Monday, September 11, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Indonesia Seeks Support from France, Netherlands for OECD Membership

Heru Andriyanto
September 10, 2023 | 3:52 pm
SHARE
President Joko Widodo, left, chats with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo courtesy of the Presidential Press Bureau)
President Joko Widodo, left, chats with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo courtesy of the Presidential Press Bureau)

New Delhi. President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo seized the opportunity to garner support from leaders of major powers for Indonesia's bid to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) During the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

The president said that he held bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Saturday, where he made appeals for their backing.

"I have sought support from Prime Minister Rutte as Indonesia proceeds with its application for OECD membership," Jokowi said on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Likewise, I have requested support from France for Indonesia's accession to the OECD, a move that will propel our nation closer to achieving developed status."

Advertisement

Jokowi also claimed that his government is currently conducting reforms in policy-making procedures and governance to align with OECD requirements.

Indonesia is actively pursuing OECD membership, with the goal of becoming the third Asian nation to join, following Japan and South Korea.

Indonesia has maintained a significant partnership with the OECD for an extended period, benefiting from the organization's guidance in enhancing the quality of government policies and regulations. 

The country regularly undergoes policy reviews by the OECD and has access to global policies and best business practices.

The nation's eligibility for OECD membership has been further bolstered by its restoration to upper-middle-income status following the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Additionally, Indonesia's successful hosting of the G20 Summit last year has contributed to its credibility on the international stage.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Unbeaten Germany Wins Basketball World Cup for 1st Time
News 14 minutes ago

Unbeaten Germany Wins Basketball World Cup for 1st Time

 Germany went 8-0 in the tournament, becoming the fifth consecutive World Cup champion to go unbeaten.
Pertamina Sets Up Solar Panels in Tanjung Karang Village
Special Updates 51 minutes ago

Pertamina Sets Up Solar Panels in Tanjung Karang Village

 The new solar panels will power the Rumah Kreatif Tamiang, a workshop dedicated to train people with disabilities.
Jokowi Thanks Macron for French Investment Commitments in Nusantara
Business 8 hours ago

Jokowi Thanks Macron for French Investment Commitments in Nusantara

 French companies have generated 54,000 jobs in Indonesia and contributed $506 million in direct investment in 2021.
Indonesia Seeks Support from France, Netherlands for OECD Membership
Business 8 hours ago

Indonesia Seeks Support from France, Netherlands for OECD Membership

 Jokowi said OECD membership can propel Indonesia closer to achieving developed nation status.
Pertamina CEO Takes Home 2023 Nawacita Award
Special Updates 10 hours ago

Pertamina CEO Takes Home 2023 Nawacita Award

 Pertamina CEO Nicke Widyawati recently took home the 2023 Nawacita award for the economic selt-sufficiency category.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

ASEAN Establishes New Troika to Find Solution on Myanmar Crisis
1
ASEAN Establishes New Troika to Find Solution on Myanmar Crisis
2
Police Face Criticism as Tear Gas Munitions Land at School during Rempang Island Riot
3
Downstream Processing of Minerals Becomes Jokowi's Main Talking Point at G-20
4
G20 Adopts Softer Statement than Bali Declaration
5
Jokowi Holds Talks on Nusantara with South Korean and Chinese Leaders
Opini Title
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Improving Health and Reducing Health Risks Requires Ideal Body Composition, Not Just Weight
Improving Health and Reducing Health Risks Requires Ideal Body Composition, Not Just Weight
A Journey Towards Indonesia’s Higher Economic Growth
A Journey Towards Indonesia’s Higher Economic Growth
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED