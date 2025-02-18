Indonesia Prepares New Poverty Line Formula to Align with Global Standards

Erfan Maruf, Heru Andriyanto
June 13, 2025 | 1:24 pm
SHARE
A man washes his face on a river bank in Manggarai, South Jakarta, on June 21, 2022. (JG Photo)
A man washes his face on a river bank in Manggarai, South Jakarta, on June 21, 2022. (JG Photo)

Jakarta. The Indonesian government is preparing a new method for calculating the national poverty line in response to recent adjustments made by the World Bank in its June 2025 Update to the Poverty and Inequality Platform (PIP).

Chair of the National Economic Council, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, confirmed on Friday that the updated calculation is being finalized before being submitted to President Prabowo Subianto. The move comes amid stark differences between official data from Indonesia’s Central Statistics Agency (BPS) and poverty figures published by the World Bank.

“This revision doesn’t indicate anything negative. It’s simply a matter of ensuring our poverty data is accurate. There’s nothing unusual about this,” Luhut said.

Asked whether the new method could lead to a higher poverty count, Luhut urged the public not to overreact. He stressed that government initiatives such as the Free Nutritious Meals (MBG) program and food security policies would help address poverty structurally.

Advertisement

“We’re reviewing this comprehensively, and BPS is in close discussion with us. So there’s no need to be alarmed. Hopefully, if the President agrees, these new figures reflecting the actual situation can be included in his address,” Luhut added. The revised poverty data is expected to be released later this year.

In April, the World Bank’s Macro Poverty Outlook reported that 60.3 percent of Indonesians -- equivalent to 171.8 million people -- lived below the poverty line in 2024. In contrast, BPS data for September 2024 showed an official poverty rate of just 8.57  percent, or approximately 24.06 million people.

The wide gap stems from differences in methodology and the purpose of measurement. The World Bank uses three global poverty thresholds:

  • $2.15 per capita per day for extreme poverty
  • $3.65 per capita per day for lower-middle-income countries
  • $6.85 per capita per day for upper-middle-income countries

As Indonesia is now classified as an upper-middle-income country, the $6.85 threshold was used in the World Bank’s assessment. The figure is based on purchasing power parity (PPP), not the prevailing market exchange rate. In 2024, $1 PPP was equivalent to Rp 5,993 in Indonesia.

BPS noted in its analysis released on May 2 that each country is encouraged to develop its own National Poverty Line, tailored to local economic and social conditions.

Indonesia’s Gross National Income (GNI) per capita stood at $4,870 in 2023, just above the lower threshold for upper-middle-income countries, which ranges from $4,516 to $14,005. BPS cautioned that applying the World Bank’s global poverty standards could result in a significantly higher poverty count due to this narrow margin.

BPS currently uses the Cost of Basic Needs approach to define poverty, which calculates the minimum monthly expenditure required to meet both food and non-food essentials such as housing, education, healthcare, clothing, and transport.

As of September 2024, the national poverty line was set at Rp 595,242 per capita per month. However, since poverty is assessed at the household level, BPS notes that the average poor household consists of 4.71 members, resulting in an average household poverty threshold of Rp 2,803,590 per month.

Poverty thresholds vary by region due to differences in living costs and consumption patterns. For example, the household poverty line in Jakarta stood at Rp 4,238,886, in East Nusa Tenggara at Rp 3,102,215, and in Lampung at Rp 2,821,375.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indonesia Prepares New Poverty Line Formula to Align with Global Standards
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia Prepares New Poverty Line Formula to Align with Global Standards

 In April, the World Bank’s Macro Poverty Outlook reported that 60.3 percent of Indonesians lived below the poverty line in 2024.
China-Led Investments to Offset Indonesia’s Recent Job Cuts, Luhut Says
Business Jun 12, 2025 | 2:53 pm

China-Led Investments to Offset Indonesia’s Recent Job Cuts, Luhut Says

 Luhut says 67,000 new jobs could open by end-2025, fueled by Chinese-led factory projects in small towns despite current mass layoffs.
Benzoin Resin Touted as Next Big Commodity in Indonesia’s Downstream Strategy
Business May 23, 2025 | 9:26 pm

Benzoin Resin Touted as Next Big Commodity in Indonesia’s Downstream Strategy

 Luhut Pandjaitan says benzoin resin, or kemenyan, holds untapped potential for Indonesia’s downstream strategy and rural economic growth.
Luhut Proposes $1 Billion Joint Investment Between Indonesia’s Danantara and China’s Sovereign Wealth Entities
Business May 23, 2025 | 10:08 am

Luhut Proposes $1 Billion Joint Investment Between Indonesia’s Danantara and China’s Sovereign Wealth Entities

 During a high-level meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Luhut proposed the creation of a joint sovereign wealth initiative.
Prabowo to Launch GovTech Super App, Requiring Every Family to Have a Bank Account
Tech Mar 20, 2025 | 12:12 am

Prabowo to Launch GovTech Super App, Requiring Every Family to Have a Bank Account

 “Based on our initial calculations, digitalization could save us Rp 100 trillion ($6 billion) in unnecessary spending,” Luhut said.
Government Forms Special Team to Review Regulations Hindering Investments
Business Mar 12, 2025 | 8:42 pm

Government Forms Special Team to Review Regulations Hindering Investments

 Luhut noted that several investment-related policies are considered unfavorable to investors and should be abolished or revised.
Luhut: Indonesia Must Guard Textile Industry from China’s Export Surge
Business Feb 27, 2025 | 9:57 am

Luhut: Indonesia Must Guard Textile Industry from China’s Export Surge

 Despite rising layoffs and global challenges, the textile sector remains a key economic driver, employing nearly 4 million workers
UAE Eyes Joint Venture with Danantara for Renewable Energy Project
Business Feb 18, 2025 | 5:40 pm

UAE Eyes Joint Venture with Danantara for Renewable Energy Project

 An Emirati investor will invest in Indonesia’s renewable energy power generation, senior economic advisor Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan says.
Luhut Reassures Public on Danantara as Calls to Withdraw Funds from State Banks Rise
Business Feb 18, 2025 | 3:56 pm

Luhut Reassures Public on Danantara as Calls to Withdraw Funds from State Banks Rise

 DEN Chief Luhut reassures the public about Danantara’s stability as concerns grow over calls to withdraw funds from state-owned bank
Indonesia to Develop Its Very Own DeepSeek, Luhut Says
Tech Feb 18, 2025 | 3:14 pm

Indonesia to Develop Its Very Own DeepSeek, Luhut Says

 Senior economic advisor Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan says that a group of Indonesian young talents are working on Jakarta's version of DeepSeek.

The Latest

Indonesia Says Domestic Output Can Cushion Oil Price Shock After Israeli Strike on Iran
Business 24 minutes ago

Indonesia Says Domestic Output Can Cushion Oil Price Shock After Israeli Strike on Iran

 Indonesia says rising domestic oil output helps cushion global shock after Israel’s strike on Iran sends crude prices surging over 7%.
Supporting Children in Starting Preschool the Nola B3 Way: Creating Space, Growing Confidence
Special Updates 1 hours ago

Supporting Children in Starting Preschool the Nola B3 Way: Creating Space, Growing Confidence

 Supporting children and giving them the space to make their own choices is a crucial step for parents in preparing their children for PAUD.
Teacher Motivation Drives 16% Jump in Literacy in Indonesian Classrooms
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Teacher Motivation Drives 16% Jump in Literacy in Indonesian Classrooms

 Literacy scores rose by 16.4 percent in STiR–Bakti Barito schools versus non-partner schools, according to a report.
Indonesia to Export Clean Electricity to Singapore Under Landmark Green Energy Deal
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia to Export Clean Electricity to Singapore Under Landmark Green Energy Deal

 Indonesia aims to export up to 3 gigawatts of electricity under the deal.
Israel's Attack on Iran Was Years in The Making. How Did They Get Here?
News 3 hours ago

Israel's Attack on Iran Was Years in The Making. How Did They Get Here?

 Over the past two decades, Israel has repeatedly accused Iran of developing nuclear weapons.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Opens $12.3 Billion in Infrastructure Projects to Global Investors
1
Indonesia Opens $12.3 Billion in Infrastructure Projects to Global Investors
2
Indonesia Agrees to Buy 48 Turkey’s KAAN Fighter Jets: Erdogan
3
Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner with More Than 240 Aboard Crashes After Takeoff 
4
'Better Die than Get Colonized Again': Prabowo Says as Indonesia Steps Up Arms Investment
5
Prabowo to Skip G7 Summit, But Will Meet Putin in Russia
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED