 percent yoy in the first quarter.

“It’s going to be even more difficult for Indonesia to achieve that 8 percent growth because the external challenges have worsened. We also still have to deal with budget austerity measures,” Bhima said, referring to Prabowo’s instructions for his cabinet members to trim spending.

Indonesia’s economic growth slowed to 5.03 percent in 2024, slightly below the 5.05 percent recorded the previous year, official statistics showed. Washington’s strikes on Iran have caused the price of Brent crude oil, the international standard, to rise to $79 a barrel. Bhima said that crude oil prices could range between $80 and $83 early next month.

Chief Security Minister Budi Gunawan told reporters that Indonesia would continue to push for negotiations after the US joined the Israel-Iran war.

“The Indonesian government will encourage everyone to return to the negotiating table to permanently solve the conflict,” Budi said on Monday, commenting on the US’ intervention.

Read More:
Indonesia Calls for Anti-Nuclear Weapon Pact as Israel-Iran War Heats Up

Tags:
#International #Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indonesia Predicted to Grow Just 4.5 Pct This Year if Israel-Iran War Doesn’t Stop
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia Predicted to Grow Just 4.5 Pct This Year if Israel-Iran War Doesn’t Stop

 Analyst Bhima Yudhistira also says the looming Strait of Hormuz closure will cause oil prices to soar.
Indonesia Calls for Anti-Nuclear Weapon Pact as Israel-Iran War Heats Up
News 5 hours ago

Indonesia Calls for Anti-Nuclear Weapon Pact as Israel-Iran War Heats Up

 Indonesia also says that nuclear facilities must never be attacked, regardless of the circumstances, as the Israel-Iran war heats up.
Oil Rises and US Stock Futures Slip as Markets React to US Strike on Iran Nuclear Sites
Business 5 hours ago

Oil Rises and US Stock Futures Slip as Markets React to US Strike on Iran Nuclear Sites

 Iran could severely disrupt transit through it, sending insurance rates spiking and making shippers nervous to move without US Navy escorts.
US Officials Say Attacks on Nuclear Sites Are Meant to Force Iran Back to Negotiation Table
News 12 hours ago

US Officials Say Attacks on Nuclear Sites Are Meant to Force Iran Back to Negotiation Table

 Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, responded: “I don’t know how much room is left for diplomacy.”
US Joins Israel-Iran War and Strikes 3 Iranian Nuclear Sites
News Jun 22, 2025 | 9:56 am

US Joins Israel-Iran War and Strikes 3 Iranian Nuclear Sites

 President Donald Trump said Iran’s key nuclear sites were “completely and fully obliterated.”
Things to Know about Iran's Supreme Leader as He Faces His Greatest Test
News Jun 20, 2025 | 1:56 pm

Things to Know about Iran's Supreme Leader as He Faces His Greatest Test

 Khamenei has ruled three times longer than the late Khomeini and has shaped Iran’s Islamic Republic perhaps even more dramatically.
Indonesian Air Force Prepares Military Aircraft for Evacuation of Citizens from Iran and Israel
News Jun 20, 2025 | 10:57 am

Indonesian Air Force Prepares Military Aircraft for Evacuation of Citizens from Iran and Israel

 Data from Indonesia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry shows that 578 Indonesian nationals are in conflict zones -- 386 in Iran and 192 in Israel.
Trump Says He'll Decide Whether US Will Directly Attack Iran within 2 Weeks
News Jun 20, 2025 | 10:28 am

Trump Says He'll Decide Whether US Will Directly Attack Iran within 2 Weeks

 Israel's defense minister threatened Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after Iranian missiles crashed into a major hospital in southern Israel.
Iranian Missile Strikes Show Israel's Aerial Defense Array Is Not Ironclad
News Jun 20, 2025 | 12:37 am

Iranian Missile Strikes Show Israel's Aerial Defense Array Is Not Ironclad

 Too many projectiles launched at once can overwhelm the system, which relies on technology and human decision-making to be effective.
Khamenei Rejects Call to Surrender, Saying US Intervention Would Cause 'Irreparable Damage'
News Jun 18, 2025 | 9:34 pm

Khamenei Rejects Call to Surrender, Saying US Intervention Would Cause 'Irreparable Damage'

 Khamenei dismissed the “threatening and absurd statements” by Trump.

The Latest

Over 20,000 Live Cattle Imported from Australia to Boost Indonesia’s Meat and Dairy Output
Business 2 hours ago

Over 20,000 Live Cattle Imported from Australia to Boost Indonesia’s Meat and Dairy Output

 The government has lifted restrictions on live cattle imports and offers incentives to boost domestic meat and dairy production.
Indonesia Predicted to Grow Just 4.5 Pct This Year if Israel-Iran War Doesn’t Stop
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia Predicted to Grow Just 4.5 Pct This Year if Israel-Iran War Doesn’t Stop

 Analyst Bhima Yudhistira also says the looming Strait of Hormuz closure will cause oil prices to soar.
Nadiem Makarim Questioned in Rp 10 Trillion School Laptop Graft Case
News 3 hours ago

Nadiem Makarim Questioned in Rp 10 Trillion School Laptop Graft Case

 The former minister vows full cooperation in the AGO investigation into alleged corruption during the school digitalization push.
Thunder Beat Pacers 103-91 in Game 7 for First NBA Title
News 3 hours ago

Thunder Beat Pacers 103-91 in Game 7 for First NBA Title

 Gilgeous-Alexander finished off his MVP season with 29 points and 12 assists, and the Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers.
Indonesia Seeks Joint Venture Fertilizer Plant with Russia
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia Seeks Joint Venture Fertilizer Plant with Russia

 Indonesia would increase crude palm oil (CPO) exports to Russia, while in return, Russia would facilitate beef exports to Indonesia.
News Index

Most Popular

USS Nimitz Sails Past Indonesia as Iran-Israel Conflict Escalates
1
USS Nimitz Sails Past Indonesia as Iran-Israel Conflict Escalates
2
Jakarta Aims to Stay Indonesia’s Economic Powerhouse as Capital Relocation Looms
3
Indonesia Condemns Canadian Website for Advertising Its Islands for Sale
4
Indonesia’s Housing Drama: Can You Really Live in a Tiny Home?
5
Second Bomb Threat in Three Days Forces Saudia Plane to Land in N. Sumatra
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED