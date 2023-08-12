Saturday, August 12, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Indonesia Reports $10 Billion Surplus in State Budget

Arnoldus Kristianus
August 11, 2023 | 11:58 pm
SHARE
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati delivers a speech in the photo posted on his Facebook account on December 24, 2022.
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati delivers a speech in the photo posted on his Facebook account on December 24, 2022.

Jakarta. The Indonesian government announced on Friday that the state budget has achieved a surplus of Rp 153.6 trillion ($10 billion), which is equivalent to 0.72 percent of the gross domestic product for the first seven months of the year.

During this period, state revenue reached Rp 1,614.8 trillion, accounting for 65.6 percent of the full-year target of Rp 2,463 trillion. This revenue marked a 4.1 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati's statement in Jakarta.

State spending was recorded at Rp 1,461.2 trillion, representing 47.7 percent of the projected expenditure of Rp 3,061.2 trillion for the entire year.

The largest portion of state revenue came from tax collections, which totaled Rp 1,109 trillion in the first seven months, amounting to 64.56 percent of the full-year target.

Advertisement

These figures reflect a 7.8 percent increase compared to the corresponding period last year.

The current tax revenue composition includes Rp 636.56 trillion from non-oil and gas income taxes, Rp 414.76 trillion from value-added and luxury taxes, Rp 45.31 trillion from oil and gas income taxes, and Rp 9.6 trillion from land and building taxes.

The government also collected Rp 135.4 trillion in excise revenue.

Non-tax revenue, including dividends from state-owned companies, stood at Rp 302.1 trillion.

Meanwhile, central government spending amounted to Rp 1,020 trillion, of which Rp 493 trillion was allocated to ministries and state agencies. 

This spending category covers civil servant salaries, major infrastructure projects, social assistance, expenses related to the upcoming general elections, and the construction of the new state capital, Nusantara.

An additional Rp 527.4 trillion was allocated for programs directly impacting the poor, such as energy and fertilizer subsidies, pension funds, health insurance for low-income families, housing subsidies, scholarships, and job creation programs.

The remaining funds were transferred to regional governments.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Indonesia Reports $10 Billion Surplus in State Budget
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Reports $10 Billion Surplus in State Budget

 The surplus is equivalent to 0.72 percent of the gross domestic product for the first seven months of the year.
Challenges to ASEAN Payment Connectivity Dream
Business 5 hours ago

Challenges to ASEAN Payment Connectivity Dream

 Differing digital stages and regulations of each ASEAN country may be some of the roadblocks to ASEAN payment connectivity dream.
43rd ASEAN Summit to Bring Together 27 World Leaders, Global Bodies
News 10 hours ago

43rd ASEAN Summit to Bring Together 27 World Leaders, Global Bodies

 Indonesia says it will likely receive the world leaders' official responses to the ASEAN Summit invite soon.
Double Celebrations for Agus as Supreme Court Rejects Moeldoko's Appeal
News 12 hours ago

Double Celebrations for Agus as Supreme Court Rejects Moeldoko's Appeal

 The court's decision was issued on Thursday, coinciding with Agus’ 45th birthday.
Indonesia Aims Stronger Ties with Thailand to Bolster Rubber Prices
Business 13 hours ago

Indonesia Aims Stronger Ties with Thailand to Bolster Rubber Prices

 Indonesia exported $3.66 million worth of natural rubber in 2022, marking an 11.35 percent decline from the previous year.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

US Says Quad is Open to Cooperation with ASEAN
1
US Says Quad is Open to Cooperation with ASEAN
2
Airlangga Claims OECD ‘Responds Positively’ to Indonesia’s Membership Bid
3
Indonesia's Largest Auto Show GIIAS Kicks Off with Enthusiasm
4
Jokowi Seeks Bold Successor
5
Mitsubishi's All-New Xforce Makes World Premiere at Indonesia Auto Show
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED