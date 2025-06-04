Indonesia Revokes Mining Permits of Four Companies in Raja Ampat

Bambang Ismoyo
June 10, 2025 | 11:49 am
This grab from a video shows, from left, Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi, and Environment Minister Hanif Faisol Nurofiq attend a news conference at the State Palace in Jakarta, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Videography)
This grab from a video shows, from left, Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi, and Environment Minister Hanif Faisol Nurofiq attend a news conference at the State Palace in Jakarta, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Videography)

Jakarta. The Indonesian government announced on Tuesday the revocation of mining business permits (IUP) for four companies operating in the environmentally sensitive region of Raja Ampat, Southwest Papua.

State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi said the decision was made during a closed-door meeting led by President Prabowo Subianto on Monday, following growing public concern over the presence of nickel mining operations in the marine conservation area.

The move comes after sustained pressure from environmental activists and social media communities who have voiced opposition to industrial activity in one of the world's most biodiverse ecosystems.

“We thank all elements of society, particularly those on social media, who have shared valuable information and expressed concern for the preservation of Raja Ampat’s natural environment,” Prasetyo said during a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta.

He noted that since January 2025, the government has enforced a presidential regulation aimed at regulating land use in forested areas, including natural resource-based industries such as mining. The regulation provides the legal foundation for reviewing permits deemed incompatible with sustainability and environmental protection principles.

“The revocation of these mining permits in Raja Ampat is part of a broader, ongoing effort to ensure responsible use of forest areas,” he added.

On the same occasion, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia confirmed that the four companies affected are Anugerah Surya Pratama (ASP), Mulia Raymond Perkasa (MRP), Kawei Sejahtera Mining (KSM), and Nurham.

Over the weekend, Bahlil personally visited Raja Ampat and inspected mining activities on Gag Island, where Gag Nikel, a subsidiary of state-owned miner Aneka Tambang (Antam), is operating.

According to the Energy Ministry, preliminary findings from the site visit indicated that Gag Nikel’s operations had not caused environmental damage or violated government conservation guidelines. Nonetheless, the ministry plans to dispatch an inspectorate team for a deeper assessment of mining impacts on Gag Island and other areas in Raja Ampat.

The ministry also reaffirmed its commitment to strict oversight of all mining activity in the region, with attention to legal compliance, environmental safeguards, and protection of conservation zones and protected forests.

