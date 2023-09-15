Friday, September 15, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Indonesia Reports 40 Consecutive Months of Trade Surplus

The Jakarta Globe
September 15, 2023 | 7:17 pm
SHARE
Unloading activities at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta on May 15, 2023. (Antara Photo/Rivan Awal Lingga)
Unloading activities at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta on May 15, 2023. (Antara Photo/Rivan Awal Lingga)

Jakarta. Indonesia has continued its streak of trade surpluses, marking the 40th consecutive month of surplus in August, despite a narrowing trend, according to a report from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) released on Friday.

The trade surplus for August reached $3.12 billion, with total exports amounting to $21.9 billion and imports at $18.8 billion.

"Indonesia has maintained a trade surplus for 40 consecutive months," Acting BPS Head Amalia Adininggar Widyasanti said during a news conference in Jakarta.

For the first eight months of the year, the trade surplus amounted to $24.34 billion, a significant drop of $10.55 billion compared to the same period last year. The BPS attributed the decline to the ongoing downward trend in mining commodity prices.

Advertisement

During this period, non-oil-and-gas exports declined by 12.27 percent to $161.13 billion, and oil and gas exports also decreased by 4.66 percent to $10.39 billion.

According to BPS data, China accounted for a quarter of Indonesia's export value from January to August 2023, while ASEAN countries contributed 18.78 percent.

The United States became Indonesia's third-largest export destination, accounting for 9.66 percent, followed by India (8.11 percent) and the European Union (7.01 percent).

China was the only major export destination whose share in Indonesia's exports increased compared to the previous year.

Non-oil imports for the January-August period also declined by 5.54 percent to $124.74 billion, and oil and gas imports dropped by 18.78 percent to $22.43 billion.

China remained Indonesia's largest trading partner, representing 32.65 percent of Indonesia's imports during the period. ASEAN ranked second with a 16.53 percent share, followed by Japan (8.94 percent), and the European Union (7.74 percent).

If Thailand is excluded, ASEAN’s share in Indonesian import will drop to 10.96 percent.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Tiktok Hit with $368 Million Fine under Europe's Data Privacy Rules
Tech 2 hours ago

Tiktok Hit with $368 Million Fine under Europe's Data Privacy Rules

 The investigation found that the sign-up process for teen users resulted in settings that made their accounts public by default.
Indonesia Reports 40 Consecutive Months of Trade Surplus
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia Reports 40 Consecutive Months of Trade Surplus

 China was the only major export destination whose share in Indonesia's exports increased compared to the previous year.
Indonesian Gov’t in Talks with Geely on Electric Vehicle Development
Business 8 hours ago

Indonesian Gov’t in Talks with Geely on Electric Vehicle Development

 Luhut expressed optimism that domestically produced EVs will be available by 2026.
3 Indonesian Students Deported from Cairo after Brawl over Futsal Match
News 10 hours ago

3 Indonesian Students Deported from Cairo after Brawl over Futsal Match

 A fight between students in Cairo erupted after a soccer tournament back in July 2023.
There Are Too Many Government Apps: Minister
Tech 13 hours ago

There Are Too Many Government Apps: Minister

 Indonesia has around 27,000 government apps but they often fail to communicate with each other.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Jokowi Says Hyundai-LG's EV Battery Plant in Indonesia is Southeast Asia's Largest
1
Jokowi Says Hyundai-LG's EV Battery Plant in Indonesia is Southeast Asia's Largest
2
Indonesia, Three Other Nations Become Bridge Builders at G20 India Summit: Minister
3
Ex-Military Chief Andika Perkasa Joins Ganjar's Presidential Campaign Team
4
G77 Must Say No to Being Proxy for Any Powers: Indonesia
5
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Opini Title
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED