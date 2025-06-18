Indonesia Says US Welcomes Its Trade Proposal as Tariff Clock Ticks

Jayanty Nada Shofa
June 26, 2025 | 2:27 pm
SHARE
US President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
US President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Jakarta. Senior minister Airlangga Hartarto revealed Thursday that the US had welcomed Indonesia’s proposal for a “fair and square trade” ahead of President Donald Trump’s 32-percent tariffs deadline in July 9.

In early April, Trump unveiled wide-ranging tariffs on Washington’s trading partners, starting with a 10-percent universal duty. The Trump government will raise the tariffs to 32 percent for Indonesia as Washington seeks to improve its trade imbalance with Southeast Asia’s largest economy. The US also accused Jakarta of imposing unfair trade practices, which led to its substantial deficit. The 32-percent tariff was originally scheduled to enter into force in April before Trump decided to delay it until July 9, giving Jakarta some time to nudge Washington into changing its mind.

These negotiations have been underway over the past few months. With just two weeks left, Airlangga revealed he had just met with US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent virtually on Wednesday night.

“We discussed the follow-up of President Trump’s reciprocal tariff negotiations. Mr. Scott Bessent welcomes Indonesia’s proposal to push for a bilateral trade that is fair and square,” Airlangga posted on his social media account the next day.

Advertisement

The politician did not go into details on the trade deal progress. Since the talks began, Indonesia has already unveiled intentions of increasing US imports, particularly energy and agricultural commodities. However, the gap in trade grows amid these discussions. Trade Ministry data showed Indonesia recorded a $5.4 billion surplus when trading with the US in January-April 2025, meaning that the country’s exports far exceeded the American goods that had entered its market. These figures showed that the surplus had climbed over 20 percent compared to the $4.4 billion posted in the first four months of 2024. 

About two weeks after Trump’s tariff announcement, Airlangga led a top-level delegation to Washington DC for the tariff talks. Airlangga initially planned for another trip this month, but he later revealed the government had scrapped its plans to send the delegation again. The minister said that the proposal that Indonesia had put forward was already comprehensive.

The virtual meeting also followed Prabowo’s recent phone call with Trump. Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya said the two leaders discussed “the latest developments in both countries” without disclosing more details.

Read More:
Tariff Talks Don’t Mean Jakarta Should Keep Quiet on US Joining Israel-Iran War

Tags:
#Trade #Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indonesia Says US Welcomes Its Trade Proposal as Tariff Clock Ticks
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Says US Welcomes Its Trade Proposal as Tariff Clock Ticks

 Indonesia and the rest of the world has two weeks until Trump's reciprocal tariffs enter into force.
Israel, Iran Agree to Ceasefire After 12 Days of War
News Jun 24, 2025 | 1:53 pm

Israel, Iran Agree to Ceasefire After 12 Days of War

 Israel and Iran agree to a Trump-brokered ceasefire after 12 days of war, hours after deadly missile strikes kill four in southern Israel.
Trump’s Tariff: Between Supreme TACO and Supreme Court
Opinion Jun 24, 2025 | 9:34 am

Trump’s Tariff: Between Supreme TACO and Supreme Court

 Trump's sweeping tariffs face legal defeat, with US court ruling his emergency powers over trade went too far, risking economic fallout.
Trump Claims Ceasefire between Iran and Israel after Iran’s Missile Attack on US Base in Qatar
News Jun 24, 2025 | 7:47 am

Trump Claims Ceasefire between Iran and Israel after Iran’s Missile Attack on US Base in Qatar

 The US was warned by Iran in advance, and there were no casualties, said Trump, who dismissed the attack as a “very weak response.”
Pakistan Condemns Trump for Bombing Iran A Day after Recommending Him for Nobel Peace Prize
News Jun 23, 2025 | 2:47 pm

Pakistan Condemns Trump for Bombing Iran A Day after Recommending Him for Nobel Peace Prize

 The Himalayan region of Kashmir is divided between Pakistan and India but claimed by both in its entirety.
US Joins Israel-Iran War and Strikes 3 Iranian Nuclear Sites
News Jun 22, 2025 | 9:56 am

US Joins Israel-Iran War and Strikes 3 Iranian Nuclear Sites

 President Donald Trump said Iran’s key nuclear sites were “completely and fully obliterated.”
Russia Invites Indonesia as Partner Country for INNOPROM Industrial Exhibition
Special Updates Jun 22, 2025 | 9:41 am

Russia Invites Indonesia as Partner Country for INNOPROM Industrial Exhibition

 Airlangga expressed appreciation for the resumption of direct Moscow-Denpasar flights by Russian airline Aeroflot.
Federal Judge Blocks Trump Effort to Keep Harvard From Hosting Foreign Students
News Jun 21, 2025 | 3:22 am

Federal Judge Blocks Trump Effort to Keep Harvard From Hosting Foreign Students

 Harvard sued the Department of Homeland Security in May after the agency withdrew the school’s certification to host foreign students.
Khamenei Rejects Call to Surrender, Saying US Intervention Would Cause 'Irreparable Damage'
News Jun 18, 2025 | 9:34 pm

Khamenei Rejects Call to Surrender, Saying US Intervention Would Cause 'Irreparable Damage'

 Khamenei dismissed the “threatening and absurd statements” by Trump.
Trump’s Tariffs Trigger Sharp Drop in Japan’s US Auto Shipments
Business Jun 18, 2025 | 1:18 pm

Trump’s Tariffs Trigger Sharp Drop in Japan’s US Auto Shipments

 Japan logs $4.4B trade deficit in May as US auto tariffs imposed by Trump slash car exports by nearly 25%, deepening economic strain.

The Latest

Danantara Makes First Overseas Investment with $120M Stake in Philippine Solar Firm
Business 30 minutes ago

Danantara Makes First Overseas Investment with $120M Stake in Philippine Solar Firm

 Danantara invests $120M via Pertamina NRE to acquire 20% of Philippine solar firm CREC, marking its first overseas renewable investment.
Prabowo Launches Rp 25 Trillion Renewable Energy Projects in 15 Provinces
Business 2 hours ago

Prabowo Launches Rp 25 Trillion Renewable Energy Projects in 15 Provinces

 Prabowo launches Rp 25T renewable energy projects in 15 provinces, targeting 379.7 MW capacity.
Al Qilaa Launches $2.5B Housing Plan to Help Ease Indonesia’s 15M Backlog
Business 2 hours ago

Al Qilaa Launches $2.5B Housing Plan to Help Ease Indonesia’s 15M Backlog

 Qatari firm Al Qilaa to build 50,000 affordable units in Indonesia’s $2.5B housing project, part of efforts to cut 15M-unit backlog.
Indonesia Says US Welcomes Its Trade Proposal as Tariff Clock Ticks
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Says US Welcomes Its Trade Proposal as Tariff Clock Ticks

 Indonesia and the rest of the world has two weeks until Trump's reciprocal tariffs enter into force.
New Tax Rule: Online Sellers Earning Over Rp 500M to Face 0.5% Income Tax
Business 3 hours ago

New Tax Rule: Online Sellers Earning Over Rp 500M to Face 0.5% Income Tax

 Finance Ministry to shift PPh 22 collection to e‑commerce marketplaces, targeting sellers with annual turnover above Rp 500M.
News Index

Most Popular

Helicopters Sent to Rescue Brazilian Hiker Who Fell on Mt. Rinjani
1
Helicopters Sent to Rescue Brazilian Hiker Who Fell on Mt. Rinjani
2
Fatal Accidents Reveal the Perils Behind Mount Rinjani’s Beauty
3
Indonesia Plans First Nuclear Power Plant by 2034, Eyes Partnerships with Russia and Canada
4
Brazilian Climber Found Dead After Fall Into Mount Rinjani Ravine, Evacuation Underway
5
Indonesia’s Palm Oil Export Drops 39 Pct as EU Buys Less
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED