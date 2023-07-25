Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Indonesia Set to Launch Largest Solar Panel Industry in SE Asia

Jayanty Nada Shofa
July 25, 2023 | 4:56 pm
SHARE
Renewable energy director-general Dadan Kusdiana gives his remarks at the 2023 Economic Outlook forum hosted by B Universe in Jakarta on Feb. 14, 2023. (B Universe Photo/David Gita Roza)
Renewable energy director-general Dadan Kusdiana gives his remarks at the 2023 Economic Outlook forum hosted by B Universe in Jakarta on Feb. 14, 2023. (B Universe Photo/David Gita Roza)

Jakarta. A senior government official on Tuesday revealed that Indonesia would have the largest integrated solar panel industry in the region, although the investor that is taking part in this project remains mysterious.

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo is set to launch this project in the coming weeks. 

“We have a big announcement coming up to launch an integrated solar panel industry. President Jokowi will launch the project later this month or at the beginning of [August],” Dadan Kusdiana,  director-general for renewables at the Energy Ministry, told the 2023 ASEAN Solar Summit in Jakarta.

“We will see that Indonesia will probably have the biggest integrated solar energy [industry] in the region."

Advertisement

The new facility is expected to help both Indonesia and ASEAN reach the target of 23 percent in renewable energy use by 2025 and the eventual net-zero emission goal, Dadan added.

The official did not reveal many details about the plans. However, he dropped some hints about whom Indonesia would be partnering in building this integrated solar panel industry. The investor has previously made visits to Indonesia to decide on where they would construct this project. 

“So we have already secured a partner, but I will not say who it is. But we have had intense discussions. We have visited them and they have also come here. They have chosen the location, but [those details] are for the president to announce,” Dadan told reporters after the summit.

“If you ask the scale [of the integrated solar panel project], it is beyond 10 gigawatts. [This partnership] is coming from a producer that holds a sizable global market share in solar panel production,” Dadan said.

Read More: ASEAN Has Great Potential to Become Solar PV Manufacturing Hub: Expert

Tags:
#Energy & Minerals
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Inpex, Pertamina Ink Partnership Deal to Manage Masela Gas Block
Business 4 hours ago

Inpex, Pertamina Ink Partnership Deal to Manage Masela Gas Block

 The agreement between Inpex and Pertamina came after oil giant Shell gave up a 35 percent participating interest in the Abadi gas project.
China Removes Outspoken Foreign Minister Qin Gang
News 5 hours ago

China Removes Outspoken Foreign Minister Qin Gang

 The move comes amid a foreign backlash against China's increasingly aggressive foreign policy, of which Qin was a chief proponent.
BKN’s Streamlined Process Helps 508,544 Civil Servants
Special Updates 6 hours ago

BKN’s Streamlined Process Helps 508,544 Civil Servants

 BKN began streamlining the business process for employee affairs in Jan. 2023. 
Indonesia Set to Launch Largest Solar Panel Industry in SE Asia
Business 6 hours ago

Indonesia Set to Launch Largest Solar Panel Industry in SE Asia

 President Joko Widodo is set to launch this integrated solar panel industry in the coming weeks. 
Unilever Indonesia’s Profit Drops by Almost 20% in 1st Half of 2023
Business 7 hours ago

Unilever Indonesia’s Profit Drops by Almost 20% in 1st Half of 2023

 Unaudited financial results indicated a strong gross margin of 50.5 percent in the second quarter, the highest in the last eight quarters.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

UK Helps Indonesia Put Price on Carbon Ahead of Bourse Launch in September
1
UK Helps Indonesia Put Price on Carbon Ahead of Bourse Launch in September
2
Portugal Sees Huge Rise in Palm Oil Imports from Indonesia
3
What We Know So Far about Kidney Trade Syndicate
4
Luhut to Meet Tesla Boss Elon Musk Next Month
5
Jokowi Warns against Political Division ahead of Elections
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED