Indonesia Reopens Live Cattle Imports from Australia

Heru Andriyanto
September 9, 2023 | 6:50 pm
FILE - A herd of cattle is seen on a rural road in Sigi, Central Sulawesi province, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (Antara photo/Basri Marzuki)
FILE - A herd of cattle is seen on a rural road in Sigi, Central Sulawesi province, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (Antara photo/Basri Marzuki)

Jakarta. The Indonesian government has decided to lift restrictions on live cattle imports from Australia effective immediately following a recent meeting between officials from the two countries.

Previously, Indonesia suspended cattle imports from seven registered establishments across northern Australia due to lumpy skin disease (LSD) concerns.

A statement from the Agriculture Ministry mentions that during the two-day meeting with Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Forestry earlier this week, both governments agreed to take bilateral measures to tackle the LSD issue.

Bambang, the head of the ministry’s Agriculture Quarantine Agency, said Indonesia and Australia have agreed on a series of measures to ensure that imported cattle from Australia doesn’t carry LSD.

The neighbor is required to take early detection of LSD, adhere to Indonesia’s animal health protocols, and regularly report the results of its LSD detection.

“Indonesia’s animal health requirements will be reviewed every three months,” Bambang said.
 
The agreement also requires the exchange of information regarding biosecurity treatments on vessels carrying the cattle.

In addition, Australian cattle exporters must send a prior notice before live cattle shipment is made.

Nicola Hinder, Acting Deputy Secretary of Australia’s Agricultural Trade Group, Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, said on Saturday that LSD has never been detected in Australia and “we remain free from the disease”.

She said LSD is a highly infectious viral disease of cattle and buffalo that is transmitted by biting insects but doesn’t pose a risk to humans.

“Indonesia’s decision to lift the suspension on four registered establishments, and its restrictions on a further three registered establishments is welcomed by the Australian Government and industry,” she wrote on the department’s website.

“We thank our government partners in Indonesia for their continuous cooperation and look forward to resuming the supply of healthy, high-quality Australian cattle to Indonesia.”

