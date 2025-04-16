Indonesia, Qatar Agree on $4B Co-Investment Fund Led by Danantara, QIA

Jakarta. Indonesia and Qatar have agreed to establish a $4 billion joint investment fund following President Prabowo Subianto’s official visit to Doha on Sunday, April 13. The initiative is aimed at deepening bilateral strategic cooperation and accelerating development in Indonesia through a co-investment scheme.

The fund will be managed by Indonesia’s state-owned investment agency Danantara Indonesia in partnership with the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA). Both nations will contribute equally, with $2 billion each, targeting high-priority sectors such as downstream industrial processing, renewable energy, healthcare, and technology.

“His Highness the Emir of Qatar has expressed a strong commitment to invest through Danantara Indonesia. We agreed to strengthen this partnership and begin implementation immediately,” President Prabowo said after meeting Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Amiri Diwan Palace in Doha.

Advertisement

Danantara CEO Rosan Roeslani welcomed the agreement and said the agency was ready to manage the fund with full accountability.

“This joint fund reflects the high level of trust our global partners have in Indonesia’s institutional capacity. We are committed to ensuring each project delivers long-term, strategic impact for sustainable development,” Rosan said in an official statement.

The fund is expected to serve as a catalyst for economic growth and job creation, while also reinforcing Indonesia’s ties with Qatar.

Read More: Qatar to Build 1 Million Apartments in Indonesia Starting April 2025

Since its inception in February, Danantara has actively invited global investors to participate in co-investment projects in key sectors. The agency plans to consolidate state-owned enterprise assets and mobilize an initial $20 billion in capital to support ventures in mineral processing, renewable energy, petrochemicals, and more.

While President Prabowo did not specify which projects Qatar is targeting, senior advisor Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan previously revealed that interest from other Gulf investors includes joint ventures in Indonesia’s green energy transition.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: