Indonesia Spent Rp 40 Trillion on Nusantara in 2024: Here’s the Breakdown

Erfan Maruf
February 7, 2025 | 11:35 am
FILE - The State Palace and the Garuda Palace in the new capital Nusantara as seen on July 28, 2024. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak A)
FILE - The State Palace and the Garuda Palace in the new capital Nusantara as seen on July 28, 2024. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak A)

Jakarta. The construction of Indonesia’s future capital, Nusantara, in East Kalimantan, cost the government Rp 40.29 trillion ($2.5 billion) in 2024, Public Works Minister Dody Hanggodo revealed on Thursday.

According to Dody, progress on key infrastructure, public facilities, and utilities has reached approximately 87 percent.

The largest portion of spending -- Rp 18.32 trillion -- was allocated to the construction of main roads, arterial roads, toll roads, bridges, and a logistical dockyard.

Another Rp 12.09 trillion was used for government buildings, including the presidential palace, water treatment systems, piping networks, wastewater management facilities, and an integrated landfill.

The development of residential buildings accounted for Rp 8.43 trillion, covering workers' shelters, a dormitory for the Indonesian Football Association, apartments for civil servants and security personnel, and other housing complexes.

Additionally, the government spent Rp 1.45 trillion on flood mitigation systems and river conservation facilities in Nusantara.

“In total, Rp 40.29 trillion was spent on Nusantara’s infrastructure development in 2024, with 87.9 percent of the planned work completed as of December 31, 2024,” Dody said during a hearing with lawmakers at the legislature building in Jakarta.

Political Commitment and Future Funding
The relocation of Indonesia’s capital from Jakarta to Nusantara was initiated by former President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and received overwhelming support from parliament.

His successor, President Prabowo Subianto, has pledged to continue and complete the mega project, even expressing plans to move his office to Nusantara by 2028. However, since taking office on October 20, 2024, Prabowo has yet to visit the site in North Penajam Paser Regency.

Under his austerity measures, the Prabowo administration has allocated Rp 48.8 trillion ($3 billion) for Nusantara’s development until 2029, prioritizing the construction of legislative and judiciary buildings.

