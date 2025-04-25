Indonesia Sees Trade Deficit with China Double, Rejects Link to US Tariffs

Bambang Ismoyo, Heru Andriyanto
June 4, 2025 | 10:35 pm
SHARE
This aerial photo shows activities at Tanjung Priok Container Port in North Jakarta, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
This aerial photo shows activities at Tanjung Priok Container Port in North Jakarta, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. Indonesia’s trade deficit with China more than doubled in the first four months of 2025, but Trade Minister Budi Santoso has dismissed suggestions that US tariffs on Chinese goods are driving Beijing to reroute exports to Southeast Asia.

According to data from Statistics Indonesia (BPS), the country recorded a $6.3 billion trade deficit with China from January to April 2025, compared to $3 billion during the same period last year. Imports from China surged 22.4 percent year-on-year to $25.8 billion, while Indonesia’s exports to China grew only 7 percent, reaching $18.9 billion.

Indonesia’s imports from China were largely composed of mechanical machinery, electrical equipment, and vehicles and their parts.

Responding to media questions, Minister Budi said trade balances between Indonesia and China tend to fluctuate over time and cautioned against drawing hasty conclusions.

Advertisement

“Our exports to China are among the highest. For example, last year we exported $60 billion worth of goods to China, while imports totaled $70 billion,” Budi said in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Read More:
Indonesia’s Trade Surplus Plunges to $160 Million in April Amid Soaring Imports

He argued that there is no evidence indicating that Chinese exports intended for the US market are being redirected to Indonesia in response to recent tariff hikes by Washington.

“Export redirection or transshipment can be tracked through certificates of origin. So far, there’s been no sign of such a shift,” the minister said.

Budi acknowledged that Indonesia’s overall export performance declined in March and April, which he attributed to disruptions caused by the extended Eid al-Fitr holidays. He added that the current global trade environment, including US protectionist measures, has made many Indonesian exporters more cautious as they await greater market certainty.

Read More:
Indonesia Seizes Millions of Illegally Imported Tools from China Tracked Through TikTok Ads

He also noted that Indonesia isn’t alone in facing these challenges. At a recent ASEAN trade ministers’ meeting in Kuala Lumpur, countries like Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam also reported shrinking trade surpluses, indicating a broader regional trend.

Tags:
#Trade #Bilateral
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indonesia Sees Trade Deficit with China Double, Rejects Link to US Tariffs
Business 9 hours ago

Indonesia Sees Trade Deficit with China Double, Rejects Link to US Tariffs

 The trade minister said there is no evidence indicating that Chinese exports intended for the US market are being redirected to Indonesia.
What Happens to Trump’s Tariffs Now that A Court Has Knocked Them Down?
Business May 30, 2025 | 1:59 pm

What Happens to Trump’s Tariffs Now that A Court Has Knocked Them Down?

 In the ruling Wednesday, the trade court combined two cases -- one brought by five small businesses and another by 12 US states.
Indonesia Seizes Millions of Illegally Imported Tools from China Tracked Through TikTok Ads
News May 22, 2025 | 8:48 pm

Indonesia Seizes Millions of Illegally Imported Tools from China Tracked Through TikTok Ads

 The operation targeted a warehouse belonging to Asiaalum Trading Indonesia, located in Cikupa, Tangerang Regency, Banten.
Indonesia’s Import Deregulation Nears Completion, Experts Urge Safeguards for Domestic Industry
Business May 19, 2025 | 10:52 am

Indonesia’s Import Deregulation Nears Completion, Experts Urge Safeguards for Domestic Industry

 While regulatory relaxation is necessary to improve efficiency, it must be designed carefully to avoid undermining national industry.
Expert: Trump Wrong to Blame Asia for US Job Losses
Business May 10, 2025 | 2:18 pm

Expert: Trump Wrong to Blame Asia for US Job Losses

 Trump ignores the fact that the majority of profits for US companies now come from services, not factories.
Trade Ministry Launches “Local Thursday” Movement to Promote Indonesian Products
Business May 8, 2025 | 6:57 pm

Trade Ministry Launches “Local Thursday” Movement to Promote Indonesian Products

 Budi said the campaign will not be limited to Thursdays and hopes it will inspire broader adoption throughout the week.
The More Trump Talks About Making Trade Deals, The More Confusing The Tariff Picture Gets
Business May 8, 2025 | 1:47 am

The More Trump Talks About Making Trade Deals, The More Confusing The Tariff Picture Gets

 His team seems good with that, saying Trump is using “strategic uncertainty” to his advantage.
Trump’s Tariff Offensive and the Erosion of Global Trade Governance
Opinion May 3, 2025 | 2:45 pm

Trump’s Tariff Offensive and the Erosion of Global Trade Governance

 This analysis assesses Trump’s tariff hikes from a legal perspective, with a focus on their compliance -- or lack thereof -- with WTO rules.
Mari Pangestu: ASEAN’s Swift Response Shows Regional Strength Against US Trade Shocks
Business Apr 30, 2025 | 4:19 pm

Mari Pangestu: ASEAN’s Swift Response Shows Regional Strength Against US Trade Shocks

 To diversify trade and reduce reliance on the US, Mari advocated for the accelerated completion of the Indonesia-EU CEPA.
Sri Mulyani Warns of Major Shift in Global Trade Order Amid US Tariff Hikes
Business Apr 25, 2025 | 3:26 pm

Sri Mulyani Warns of Major Shift in Global Trade Order Amid US Tariff Hikes

 Sri Mulyani noted that Indonesia’s prompt decision to engage with the US placed it in a stronger position than other countries.

The Latest

‘This Isn’t Europe’: Prabowo Joins PSSI Honorary Council
News 6 hours ago

‘This Isn’t Europe’: Prabowo Joins PSSI Honorary Council

 The move contrasts with the European model of insulating football federations from government influence.
Trump Tax Bill Will Add $2.4 Trillion to the Deficit, CBO Says
News 7 hours ago

Trump Tax Bill Will Add $2.4 Trillion to the Deficit, CBO Says

 The CBO also estimates an increase of 10.9 million people without health insurance under the bill by 2034.
Indonesia Sees Trade Deficit with China Double, Rejects Link to US Tariffs
Business 9 hours ago

Indonesia Sees Trade Deficit with China Double, Rejects Link to US Tariffs

 The trade minister said there is no evidence indicating that Chinese exports intended for the US market are being redirected to Indonesia.
Gov’t Lifts Hotel Meeting Restrictions as Industry Faces Financial Crunch
Business 10 hours ago

Gov’t Lifts Hotel Meeting Restrictions as Industry Faces Financial Crunch

 The ban was blamed for worsening financial strain on hotels that depend heavily on government bookings.
The Dutch Government Has Collapsed. What Happens Next?
News 11 hours ago

The Dutch Government Has Collapsed. What Happens Next?

 Prime Minister Dick Schoof wants to keep control, even in caretaker mode, of vital policies over the coming months.
News Index

Most Popular

BYD Indonesia Confirms Its Operations Unaffected by Shandong Closures
1
BYD Indonesia Confirms Its Operations Unaffected by Shandong Closures
2
World Boxing Apologizes for Naming Imane Khelif in Sex Testing Policy Rollout
3
Indonesia on Alert as Prabowo Responds to COVID-19 Uptick
4
Jakarta Prepares Bank DKI, PAM Jaya for IPO
5
Indonesia Faces $46 Billion Infrastructure Funding Gap Through 2029
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED