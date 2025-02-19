Indonesia Seeks to Attain Full OECD Membership in Four Years

Jakarta. Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, is optimistic that Indonesia can become a full member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) within four years.

According to him, the ongoing accession process is progressing positively and has received favorable responses from OECD member countries.

Airlangga explained that although the accession process typically takes more than five years, Indonesia is targeting to complete it in four.

"Yes, regarding the timeline, Indonesia is aiming for around four years, and we are now one year into the process. So, over the next two years, the technical review, which will involve various ministries and agencies, will become more intensive," said Airlangga on Wednesday.

He said Indonesia has already met about 80 percent of the standards expected by the OECD, based on the organization’s internal assessment.

"The OECD said that Indonesia’s paper is of relatively good quality and perhaps about 80 percent already aligns with the expected standards," he said.

Previously, Airlangga Hartarto officially submitted the Initial Memorandum (IM) to OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 2025 OECD Ministerial Council Meeting (MCM) held in Paris, France, on Tuesday.

The IM is a key document in the OECD accession process, containing a comprehensive assessment of Indonesia’s national regulations and standards compared to OECD regulations and standards.

The submission of this document is a strong testament to Indonesia’s commitment to the OECD accession process, which has also been incorporated into the 2025–2029 National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN). This milestone continues Indonesia’s positive progress in the region, as the country is not only the first Southeast Asian nation to enter the accession process, but also the first to submit an IM.

Full membership in the OECD is believed to bring strategic benefits for Indonesia, especially amid global economic uncertainty. The OECD represents about 75 percent of global trade and is a major source of foreign direct investment (FDI).

"That means three-quarters of those countries are open to goods and services from Indonesia. This will make our products more competitive and broaden their market," said Airlangga.

With the accession process progressing positively so far, the government views Indonesia’s chances of becoming a full OECD member within the next four years as realistic.

The government also believes that full membership in the prestigious economic organization will strengthen Indonesia’s position on the global stage and open wider market access for domestic products amid the ever-changing challenges of the global economy.

