Indonesia Secures $528 Million Japanese Loan for Patimban Port

Jayanty Nada Shofa
January 13, 2025 | 8:39 am
SHARE
Vehicles await shipment at Patimban Port in Subang, West Java, on December 17, 2021. The newly-built port marked its first major export shipment with the delivery of over 1,200 vehicles, including Toyota cars, to the Philippines. (Antara Photo/Dedhez Anggara)
Vehicles await shipment at Patimban Port in Subang, West Java, on December 17, 2021. The newly-built port marked its first major export shipment with the delivery of over 1,200 vehicles, including Toyota cars, to the Philippines. (Antara Photo/Dedhez Anggara)

Jakarta. Indonesia recently secured another Japanese loan worth 83.4 billion yen or approximately $528.4 million for the Patimban Port expansion.

In 2017, Tokyo greenlit a 118.9 billion yen loan for the construction of the port in West Java and lent another 70.2 billion yen to expand the Patimban Port in 2022. 

The freshly announced 83.4 billion yen funding will go into constructing a new port that will include container terminals, according to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which is in charge of disbursing the funds. Other facilities will include a 13.7-hectare car terminal, access roads, and a one-kilometer bridge, to name a few.

The 83.4 billion yen loan adopts a tied loan scheme under the so-called Special Term Economic Partnership (STEP). In other words, Indonesia has to procure Japanese goods and expertise, including the technology needed for the quay wall or seawall construction and reclamation, to name a few.  This is unlike the general untied loans that let Indonesia as the borrower procure goods and services from any country.

The project has a 0.3 percent annual interest rate. The interest rate for the consulting services portion stands at 0.2 percent each year. Indonesia has 40 years to pay off those debts. Japan has granted a 10-year grace period for this financing. Indonesia is planning to have the new facilities to operate by 2028, according to JICA data. 

According to the Japanese Embassy in Indonesia, the port’s car export capacity is expected to increase to 600,000 units once the project is completed.

In late 2021, the government appointed the Indonesian consortium Pelabuhan Patimban International as the port’s operator. Toyota Tsusho Corporation, the trading arm of the Toyota Group, also took over the car terminal operations that year through its operating company Patimban International Car Terminal.

Indonesia Secures $528 Million Japanese Loan for Patimban Port
President Prabowo Subianto shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (left) after holding bilateral talks in Bogor Palace on Jan. 11, 2025. (Antara Photo/Aditya Pradana Putra)

The loan signing took place ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s recent meeting with President Prabowo Subianto in Bogor. In his joint press statement, Prabowo said that both leaders had a “very friendly and intensive discussion”.

“We are committed to continue our partnership in economy and infrastructure,” Prabowo said.

Tags:
#Transportation #Bilateral
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

PDI-P Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto Concludes KPK Interrogation without Arrest
News 28 minutes ago

PDI-P Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto Concludes KPK Interrogation without Arrest

 Hasto has filed a pre-trial motion challenging his designation as a suspect and requested the KPK to delay interrogations.
Chef Yuda Bustara Brings Indonesian Cuisine to Hong Kong in Style
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

Chef Yuda Bustara Brings Indonesian Cuisine to Hong Kong in Style

 Hong Kong's Luma becomes a space for chef Yuda Bustara to mix local ingredients and Indonesian cuisine.
India Kicks Off Massive Hindu Festival Larger than Hajj Pilgrimage
News 5 hours ago

India Kicks Off Massive Hindu Festival Larger than Hajj Pilgrimage

 The number of Maha Kumbh pilgrims is around 200 times the 2 million Muslim pilgrims that arrived in Saudi Arabia last year.
Weather, High Mobility Are Factors Contributing to HMPV Transmissions
News 5 hours ago

Weather, High Mobility Are Factors Contributing to HMPV Transmissions

 The virus can spread quickly in densely populated places with high social interaction.
Indonesia Secures $528 Million Japanese Loan for Patimban Port
Business 7 hours ago

Indonesia Secures $528 Million Japanese Loan for Patimban Port

 This marks the third loan that Japan has granted for Indonesia to develop the Patimban Port in West Java.
News Index

Most Popular

Sweden to Contribute Up to 3 Warships to Reinforced NATO Presence in Baltic Sea
1
Sweden to Contribute Up to 3 Warships to Reinforced NATO Presence in Baltic Sea
2
Chinese Economist: Indonesia’s Global Influence to Grow with BRICS Membership
3
Japan to Support Indonesia’s Free Meal Program and Maritime Security Efforts
4
Greenland Leader: We Don’t Want to Be Americans, Despite Trump’s Interest in Territory
5
Yogyakarta Police Officers Suspected of Fatal Torture on Semarang Man
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED