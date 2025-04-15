Indonesia Seeks Concrete Outcomes from Upcoming Trade Talks with US

Jakarta. The Indonesian government is pushing for tangible results in upcoming trade negotiations with the United States, particularly regarding the 32 percent tariff imposed under President Donald Trump's administration, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, who will lead the Indonesian delegation, said the government has outlined several strategies to “revitalize” bilateral economic ties, including the possibility of a limited free trade agreement.

Another option on the table is a bilateral Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) with the US, he added.

“Indonesia has made it clear that these meetings must produce something concrete. It’s crucial that we achieve a specific outcome,” Airlangga said at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta ahead of his departure.

He acknowledged that a single meeting would not be sufficient to finalize a comprehensive trade deal. The Indonesian delegation expects at least two or three rounds of negotiations before both sides can reach an agreement on renewed trade arrangements, he noted.

The Indonesian delegation is prepared to discuss a wide range of issues, including tariff and non-tariff barriers, trade and investment cooperation, and financial collaboration.

Airlangga emphasized Indonesia’s preference for focused, pragmatic negotiations that can yield immediate and mutually beneficial economic outcomes.

Joining him in the delegation are Foreign Minister Sugiono, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, renowned economist Mari Elka Pangestu, and other senior officials from the trade and finance ministries.

