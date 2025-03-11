Indonesia ‘Ready’ to Export Rice to Other ASEAN Countries

Antara
May 30, 2025 | 2:25 pm
A worker inspects the rice produced at a mill in Sleman on May 28, 2025. (Antara Photo/Andreas Fitri Atmoko)
Jakarta. Indonesia is ready to export staple food rice to not just Malaysia, but also other ASEAN countries, according to Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman.

Amran revealed on Friday that President Prabowo Subianto had instructed him to help other neighboring countries in need of a sufficient rice supply. Despite the generosity, the government will make sure that Indonesia will only sell rice overseas if it already has enough supply for the local population.

“Mr. President has instructed us to prepare rice [exports] if a friendly country, especially if one of our neighbors needs them,” Amran was quoted as saying by Antara. “But of course, we would prioritize the domestic supplies.”

Amran revealed that Indonesian and Malaysian businesses had already struck a rice export deal. Under this deal, Indonesia will send about 2,000 tons of rice per month to neighboring Malaysia. Amran revealed that Indonesia would deliver the rice via West Kalimantan. As of May 2025, Indonesia’s rice reserves had topped 4 million tons thanks to a sharp increase in domestic procurement from farmers. 

