Indonesia Set to Launch Largest Solar Panel Industry in SE Asia

Jakarta. A senior government official on Tuesday revealed that Indonesia would have the largest integrated solar panel industry in the region, although the investor that is taking part in this project remains mysterious.

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo is set to launch this project in the coming weeks.

“We have a big announcement coming up to launch an integrated solar panel industry. President Jokowi will launch the project later this month or at the beginning of [August],” Dadan Kusdiana, director-general for renewables at the Energy Ministry, told the 2023 ASEAN Solar Summit in Jakarta.

“We will see that Indonesia will probably have the biggest integrated solar energy [industry] in the region."

The new facility is expected to help both Indonesia and ASEAN reach the target of 23 percent in renewable energy use by 2025 and the eventual net-zero emission goal, Dadan added.

The official did not reveal many details about the plans. However, he dropped some hints about whom Indonesia would be partnering in building this integrated solar panel industry. The investor has previously made visits to Indonesia to decide on where they would construct this project.

“So we have already secured a partner, but I will not say who it is. But we have had intense discussions. We have visited them and they have also come here. They have chosen the location, but [those details] are for the president to announce,” Dadan told reporters after the summit.

“If you ask the scale [of the integrated solar panel project], it is beyond 10 gigawatts. [This partnership] is coming from a producer that holds a sizable global market share in solar panel production,” Dadan said.

