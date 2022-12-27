Indonesia Sets $7.6b Fishery Export Target for 2023

A couple of fishermen carry their caught blue swimmer crabs in Karongsong, Indramayu, on Dec. 17, 2022. (Antara Photo/Dedhez Anggara)

Jakarta. Indonesia has set a goal to book $7.6 billion in the fishery and marine exports next year, the government announced on Monday.

The country’s fishery and marine export from Jan. to Nov. 2022 amounted to $5.71 billion. The Fisheries Ministry expects the figures would total $6.2 billion by the year-end.

The ministry reported that the US has imported $2.15 billion worth of Indonesian fish products in the first eleven months of 2022. Followed by China ($1.02 billion), Japan ($678 million), ASEAN ($651 million), and European Union ($357.12 million).

Indonesia exported $1.33 billion worth of shrimp to the US this year.

According to Fisheries Minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono, the global demand for shrimp stands at $30 billion. With such huge demand, Indonesia aims to produce 2 million tons of shrimp by 2024. To this end, the country plans to develop 1,000 hectares of modern shrimp-farming ponds.

“We are working towards that by preparing the land and all that. Hopefully, we can finish this 1,000-hectare modern shrimp-farming pond by 2024,” Trenggono said on Monday.

Trenggono also named tuna, cuttlefish, blue swimmer crabs, and octopuses as some of Indonesia’s leading wild-caught fish commodities. While the leading aquaculture commodities are shrimp, crabs, and seaweed. The minister also gave some updates on the government’s plans to have a network of villages dedicated to aquaculture.

“We already have a number of aquaculture villages in place for shark catfish and seaweed. Going forward, we would like to build a modern aquaculture area for shrimp,” Trenggono said.

As of the third quarter of 2022, Indonesia’s fishery production volume reached 18.45 million tons. Of these, 5.97 million are wild-caught fish and 5.57 million tons from aquaculture. The remaining 6.9 million tons are seaweed.

The Fisheries Ministry also announced it had so far posted Rp 1.79 trillion in nontax revenue this year, the highest since its founding in 1999. They primarily come from natural resources and capture fisheries, which contributed Rp 1.1 trillion in non-tax revenue. Non-natural resources accounted for Rp 611.8 billion of the collected non-tax revenue, while public service agencies made up the remaining Rp 44.3 billion.