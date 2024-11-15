Indonesia Reports $2.4B Trade Surplus in October

Jakarta. Indonesia recorded a trade surplus of $2.48 billion in October, according to data released by the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) on Friday.

The agency reported a $4.8 billion surplus in non-oil and gas trade, which was partially offset by a $2.32 billion deficit in oil and gas trade.

Amalia Adininggar Widyasanti, acting head of BPS, revealed that from January to October, the oil and gas sector posted a cumulative deficit of $17.39 billion. However, this shortfall was compensated by a $41.82 billion surplus from non-oil sectors.

Over the first ten months of 2024, Indonesia's international trade recorded an overall surplus of $24.43 billion. During this period, exports increased by 1.33 percent year-on-year, totaling $217.24 billion.

In October alone, exports showed robust growth, rising 10.25 percent year-on-year to $24.41 billion, which also marked a 10.69 percent increase compared to the previous month.

