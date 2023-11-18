Saturday, November 18, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Indonesia, Singapore Agree to Integrate QR Code Payment System

Arnoldus Kristianus
November 17, 2023 | 10:56 pm
SHARE
Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo, left, and Monetary Authority of Singapore s Managing Director Ravi Menon launch the integrated QR payment system, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Bank Indonesia)
Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo, left, and Monetary Authority of Singapore s Managing Director Ravi Menon launch the integrated QR payment system, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Bank Indonesia)

Jakarta. Indonesia and Singapore are set to streamline cross-border transactions, eliminating the need for citizens to exchange currencies when making payments across the border.

Efforts have begun to implement an interconnection of payment methods using the quick response (QR) code. This initiative will allow participating financial institutions to facilitate retail payments utilizing either the Quick Response Code Indonesian Standard (QRIS) or the QR Network for Electronic Transfers Singapore (NETS).

"The interconnected cross-border QR payment method between Indonesia and Singapore will profoundly benefit our micro, small, and medium-scale enterprises. It will streamline payments in a transparent and inclusive manner," Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo said in a statement.

He further emphasized that this agreement is anticipated to broaden market access for businesses from both countries and encourage an increase in tourist visits.

Advertisement

This development follows the signing of a letter of intent between the Indonesian central bank and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for the local currency settlement framework, expected to be implemented as early as next year.

The framework aims to facilitate cross-border transactions, QR code payments, trade, and investments using the Indonesian rupiah and Singaporean dollar. Its goal is to enhance efficiency and reduce risks associated with fluctuating exchange rates.

Both Bank Indonesia and MAS are actively promoting the utilization of local currencies in bilateral transactions, aiming for greater stability, Perry said.

Ravi Menon, Managing Director of MAS, echoed Perry's sentiments, noting that the interconnected payment system will significantly boost e-commerce activities and tourist spending in both countries.

Tags:
#Asean
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Indonesia, Singapore Agree to Integrate QR Code Payment System
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia, Singapore Agree to Integrate QR Code Payment System

 The framework aims to facilitate cross-border transactions, QR code payments, trade, and investments using the Indonesian rupiah and Singapo
Biden Says Two-State Solution is ‘Ultimate Answer’ to End Israeli-Palestinian Conflicts
News 3 hours ago

Biden Says Two-State Solution is ‘Ultimate Answer’ to End Israeli-Palestinian Conflicts

 Biden said the war will stop when Hamas no longer has the capacity to murder and “do horrific things” to the Israelis.
Gov’t Offers 10-Year Stay Permit for Indonesian Diaspora
Lifestyle 5 hours ago

Gov’t Offers 10-Year Stay Permit for Indonesian Diaspora

 Estimates suggest that approximately 6 million individuals of Indonesian origin currently reside in various foreign countries.
RAAM Aims Rp 100b Net Profit as 3.3m Watch 'Di Ambang Kematian'
Business 6 hours ago

RAAM Aims Rp 100b Net Profit as 3.3m Watch 'Di Ambang Kematian'

 As of 2023, RAAM has a library of soap operas equivalent to over 15,000 hours and more than 650 movie titles.
Indonesia Vows to Conclude IPEF Trade Talks Next Year
News 8 hours ago

Indonesia Vows to Conclude IPEF Trade Talks Next Year

 The trade talks among the IPEF partners remain pending after ministers failed to reach an agreement.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Two Light Attack Aircraft with Four Personnel Onboard Crash in East Java
1
Two Light Attack Aircraft with Four Personnel Onboard Crash in East Java
2
Disgraced State Auditor Returns $2 Million in Stolen Money to AGO
3
Indonesia-US New Ties on Semiconductor is So-So Compared to Vietnam: Expert
4
Bad Weather Suspected in Crash of Two Air Force Attack Aircraft
5
5 European Nations, Canada Seek to Join Genocide Case against Myanmar at Top UN Court
Opini Title
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED