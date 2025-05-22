Indonesia Says China Walks the Talk on Nickel Investment, Unlike Europe and US

Jayanty Nada Shofa
May 26, 2025 | 5:02 pm
SHARE
Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia addresses the 2025 Energy and Mineral Forum in Jakarta on May 26, 2025. Hosting the forum is B-Universe Media Holdings. (B Universe Photo/Joanito de Saojao)
Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia addresses the 2025 Energy and Mineral Forum in Jakarta on May 26, 2025. Hosting the forum is B-Universe Media Holdings. (B Universe Photo/Joanito de Saojao)

Jakarta. Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia denied Monday Indonesia’s favoritism towards Chinese investors, but the politician admitted that they liked China for actually walking the talk on nickel investments -- unlike Europe or even the US.

Indonesia is trying to push for commodity refining -- an agenda that has been in full swing since former President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s second term. This industrial processing plan starts out with the silvery-white metal nickel but will also expand to other commodities even beyond the mining sector. The government has repeatedly reaffirmed that the country would remain wide open to foreign investors who wish to help Indonesia refine its minerals at home for greater export earnings. Bahlil, too, admitted that this commodity refining plan had caught the attention of many international firms. Despite the enthusiasm, Chinese investors were among the few who actually put their words into action.

“Nickel has become a critical mineral. The US and Europe have asked us to prioritize them in its industrial processing, something we have already done. We [Indonesia] want everyone to like us, so we welcome everyone. … But this [investing] is like a relationship between a man and woman,” Bahlil told the 2025 Energy and Mineral Forum in Jakarta.

Bahlil claimed that European and American investors had left Indonesia hanging. In other words, they have promised to take part in the megaproject but never really put money in the country or built refineries. He added: “China, on the other hand, is like a loyal significant other. … Just like a relationship, of course, we don’t want to hold on to empty promises. … Don’t just send many proposals while not doing much to execute the plan.”

Advertisement
Read More:
Indonesia to Begin Reducing Fuel Imports from Singapore 'Soon'

A major part of the nickel processing is the establishment of an electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem. Nickel is a mainstay ingredient in EV battery production. Indonesia has stopped selling unprocessed nickel ores overseas since 2020. Data showed that Indonesia exported $33.9 billion worth of nickel derivative products in 2024, marking an over tenfold increase compared to the $3.3 billion export made in 2017.

Official government figures showed that China was never missing from the top 3 list of Indonesia’s sources of foreign direct investments. In Q1 2025, China placed third by investing $1.8 billion in Indonesia, just behind Hong Kong ($2.2 billion). China was also the third when it comes to investments, specifically in the commodity refining sector. The country put in about $1 billion to help Indonesia’s industrial processing agenda in January-March 2025. Hong Kong invested $1.5 billion in the same sector over the said three-month period. 

Just a few days ago, Bahlil told reporters that Chinese battery maker CATL would break ground on its EV battery project next month. CATL’s sub-subsidiary CBL has partnered with local firm Indonesia Battery Corporation (IBC).

Read More:
China’s Huayou to Break Ground on Indonesian EV Battery Project before August

Tags:
#Energy & Minerals
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Jakarta Losing Patience with Inpex over 26-Year Masela Gas Block Delay
Business 2 hours ago

Jakarta Losing Patience with Inpex over 26-Year Masela Gas Block Delay

 Indonesia warns Japan’s Inpex to act on the long-delayed Masela gas project or face expulsion.
Energy Minister Bahlil Alleges Sabotage Behind Indonesia’s Oil Import Dependence
News 3 hours ago

Energy Minister Bahlil Alleges Sabotage Behind Indonesia’s Oil Import Dependence

 Bahlil suggests Indonesia’s oil import dependence may be intentional sabotage as gov’t tightens sector oversight after Pertamina scandal.
Indonesia Says China Walks the Talk on Nickel Investment, Unlike Europe and US
Business 5 hours ago

Indonesia Says China Walks the Talk on Nickel Investment, Unlike Europe and US

 Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia says Chinese investors actually execute their investment proposals.
'No Child Should Study in Darkness': Minister Vows Equal Energy Access
Business 7 hours ago

'No Child Should Study in Darkness': Minister Vows Equal Energy Access

 “Let’s admit that our energy conversations have become too fancy, too complex. Sometimes, even I don’t understand them,” he said.
Indonesia to Begin Reducing Fuel Imports from Singapore 'Soon'
Business 8 hours ago

Indonesia to Begin Reducing Fuel Imports from Singapore 'Soon'

 Indonesia intends to shift its fuel imports from Singapore to the Middle East, Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia says.
Energy Ministry and B-Universe Host National Energy and Mineral Forum in Jakarta
Business 11 hours ago

Energy Ministry and B-Universe Host National Energy and Mineral Forum in Jakarta

 Participants engage in discussions about the opportunities and challenges facing Indonesia’s energy and mineral sectors.
Shell’s Exit from Indonesia Fuel Retail Not a Sign of Energy Sector Decline, Says Minister
Business May 23, 2025 | 6:06 pm

Shell’s Exit from Indonesia Fuel Retail Not a Sign of Energy Sector Decline, Says Minister

 Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia says Shell’s sale of Indonesian fuel stations is a normal business move, not a worsening energy sector.
Gov't Urges Pertamina to Import US Fuel 'No Matter What'
Business May 23, 2025 | 2:41 pm

Gov't Urges Pertamina to Import US Fuel 'No Matter What'

 Indonesia is mulling raising its fuel imports from the US as part of its tariff negotiations.
Bahlil Takes Responsibility for LG’s Exit from $9.8b Battery Project
Business May 22, 2025 | 7:29 pm

Bahlil Takes Responsibility for LG’s Exit from $9.8b Battery Project

 “The narrative that LG pulled out of the consortium is inaccurate," the minister said.
China’s Huayou to Break Ground on Indonesian EV Battery Project before August
Business May 22, 2025 | 6:10 pm

China’s Huayou to Break Ground on Indonesian EV Battery Project before August

 Huayou officially replaces LG Energy Solution in Indonesia's EV battery ecosystem megaproject, Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia says.

The Latest

Macron Laughs Off Wife’s “Push” in Viral Video: ‘We Were Just Joking’
News 15 minutes ago

Macron Laughs Off Wife’s “Push” in Viral Video: ‘We Were Just Joking’

 French President Macron says a viral moment showing his wife pushing his face before a Vietnam visit was just “joking around.” 2/2
Indonesia Wants ASEAN to Recruit Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste
News 31 minutes ago

Indonesia Wants ASEAN to Recruit Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste

 Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto hopes that Timor-Leste can finally join ASEAN within this year.
Jakarta Shopping Spree Festival Aims for Rp 15.5T Transaction, Here’s What’s in Store
Lifestyle 1 hours ago

Jakarta Shopping Spree Festival Aims for Rp 15.5T Transaction, Here’s What’s in Store

 Jakarta sets Rp 15.5 trillion sales goal for its 2025 shopping festival, offering 70% discounts, prizes, & MSME showcases across 100 malls.
Jakarta Losing Patience with Inpex over 26-Year Masela Gas Block Delay
Business 2 hours ago

Jakarta Losing Patience with Inpex over 26-Year Masela Gas Block Delay

 Indonesia warns Japan’s Inpex to act on the long-delayed Masela gas project or face expulsion.
Military Chief Defends Ammunition Disposal Procedures After Garut Explosion Kills 13
News 2 hours ago

Military Chief Defends Ammunition Disposal Procedures After Garut Explosion Kills 13

 A deadly explosion during ammo disposal in Garut kills 13. Military insists SOPs were followed; lawmakers demand further investigation.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia to Reintroduce Electricity Discounts for Low-Power Users Starting June
1
Indonesia to Reintroduce Electricity Discounts for Low-Power Users Starting June
2
Indonesia Moves WHO Regional Affiliation from Southeast Asia to Western Pacific
3
Indonesia, China Ink Deals to Boost Local Currency Use and Expand Bilateral Cooperation
4
Indonesia to Begin Reducing Fuel Imports from Singapore 'Soon'
5
Indonesia Says China Walks the Talk on Nickel Investment, Unlike Europe and US
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED