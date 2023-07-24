Indonesia Spends $3.8B on Fuel Subsidies in 1st Half of 2023

Jakarta. The Indonesian government has spent a staggering Rp 57.7 trillion or approximately $3.8 billion on fuel subsidies for the first half of the year, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Monday.

It means the government had to allocate Rp 9.6 trillion for vehicle owners every month, she said during a press conference at her office in Jakarta.

Additionally, the government allocated Rp 42.9 trillion ($2.9 billion) for electricity subsidies to assist low-income families in accessing electricity under the normal tariff of the state-owned power company PLN.

Furthermore, Rp 32.5 trillion ($2.2 billion) was spent on cooking gas subsidies.

In a bid to support the poor, the government allocated Rp 344.7 billion for the construction of 84,500 houses.

"Overall, the central government spending has reached Rp 891.6 trillion, of which Rp 492 trillion went to programs with direct benefits for the people,” she said.

