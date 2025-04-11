Indonesia Stock Exchange Surpasses 950 Listed Companies, Profit Soars

IDX Director of Company Valuation I Gede Nyoman Yetna (right) joins FORE's top executives at the company's listing debut in Jakarta, Monday, April 14, 2025. FORE raises Rp 353.44 billion from its IPO by offering 1.88 billion shares at Rp 188 each. (Berita Satu Photo/David Gita Roza)
IDX Director of Company Valuation I Gede Nyoman Yetna (right) joins FORE's top executives at the company's listing debut in Jakarta, Monday, April 14, 2025. FORE raises Rp 353.44 billion from its IPO by offering 1.88 billion shares at Rp 188 each. (Berita Satu Photo/David Gita Roza)

Jakarta. The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) reported a net profit of Rp 673 billion ($41.28 million) in the 2024 fiscal year, marking a 16.3 percent increase from Rp 579 billion in 2023. 

IDX President Director Iman Rachman said the profit growth was driven by a 12.9 percent increase in revenue last year, supported by robust daily transaction value and improved information services. Operating expenses grew at a lower rate of 10.7 percent, helping boost the company’s bottom line.

The average daily transaction value in 2024 reached Rp 12.85 trillion, up from Rp 10.75 trillion in 2023. Revenue from information services also rose by 11.4 percent, driven by an increase in data feed subscribers.

“We also maintained healthy asset growth, with total assets reaching Rp 11.18 trillion, up 6.5 percent. Meanwhile, equity grew by 10.9 percent to Rp 8.29 trillion,” Iman said during IDX's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGMS) held online on Wednesday.

IDX Studies Longer Trading Hours, Emulates NYSE’s 24-Hour Market Plan

Robust Capital Raising and Listings
The IDX facilitated fundraising of Rp 193 trillion in 2024 through a mix of equity and debt instruments. This includes Rp 14.4 trillion from 41 new share listings, Rp 143.6 trillion from 144 new issuances of debt securities and sukuk (Islamic bonds), 15 additional shares from rights issue conversions, and 81 shares from warrant conversions.

As of the end of May 2025, IDX had recorded 14 new share listings for the year, three of which were categorized as Lighthouse IPOs, defined as offerings with a minimum market cap of Rp 3 trillion and a minimum 15 percent free float or a free float market cap of over Rp 700 billion.

In total, IDX now lists 956 companies, making it the second-largest exchange by listed firms in ASEAN. Globally, IDX ranks second in terms of exchange growth, with a 1.38 percent increase.

Investor Base Continues to Rise
Indonesia's capital market investor base reached 14.8 million single investor identifications (SID) by the end of 2024, an increase of 1.7 million from the previous year. Retail investor participation remained strong, led by millennials and Gen Z investors.

“This shows investor confidence in the Indonesian capital market remains solid, despite global and domestic economic uncertainty,” Iman said.

New financial instruments also showed healthy growth. Transactions in Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) rose to Rp 135 million in 2024 and reached Rp 233 million by May 2025. Structured warrant transactions hit Rp 497 million in 2024 and Rp 232 million as of May this year.

