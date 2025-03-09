Indonesia Records Highest Rice Stock in Over Five Decades

Windarto
May 4, 2025 | 5:49 pm
SHARE
FILE - Workers carry sacks of rice at the state logistics agency Bulog warehouse in Medan on July 24, 2024. (Antara Photo/Yudi Manar)
FILE - Workers carry sacks of rice at the state logistics agency Bulog warehouse in Medan on July 24, 2024. (Antara Photo/Yudi Manar)

Jakarta. Indonesia's national rice stock has reached a historic milestone, surpassing 3.5 million tons as of Sunday -- the highest level recorded in any January-May period over the past 57 years, according to government data.

Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman hailed the achievement as a landmark in the country’s food security efforts and a testament to both farmers’ dedication and the effectiveness of targeted government policies.

“This is the first time in 57 years that government rice reserves have exceeded 3.5 million tons between January and May,” Minister Amran said in Jakarta.

Beyond setting a new high for this five-month period, the pace of stockpiling in 2025 has also broken historical records. Starting at 1.7 million tons in January -- carried over from the previous year -- the stock surged by 1.8 million tons to reach 3.5 million tons in just four months, all without imports.

Advertisement

Based on historical records maintained by the State Logistics Agency (Bulog) since its establishment in 1969 under President Soeharto, this marks the highest January-May stockpile ever recorded.

“This figure surpasses the previous record set in June 1997 of 3,029,049 tons, making it the highest in history for the same period,” Amran noted.

Bulog’s rice procurement from farmers also saw a strong performance, with 1.06 million tons absorbed in April alone. From January to early May, the agency secured a total of 1.8 million tons from domestic farmers, which -- when added to the 1.7 million-ton carryover stock -- brought the total to 3.5 million tons.

Crucially, the entire stock was sourced domestically, with no medium-grade rice imports recorded during the January-May 2025 period. This robust absorption level exceeds Bulog’s average annual procurement over the past five decades and has prompted the agency to rent additional storage space with a capacity of 1.1 million tons.

Meanwhile, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) projects national rice production to reach 18.76 million tons by the end of June 2025.

Further reinforcing Indonesia’s strong agricultural performance, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently forecast that Indonesia’s rice output for the full year could hit 34.6 million tons.

This would make Indonesia the largest rice producer in Southeast Asia, further cementing its role as a strategic food hub amid rising global concerns over food insecurity.

Tags:
#Agriculture
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indonesia Records Highest Rice Stock in Over Five Decades
Business 49 minutes ago

Indonesia Records Highest Rice Stock in Over Five Decades

 The stock surged by 1.8 million tons to reach 3.5 million tons in just four months, all without imports.
Indonesia Aims to Halt Rice Imports in 2025 as Self-Sufficiency Improves
Business Apr 20, 2025 | 10:03 pm

Indonesia Aims to Halt Rice Imports in 2025 as Self-Sufficiency Improves

 The Agriculture Ministry projects national rice production will reach 32 million tons in 2024, with a surplus of nearly 10 million tons.
Indonesia Eyes Global Rice Export Market with Projected 12 Million Ton Surplus
Business Apr 11, 2025 | 8:28 pm

Indonesia Eyes Global Rice Export Market with Projected 12 Million Ton Surplus

 The government projects a rice surplus of up to 12 million tons, Indonesia will emerge as a key player in the global rice export market.
UAE’s Al-Ain Farms to Invest in Indonesia’s Dairy Production
Business Apr 10, 2025 | 9:33 pm

UAE’s Al-Ain Farms to Invest in Indonesia’s Dairy Production

 The government did not say how much would Emirati dairy giant Al-Ain Farms invest in Indonesia.
Prabowo Leads Nationwide Harvest Event
News Apr 7, 2025 | 1:56 pm

Prabowo Leads Nationwide Harvest Event

 Prabowo leads a nationwide harvest across 14 provinces, signaling rising rice yields and stronger farmer support.
Food Prices Expected to Normalize One Week After Eid
News Mar 31, 2025 | 3:25 pm

Food Prices Expected to Normalize One Week After Eid

 Food prices in Indonesia are expected to normalize a week after Eid 2025, despite temporary holiday-related increases, says Minister.
Spatial Planning Ministry Prepares Up to 250,000 Hectares for Army Battalions and Food Security
News Mar 13, 2025 | 11:28 am

Spatial Planning Ministry Prepares Up to 250,000 Hectares for Army Battalions and Food Security

 Indonesia allocates up to 250,000 hectares for 500 new army battalions and food security, securing state land for national defense.
Police Raid Factory, Arrest Suspect in Crackdown on Fraudulent Minyakita Sales
News Mar 11, 2025 | 4:25 pm

Police Raid Factory, Arrest Suspect in Crackdown on Fraudulent Minyakita Sales

 Police said the factory’s filling machines were pre-set for different volumes, confirming deliberate fraud.
Prabowo's Merah Putih Cooperatives Aim to Cut Middlemen in Food Distribution
Business Mar 10, 2025 | 9:18 am

Prabowo's Merah Putih Cooperatives Aim to Cut Middlemen in Food Distribution

 Prabowo is planning to establish cooperatives across 80,000 Indonesian villages to make food commodities more affordable.
Minister Andi Amran Identifies 3 Companies for Underweight Subsidized Cooking Oil
Business Mar 9, 2025 | 10:05 pm

Minister Andi Amran Identifies 3 Companies for Underweight Subsidized Cooking Oil

 Launched in July 2022, Minyakita was introduced to address Indonesia’s shortage of affordable cooking oil.

The Latest

Indonesia Records Highest Rice Stock in Over Five Decades
Business 49 minutes ago

Indonesia Records Highest Rice Stock in Over Five Decades

 The stock surged by 1.8 million tons to reach 3.5 million tons in just four months, all without imports.
UK Police Arrest Several Iranian Men Over Alleged Attack Plot
News 1 hours ago

UK Police Arrest Several Iranian Men Over Alleged Attack Plot

 Police said they are searching several properties in London, Manchester in northwest England, and Swindon in western England.
Bali Urged to End Reliance on Java for Electricity After Island-Wide Blackout
Business 1 hours ago

Bali Urged to End Reliance on Java for Electricity After Island-Wide Blackout

 Agung Rai noted that no blackout of this scale had occurred in the past five years.
Indonesia Blocks Sam Altman’s Worldcoin Website Over Licensing Violations
Tech 2 hours ago

Indonesia Blocks Sam Altman’s Worldcoin Website Over Licensing Violations

 Each Worldcoin token granted as a reward for signing up is reportedly valued at around Rp 800,000.
Prabowo Inaugurates Dedicated Hajj and Umrah Terminal at Soekarno-Hatta Airport
News 3 hours ago

Prabowo Inaugurates Dedicated Hajj and Umrah Terminal at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

 This year, Indonesia received a Hajj quota of 221,000 pilgrims from the Saudi government -- the largest allocation among all countries.
News Index

Most Popular

Bali Blackout: Power Failure Linked to Undersea Cable Fault Brings Island to a Halt
1
Bali Blackout: Power Failure Linked to Undersea Cable Fault Brings Island to a Halt
2
Blackout Hits Tourist Haven Bali
3
Chinese Tourist’s Final Dive Captured on GoPro Before Fatal Incident
4
Bali Blackout Forces Ngurah Rai Airport to Run on Generators, Dirupts Travels
5
Bali Power Fully Restored After Island-Wide Blackout
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED