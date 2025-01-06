Indonesia Says an Unnamed Country Has Been Postponing Its Trade Deal Due to Deficit

Jayanty Nada Shofa
July 4, 2025 | 11:14 am
SHARE
Trade Minister Budi Santoso takes a look at the export-bound footwear produced by a micro, small medium enterprise (MSME) in Surabaya on June 3, 2025. (Antara Photo/Moch Asim)
Trade Minister Budi Santoso takes a look at the export-bound footwear produced by a micro, small medium enterprise (MSME) in Surabaya on June 3, 2025. (Antara Photo/Moch Asim)

Jakarta. A minister recently said that Indonesia had been struggling to seal a trade deal with an unnamed country, citing that the latter did not wish to risk further imbalance.

Indonesia has been negotiating trade pacts to make sure that its goods are more competitive in global markets. Trade Minister Budi Santoso told a forum on Thursday that an unnamed country had been putting off a deal with Jakarta due to its trade deficits with Indonesia.

“We have a unique experience when trying to strike a trade deal with another country. We have already made a joint commitment to finalize the pact, but they kept on delaying it. Why? Because they run a deficit with Indonesia, and so they told us to put it on hold for the time being. They fear that their deficit will worsen if they proceed,” Budi said in Jakarta.

He added: “So I told them that we are not here negotiating a trade pact to make you suffer a deficit. If that’s our intention, then that’s called a trade war. This pact will enable you to have market access to our country and vice versa.”

Advertisement

A trade agreement slashes barriers to exports and imports by reducing or eliminating tariffs. For instance, Jakarta's comprehensive economic partnership agreement with Australia has allowed virtually all of Indonesia's exported goods to enjoy zero tariffs, thus enhancing their competitiveness in the close neighbor.

Later that day, Budi spoke to reporters over his statement in a doorstep interview. 

“It’s not that they don’t want to have the agreement, but it’s just that they have been delaying it. … But once again, a trade deal seeks to be mutually beneficial. We already have 19 agreements in effect, and 10 others are in the ratification process,” he explained.

The Jakarta Globe asked Budi if he was referring to the United States as Indonesia inched closer to the July 9 tariff talks deadline, but he did not respond to the question. 

Read More:
Indonesia Aims for More Competitive US Tariffs than Vietnam’s 20% Deal

Indonesia’s Biggest Surplus Drivers
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) recently named the US, India, and the Philippines as the top three of Indonesia’s surplus contributors.

In the first five months of 2025, the US contributed $7.08 billion to Indonesia’s overall surplus, up from the $5.37 billion recorded a year earlier, followed by India ($5.30 billion) and the Philippines ($3.69 billion). 

Indonesia is currently trying to convince the US to bring down its upcoming 32 percent tariffs. Jakarta has proposed $34 billion worth of imports and investment plans by the sovereign fund Danantara as a more “long-term solution” to the trade imbalance, according to senior minister Airlangga Hartarto. 

Indonesia Says an Unnamed Country Has Been Postponing Its Trade Deal Due to Deficit
US President Donald Trump announces his reciprocal tariff plans in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025. The Trump government claims that Indonesia has been charging 64 percent tariffs -- which include trade barriers -- on American goods. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

Jakarta has established a free trade agreement with India under the ASEAN framework. The same goes for the Philippines. Indonesian enterprises can enjoy tariff eliminations when exporting to the Philippines thanks to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world’s largest trading bloc that brings together all ASEAN members, China, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Japan. India was supposed to be part of the RCEP, but decided to opt out due to concerns over an influx of Chinese imports.

It took Indonesia years to finally make meaningful progress in the CEPA negotiations with the European Union (EU). The talks officially began in 2016. The Indonesian government announced last month that the negotiations had entered their final stage. Government data showed that Indonesia’s surplus with the EU had almost doubled from $2.5 billion in 2023 to $4.5 billion the following year.

Read More:
Indonesia Denies EU’s Palm Oil Law Is Reason Why Trade Pact Takes Years

Tags:
#Trade
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Australia Hopes To Be Indonesia’s Lithium Supplier Ahead of Trade Pact Review
Business 9 minutes ago

Australia Hopes To Be Indonesia’s Lithium Supplier Ahead of Trade Pact Review

 World's largest lithium producer Australia wants to include critical mineral cooperation in its trade deal with Indonesia.
Indonesia Says an Unnamed Country Has Been Postponing Its Trade Deal Due to Deficit
Business 5 hours ago

Indonesia Says an Unnamed Country Has Been Postponing Its Trade Deal Due to Deficit

 Asked if he was referring to the United States as Indonesia inched closer to the July 9 tariff talks deadline, the minister did not respond.
Indonesia Aims for More Competitive US Tariffs than Vietnam’s 20% Deal
Business 18 hours ago

Indonesia Aims for More Competitive US Tariffs than Vietnam’s 20% Deal

 Trump announced the revised deal on Truth Social on Thursday, saying it was the result of direct talks with Vietnam’s top leader, To Lam.
Indonesia Offers $34 Billion in US Imports to Secure Tariff Relief
Business 20 hours ago

Indonesia Offers $34 Billion in US Imports to Secure Tariff Relief

 The aim, according to Airlangga, is to help address the US trade deficit with Indonesia, which currently stands at around $19 billion.
Indonesia Ready to Continue ‘Open Dialogue’ with US as Tariffs Loom
Business Jun 4, 2025 | 3:08 pm

Indonesia Ready to Continue ‘Open Dialogue’ with US as Tariffs Loom

 Indonesia and the US will soon hold the second round of tariff negotiations.
Still No Talks of Mangga Dua’s Fake Goods in US Tariff Negotiations
Business Apr 25, 2025 | 2:35 pm

Still No Talks of Mangga Dua’s Fake Goods in US Tariff Negotiations

 The US has raised concerns over the counterfeit goods trade in Jakarta's Mangga Dua, a popular shopping district in North Jakarta.
Indonesia Open to Foreign Payment Firms Amid US Concerns Over QRIS
Business Apr 25, 2025 | 11:09 am

Indonesia Open to Foreign Payment Firms Amid US Concerns Over QRIS

 At present, US financial giants such as Visa and Mastercard are available in Indonesia.
Government Sanctions 66 Minyakita Distributors Over Various Violations
Business Mar 17, 2025 | 1:48 pm

Government Sanctions 66 Minyakita Distributors Over Various Violations

 The common violation is selling Minyakita above the government’s retail price cap.
Indonesia to Possibly Revise Rule That Eases Import Curbs
Business Jan 7, 2025 | 10:40 am

Indonesia to Possibly Revise Rule That Eases Import Curbs

 But any regulatory changes to the import rule would have to depend on the reviews, according to Trade Minister Budi Santoso.
Indonesia-EU Trade Pact Deadline Pushed to First Half of 2025
Business Jan 6, 2025 | 4:34 pm

Indonesia-EU Trade Pact Deadline Pushed to First Half of 2025

 Indonesia and the EU have been negotiating the CEPA trade pact since 2016.

The Latest

KNKT Launches Investigation into the Sinking of Passenger Ferry in Bali Strait
News 3 hours ago

KNKT Launches Investigation into the Sinking of Passenger Ferry in Bali Strait

 The committee seeks to collect various video recordings circulating on social media that captured the ferry's last moment.
Jakarta Taxes Your Workout -- Unless You Play Golf
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

Jakarta Taxes Your Workout -- Unless You Play Golf

 Among the newly taxed activities is padel, a fast-rising racket sport that blends elements of tennis and squash.
Indonesia Says an Unnamed Country Has Been Postponing Its Trade Deal Due to Deficit
Business 5 hours ago

Indonesia Says an Unnamed Country Has Been Postponing Its Trade Deal Due to Deficit

 Asked if he was referring to the United States as Indonesia inched closer to the July 9 tariff talks deadline, the minister did not respond.
The House Gives Final Approval to Trump's Big Tax Bill in a Milestone for His Second-Term Agenda
News 6 hours ago

The House Gives Final Approval to Trump's Big Tax Bill in a Milestone for His Second-Term Agenda

 Donald Trump complained that Democrats voted against the bill because “they hate Trump -- but I hate them too.”
Bulog Chief Novi Helmy Abruptly Replaced 
News 16 hours ago

Bulog Chief Novi Helmy Abruptly Replaced 

 Prihasto will serve as acting president director until a definitive appointment is made through a subsequent decree.
News Index

Most Popular

Manufacturing Slump Deepens as Indonesia’s PMI Drops to 46.9
1
Manufacturing Slump Deepens as Indonesia’s PMI Drops to 46.9
2
Indonesia Awaits US Feedback on Tariff as Washington Deals with Trump's Big Bill
3
Indonesia Aims for More Competitive US Tariffs than Vietnam’s 20% Deal
4
Indonesia Offers $34 Billion in US Imports to Secure Tariff Relief
5
Indonesia’s History Rewrite Project to Omit 1998 Mass Rapes Despite TGPF Findings
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED