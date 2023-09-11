Indonesia Seeks Support from France, Netherlands for OECD Membership

New Delhi. President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo seized the opportunity to garner support from leaders of major powers for Indonesia's bid to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) During the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

The president said that he held bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Saturday, where he made appeals for their backing.

"I have sought support from Prime Minister Rutte as Indonesia proceeds with its application for OECD membership," Jokowi said on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Likewise, I have requested support from France for Indonesia's accession to the OECD, a move that will propel our nation closer to achieving developed status."

Advertisement

Jokowi also claimed that his government is currently conducting reforms in policy-making procedures and governance to align with OECD requirements.

Indonesia is actively pursuing OECD membership, with the goal of becoming the third Asian nation to join, following Japan and South Korea.

Indonesia has maintained a significant partnership with the OECD for an extended period, benefiting from the organization's guidance in enhancing the quality of government policies and regulations.

The country regularly undergoes policy reviews by the OECD and has access to global policies and best business practices.

The nation's eligibility for OECD membership has been further bolstered by its restoration to upper-middle-income status following the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Additionally, Indonesia's successful hosting of the G20 Summit last year has contributed to its credibility on the international stage.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: