Indonesia Seeks to Attain Full OECD Membership in Four Years

Addin Anugrah Siwi
June 5, 2025 | 1:17 pm
SHARE
Senior minister Airlangga Hartarto attends the OECD Council's ministerial meeting in Paris on June 4, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs)
Senior minister Airlangga Hartarto attends the OECD Council's ministerial meeting in Paris on June 4, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs)

Jakarta. Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, is optimistic that Indonesia can become a full member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) within four years.

According to him, the ongoing accession process is progressing positively and has received favorable responses from OECD member countries.

Airlangga explained that although the accession process typically takes more than five years, Indonesia is targeting to complete it in four.

"Yes, regarding the timeline, Indonesia is aiming for around four years, and we are now one year into the process. So, over the next two years, the technical review, which will involve various ministries and agencies, will become more intensive," said Airlangga on Wednesday.

Advertisement

He said Indonesia has already met about 80 percent of the standards expected by the OECD, based on the organization’s internal assessment.

"The OECD said that Indonesia’s paper is of relatively good quality and perhaps about 80 percent already aligns with the expected standards," he said.

Previously, Airlangga Hartarto officially submitted the Initial Memorandum (IM) to OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 2025 OECD Ministerial Council Meeting (MCM) held in Paris, France, on Tuesday.

The IM is a key document in the OECD accession process, containing a comprehensive assessment of Indonesia’s national regulations and standards compared to OECD regulations and standards.

The submission of this document is a strong testament to Indonesia’s commitment to the OECD accession process, which has also been incorporated into the 2025–2029 National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN). This milestone continues Indonesia’s positive progress in the region, as the country is not only the first Southeast Asian nation to enter the accession process, but also the first to submit an IM.

Full membership in the OECD is believed to bring strategic benefits for Indonesia, especially amid global economic uncertainty. The OECD represents about 75 percent of global trade and is a major source of foreign direct investment (FDI).

"That means three-quarters of those countries are open to goods and services from Indonesia. This will make our products more competitive and broaden their market," said Airlangga.

With the accession process progressing positively so far, the government views Indonesia’s chances of becoming a full OECD member within the next four years as realistic.

The government also believes that full membership in the prestigious economic organization will strengthen Indonesia’s position on the global stage and open wider market access for domestic products amid the ever-changing challenges of the global economy.

Tags:
#Bilateral #Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indonesia Seeks to Attain Full OECD Membership in Four Years
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Seeks to Attain Full OECD Membership in Four Years

 The OECD represents about 75 percent of global trade and is a major source of foreign direct investment (FDI).
Indonesia Talks of Digital Investment at OECD Ministerial Council Meeting
Special Updates 5 hours ago

Indonesia Talks of Digital Investment at OECD Ministerial Council Meeting

 Indonesia has been seeking entry into the OECD, short for Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
Indonesia Takes Cue from Japan in Handling US Trade Tariffs
Special Updates 21 hours ago

Indonesia Takes Cue from Japan in Handling US Trade Tariffs

 A key topic discussed was Japan’s support for Indonesia’s bid to become a full member of the OECD.
OECD Cuts Indonesia’s 2025 Growth Forecast to 4.7 Percent
Business Jun 4, 2025 | 2:05 pm

OECD Cuts Indonesia’s 2025 Growth Forecast to 4.7 Percent

 OECD trims Indonesia’s growth forecast to 4.7% in 2025 and 4.8% in 2026, citing fiscal uncertainty and slowing exports.
OECD: US Growth to Slow to 1.6% in 2025 Amid Trade War Fallout
Business Jun 3, 2025 | 6:30 pm

OECD: US Growth to Slow to 1.6% in 2025 Amid Trade War Fallout

 OECD forecasts U.S. growth will slow to 1.6% in 2025 as Trump’s tariffs raise costs and dampen global trade and business confidence.
Joining OECD Could Help Indonesia’s Trade Talks with the US, Minister Says
Business May 16, 2025 | 8:38 pm

Joining OECD Could Help Indonesia’s Trade Talks with the US, Minister Says

 Indonesia to submit OECD accession document in June, aligning the process with US trade talks.
Australia’s Albanese Wants Indonesia in CPTPP and OECD
Business May 15, 2025 | 2:49 pm

Australia’s Albanese Wants Indonesia in CPTPP and OECD

 Australia currently assumes rotating chairmanship at the Trans-Pacific trading club CPTPP.
Indonesia Seeks to Join OECD Anti-Bribery Convention
News Mar 27, 2025 | 4:02 pm

Indonesia Seeks to Join OECD Anti-Bribery Convention

 Indonesia wants to join the OECD’s convention that criminalizes the bribery of foreign public officials in international business transactio
Indonesia Makes Some Progress in OECD Bid
News Mar 6, 2025 | 12:34 pm

Indonesia Makes Some Progress in OECD Bid

 Indonesia is hoping to become an OECD member within the next three or four years.
Government Announces 10 Pct Discount on Eid al-Fitr Domestic Flights
News Feb 19, 2025 | 3:14 pm

Government Announces 10 Pct Discount on Eid al-Fitr Domestic Flights

 The government announced a 10 percent discount on airplane tickets for the 2025 Eid al-Fitr homecoming period.

The Latest

No Plans to Quit, Says Indonesia’s Top Prosecutor as Rumors Swirl
News 17 minutes ago

No Plans to Quit, Says Indonesia’s Top Prosecutor as Rumors Swirl

 Prosecutors are investigating suspected corruption involving a Rp 10 trillion laptop procurement program at the Education Ministry.
Indonesia, Australia Reaffirm Economic Cooperation on OECD Sidelines
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Indonesia, Australia Reaffirm Economic Cooperation on OECD Sidelines

 The two sides also discussed the implications of global tariff policies, including the recent US proposal for a universal 10 percent tariff.
Indonesia, Australia to Hold Joint Air Force Exercise in Morotai
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia, Australia to Hold Joint Air Force Exercise in Morotai

 Both countries are also in talks to hold naval drills in Morotai, which was a military base for the Allied Forces during the World War II.
Indonesia Seeks to Attain Full OECD Membership in Four Years
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Seeks to Attain Full OECD Membership in Four Years

 The OECD represents about 75 percent of global trade and is a major source of foreign direct investment (FDI).
Four Offshore Islands Recently Awarded to North Sumatra Have Oil and Gas Potential
News 5 hours ago

Four Offshore Islands Recently Awarded to North Sumatra Have Oil and Gas Potential

 Masinton dismissed rumors suggesting the islands would be sold or granted to private entities.
News Index

Most Popular

BYD Indonesia Confirms Its Operations Unaffected by Shandong Closures
1
BYD Indonesia Confirms Its Operations Unaffected by Shandong Closures
2
World Boxing Apologizes for Naming Imane Khelif in Sex Testing Policy Rollout
3
Indonesia Sees Trade Deficit with China Double, Rejects Link to US Tariffs
4
Indonesia on Alert as Prabowo Responds to COVID-19 Uptick
5
OECD Cuts Indonesia’s 2025 Growth Forecast to 4.7 Percent
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED