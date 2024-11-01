Indonesia Steps Up Efforts to Curb Layoffs as Job Losses Near 60,000

Arnoldus Kristianus
November 1, 2024 | 5:26 pm
SHARE
Job seekers attend a job fair in Tangerang on Feb. 27, 2023. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Iqbal)
Job seekers attend a job fair in Tangerang on Feb. 27, 2023. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Iqbal)

Jakarta. The Indonesian government is ramping up efforts to address a spike in layoffs, with Labor Minister Yassierli announcing nearly 60,000 workers affected nationwide as of October 2024—a rise of 25,000 in just the past three months.

“As of October 2024, 59,796 workers have been laid off, marking a significant increase of 25,000 workers in the past three months,” Yassierli said Thursday, highlighting the urgency of coordinated government action.

In an effort to curb further layoffs, Yassierli urged all regions to establish an early warning system to detect potential job cuts in local companies. “The early warning system aims to mitigate the social and economic impact caused by the high number of layoffs,” he explained.

Yassierli also emphasized the importance of timely minimum wage adjustments. He called on governors to finalize the Provincial Minimum Wage (UMP) by Nov. 21, 2024, with district and city minimum wage (UMK) adjustments to follow by Nov. 30, 2024. The wage-setting process should consider recommendations from the Wage Council and guidelines based on Statistics Indonesia (BPS) data.

Advertisement

“We all want the 2025 minimum wage setting to proceed smoothly,” Yassierli added. “The Ministry of Home Affairs and I encourage all parties, both central and regional, to prioritize communication and social dialogue with all labor stakeholders.”

Labor unions have called for a 10 percent wage increase in 2025, but Indonesian Employers Association (Apindo) Chairwoman Shinta Kamdani highlighted the difficulty of applying a uniform wage hike across regions. “Standardizing wage increases nationwide isn’t practical,” she said at a Wednesday press conference held at the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs. “Each province, district, and city has its own wage-setting formula, and we urge adherence to the government-established formula.”

Under Government Regulation No. 51 of 2023, minimum wage increases are to be calculated based on a formula that includes inflation, economic growth, and an index coefficient between 0.1 and 0.3.

In his State of the Nation Address in August, former President Joko Widodo outlined the government’s objective to reduce the open unemployment rate to 4.5-5 percent by 2025, down from the current 4.8 percent, and to lower the poverty rate to 7-8 percent from 9.03 percent.

According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), youth aged 15-24 remain the most affected, with an unemployment rate of 16.42 percent, while those aged 25-59 experience a lower rate of 3.08 percent.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Streamlined Immigration: Autogates Now Open for Foreigners with ITAS and ITAP
News 13 hours ago

Streamlined Immigration: Autogates Now Open for Foreigners with ITAS and ITAP

 Foreign nationals with ITAS and ITAP can now use autogates at Soekarno-Hatta and Ngurah Rai airports, speeding up immigration.
Police Bust International Online Gambling Ring Run by Chinese National
News 15 hours ago

Police Bust International Online Gambling Ring Run by Chinese National

 The National Police uncovered an international online gambling network, arresting seven suspects, including a Chinese national.
IDX Slips as Investors Turn Cautious Ahead of US Presidential Election
Business 17 hours ago

IDX Slips as Investors Turn Cautious Ahead of US Presidential Election

 Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) saw its market capitalization fall by 2.23 percent this past week. The JCI also decreased by 2.46 percent,
Israel Airstrikes Claim Dozens of Lives in Lebanon and Gaza
News 17 hours ago

Israel Airstrikes Claim Dozens of Lives in Lebanon and Gaza

 Israel launched a series of heavy airstrikes across northeastern Lebanon’s rural villages on Friday
Deaths of 10 Newborns Shake Millions' Trust in Turkey's Healthcare System
News 18 hours ago

Deaths of 10 Newborns Shake Millions' Trust in Turkey's Healthcare System

 In one transcript, a nurse and a doctor talk about how they mishandled the treatment of a baby and agreed to fake the hospital records.
News Index

Most Popular

iPhone 16 Now Impossible to Find Online in Indonesia Following Sales Ban
1
iPhone 16 Now Impossible to Find Online in Indonesia Following Sales Ban
2
Online Gambling Office Raided by Jakarta Police, Staff from Communications Ministry Implicated
3
Eight Dead After Fire Engulfs Cooking Oil Factory in Bekasi
4
Ex Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi Begins Role as UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy
5
Streamlined Immigration: Autogates Now Open for Foreigners with ITAS and ITAP
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED