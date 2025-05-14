Indonesia Revives Boeing-Garuda Deal Amid Tariff Talks

Ricki Putra Harahap
May 21, 2025 | 9:50 am
SHARE
A Garuda Indonesia aircraft prepares to land at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (Antara)
A Garuda Indonesia aircraft prepares to land at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (Antara)

Jakarta. Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund Danantara is reviving talks with Boeing Co. over a long-delayed aircraft cooperation deal with state-owned flag carrier Garuda Indonesia, as the Southeast Asian nation looks to deepen economic ties with the US amid ongoing trade negotiations.

Danantara CEO Rosan Roeslani said he met with Boeing Southeast Asia President Penny Burtt and the company’s head of global government relations on May 10 to explore the US planemaker’s readiness to resume collaboration with Garuda. While the discussion didn’t include new investment proposals, it focused on reviving pre-pandemic commitments that were put on hold.

“This is about Boeing’s preparedness to work with Garuda again. The internal review is ongoing on both sides,” Rosan said Tuesday at the State Palace in Jakarta. 

Read More:
Danantara Eyes Strategic Partnership with Australia’s Future Fund as Assets Top $1 Trillion
Advertisement

Roeslani declined to elaborate details of the previous commitment. Boeing and Garuda were previously engaged in a now-stalled deal, delayed by the global travel downturn during the COVID-19 crisis.

Indonesia’s State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir confirmed talks are underway to procure new aircraft for Garuda. “We are speaking with Boeing,” he told reporters Tuesday.

He said the prior agreement was shelved following a Boeing safety incident. On Jan. 9, 2021, Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182, a Boeing 737-500, crashed due to a malfunctioning autothrottle system that was not properly monitored by the pilots.

Despite Boeing’s ongoing quality control woes, Indonesia is accelerating Garuda’s fleet expansion strategy. The carrier operated 56 aircraft as of October 2024, while its low-cost arm Citilink managed another 40, bringing the total to 96 aircraft. Garuda plans to add 15 to 20 aircraft this year, aiming to hit 100 by year-end.

Read More:
Joining OECD Could Help Indonesia’s Trade Talks with the US, Minister Says

The airline is streamlining its fleet by standardizing aircraft types: Boeing 737-800NGs for short-haul routes, Airbus A330s for medium-haul operations, and Boeing 777-300ERs for long-haul international service.

The renewed dialogue with Boeing also comes amid broader trade negotiations between Jakarta and Washington. Indonesia is seeking tariff relief following US President Donald Trump’s April 2 decision to impose a 32 percent tariff on Indonesian exports, on top of a 10 percent baseline duty.

In a bid to ease tensions, Indonesia has offered to increase imports of US liquefied petroleum gas, gasoline, soybeans, soybean meal, and capital goods, according to Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto.

From April 16 to 23, Indonesian officials held meetings with key US economic officials, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Airlangga claimed that major US firms, including Boeing, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, have expressed support for Indonesia’s position in the ongoing trade talks.

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indonesia Revives Boeing-Garuda Deal Amid Tariff Talks
Business 5 hours ago

Indonesia Revives Boeing-Garuda Deal Amid Tariff Talks

 Indonesia’s Danantara reopens talks with Boeing to revive a stalled deal with Garuda as Jakarta seeks closer US trade ties.
Trump’s Tariffs Could Trigger Mass Layoffs in Indonesia, INDEF Says
Business May 20, 2025 | 10:51 am

Trump’s Tariffs Could Trigger Mass Layoffs in Indonesia, INDEF Says

 Indonesia may see mass layoffs in coming months as US tariffs and global trade tensions squeeze manufacturing and export sectors.
Danantara Eyes Strategic Partnership with Australia’s Future Fund as Assets Top $1 Trillion
Business May 19, 2025 | 4:14 pm

Danantara Eyes Strategic Partnership with Australia’s Future Fund as Assets Top $1 Trillion

 With the inclusion of GBK Sports Complex and Kemayoran Area, Danantara's portfolio jumped from US$982 billion to over US$1 trillion.
Global Trade is Slowing —the World and Indonesia Need to Pay Attention
Opinion May 18, 2025 | 11:00 pm

Global Trade is Slowing —the World and Indonesia Need to Pay Attention

 A global retreat from open markets, especially if driven by politics over pragmatism, will leave everyone worse off.
Joining OECD Could Help Indonesia’s Trade Talks with the US, Minister Says
Business May 16, 2025 | 8:38 pm

Joining OECD Could Help Indonesia’s Trade Talks with the US, Minister Says

 Indonesia to submit OECD accession document in June, aligning the process with US trade talks.
Danantara to Explore Partnership with Australia's Future Fund
Business May 15, 2025 | 9:45 pm

Danantara to Explore Partnership with Australia's Future Fund

 Australia's Anthony Albanese also promises to help Danantara join the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF).
Trump’s Tariff is Part of His Grand Strategy -- with A Huge Cost
Opinion May 15, 2025 | 3:05 pm

Trump’s Tariff is Part of His Grand Strategy -- with A Huge Cost

 Trump's tariff policy reflects a grand strategic approach rather than the belief that high tariffs alone will fix the US trade deficit
JCI Returns to 7,000 Level as Trump Declares ‘Total Reset’ With China
Business May 15, 2025 | 10:38 am

JCI Returns to 7,000 Level as Trump Declares ‘Total Reset’ With China

 Jakarta stocks rally past 7,000 for first time since Feb. as US–China tariff truce lifts markets and Trump signals shift in trade stance
Indonesia Changes Trade Data Release Schedule Amid US Tariff Review
Business May 15, 2025 | 10:04 am

Indonesia Changes Trade Data Release Schedule Amid US Tariff Review

 Indonesia ends mid-month trade estimates, will release only final monthly data as March trade surplus hits $4.33B amid US tariff tension.
‘Anything Can Happen’: Indonesia Should Focus on Domestic Market as US-China Tariff War Cools
Business May 14, 2025 | 5:46 pm

‘Anything Can Happen’: Indonesia Should Focus on Domestic Market as US-China Tariff War Cools

 As US-China trade war eases, Indonesia should focus on boosting its household consumption, Apindo's chairwoman Shinta Kamdani says.

The Latest

Bankrupt Textile Giant Sritex’s CEO Arrested in Graft Case
News 45 minutes ago

Bankrupt Textile Giant Sritex’s CEO Arrested in Graft Case

 AGO arrests Sritex CEO Iwan Lukminto in probe over alleged corruption tied to bank loans to the bankrupt textile firm.
Saudi Authorities Detain Indonesians Suspected of Organizing Illegal Hajj
News 2 hours ago

Saudi Authorities Detain Indonesians Suspected of Organizing Illegal Hajj

 Three Indonesians are under investigation in Makkah for allegedly organizing unauthorized Hajj.
Minister Iftitah: Transmigration Now About Growth, Not Just Relocation
News 2 hours ago

Minister Iftitah: Transmigration Now About Growth, Not Just Relocation

 Transmigration Minister Iftitah visits B-Universe to promote Prabowo’s modern economic-zone-based transmigration reform agenda.
“They Target Our Families”: Ex-KPK Official Details Terror Tactics Used by the Powerful
News 2 hours ago

“They Target Our Families”: Ex-KPK Official Details Terror Tactics Used by the Powerful

 Yudi Purnomo warns of rising threats against KPK officers, urging protection as Prabowo acknowledges dangers in anti-graft fight.
Tons of Promos, Interactive Booths Enliven BTV Semesta Berpesta
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Tons of Promos, Interactive Booths Enliven BTV Semesta Berpesta

 Colossal music event BTV Semesta Berpesta showered its participants with tons of interactive booths and promos from well-known brands.
News Index

Most Popular

Mass Ride-Hailing Strike Set to Paralyze Jakarta, Major Cities on Tuesday
1
Mass Ride-Hailing Strike Set to Paralyze Jakarta, Major Cities on Tuesday
2
Over 28,000 Accounts Blocked in Crackdown on Online Gambling: PPATK
3
Danantara Eyes Strategic Partnership with Australia’s Future Fund as Assets Top $1 Trillion
4
Indonesia’s Import Deregulation Nears Completion, Experts Urge Safeguards for Domestic Industry
5
Indonesia Says Yes to Thailand Joining BRICS
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED