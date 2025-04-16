Indonesia, Qatar Agree on $4B Co-Investment Fund Led by Danantara, QIA

Alfi Dinilhaq
April 16, 2025 | 10:28 am
SHARE
President Prabowo Subianto meets Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha on April 13, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)
President Prabowo Subianto meets Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha on April 13, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)

Jakarta. Indonesia and Qatar have agreed to establish a $4 billion joint investment fund following President Prabowo Subianto’s official visit to Doha on Sunday, April 13. The initiative is aimed at deepening bilateral strategic cooperation and accelerating development in Indonesia through a co-investment scheme.

The fund will be managed by Indonesia’s state-owned investment agency Danantara Indonesia in partnership with the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA). Both nations will contribute equally, with $2 billion each, targeting high-priority sectors such as downstream industrial processing, renewable energy, healthcare, and technology.

“His Highness the Emir of Qatar has expressed a strong commitment to invest through Danantara Indonesia. We agreed to strengthen this partnership and begin implementation immediately,” President Prabowo said after meeting Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Amiri Diwan Palace in Doha.

Read More:
Danantara Secures $2 Billion Investment Commitment from Qatar
Advertisement

Danantara CEO Rosan Roeslani welcomed the agreement and said the agency was ready to manage the fund with full accountability.

“This joint fund reflects the high level of trust our global partners have in Indonesia’s institutional capacity. We are committed to ensuring each project delivers long-term, strategic impact for sustainable development,” Rosan said in an official statement.

The fund is expected to serve as a catalyst for economic growth and job creation, while also reinforcing Indonesia’s ties with Qatar.

Read More:
Qatar to Build 1 Million Apartments in Indonesia Starting April 2025

Since its inception in February, Danantara has actively invited global investors to participate in co-investment projects in key sectors. The agency plans to consolidate state-owned enterprise assets and mobilize an initial $20 billion in capital to support ventures in mineral processing, renewable energy, petrochemicals, and more.

While President Prabowo did not specify which projects Qatar is targeting, senior advisor Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan previously revealed that interest from other Gulf investors includes joint ventures in Indonesia’s green energy transition.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

‘We Might Lose Our Customers’: Gov’t Told to Cut Palm Oil Export Duty as US Tariff Looms
Business 40 minutes ago

‘We Might Lose Our Customers’: Gov’t Told to Cut Palm Oil Export Duty as US Tariff Looms

 Fellow palm oil producer Malaysia not only has lower export costs, but it gets a 24 percent US tariff rate -- far below than Indonesia's.
Indonesia, Qatar Agree on $4B Co-Investment Fund Led by Danantara, QIA
Business 48 minutes ago

Indonesia, Qatar Agree on $4B Co-Investment Fund Led by Danantara, QIA

 Indonesia and Qatar establish a $4B joint fund to invest in energy, tech, and healthcare, following President Prabowo's visit to Doha.
Indonesian Consulate Warns Against Unofficial Hajj Routes for 2025
News 1 hours ago

Indonesian Consulate Warns Against Unofficial Hajj Routes for 2025

 Indonesia’s Jeddah Consulate urges citizens to avoid unofficial Hajj packages and visa misuse to prevent legal issues and deportation.
JCI Edges Up as Indonesia,-US Begin Trade Talks
Business 1 hours ago

JCI Edges Up as Indonesia,-US Begin Trade Talks

 JCI inches up as Indonesia opens trade talks with the US over 32% tariffs. Meanwhile, rupiah slips, Antam gold hits record high.
China's Economy Grows 5.4% in First Quarter on Strong Export Surge
Business 2 hours ago

China's Economy Grows 5.4% in First Quarter on Strong Export Surge

 China’s economy grew 5.4 percent in Q1, driven by exports ahead of US tariffs, but growth may slow as trade tensions escalate.
News Index

Most Popular

US Citizen Deported After Vandalizing Bali Clinic
1
US Citizen Deported After Vandalizing Bali Clinic
2
Trade Wars Are Back: Why Indonesia Must Brace for Stronger Dollar and Slower Growth
3
Danantara Secures $2 Billion Investment Commitment from Qatar
4
How Xi Can Win Trump’s Trade War
5
Indonesia Offers Import Hike, Tax Incentives to Defuse Trade Strain with US
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED