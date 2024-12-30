Indonesia Stock Exchange Targets 66 IPOs and 2 Million Investors in 2025

Jakarta. The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) aims to have 66 companies go public and add two million new investors to the capital market by 2025, part of its plan to boost financial inclusion and strengthen Indonesia's position in the region.

"The increase in listed companies and investors is viewed as a catalyst for national economic growth," IDX President Director Iman Rachman said during a press conference marking the year-end trading closure in Jakarta on Monday, Dec. 30.

Indonesia's capital market ended 2024 on a high note, raising Rp 251.04 trillion ($15.53 billion) from 187 public offerings by Dec. 27, according to the Financial Services Authority (OJK). This included 34 IPOs and a bond issuance.

Investor participation also showed a robust upward trend. OJK data revealed a 21.77 percent increase in single investor identifications (SIDs), reaching 14.8 million as of Dec. 24, up from 12.1 million in 2023.

"The growth reflects various financial inclusion efforts," said I B Aditya Jayantara, OJK Deputy Commissioner for Investment Management and Capital Market Supervision. "This success is a result of collaboration among stakeholders, including regulators, market players, and public education initiatives."



As of December 20, 2024, 22 companies are in the pipeline to list on the IDX. Most are large-scale firms with assets exceeding Rp 250 billion, representing sectors such as non-cyclical consumer goods, energy, and healthcare.

The breakdown of IPO-ready companies by asset classification includes one small-scale firm with assets under IDR 50 billion, two medium-scale firms with assets between Rp 50 billion and Rp 250 billion, and 19 large-scale firms with assets above Rp 250 billion.

Sector-wise, the IPO lineup comprises:

Basic materials: 3 companies

Consumer staples: 1 company

Consumer discretionary: 5 companies

Energy: 3 companies

Financials: 2 companies

Healthcare: 3 companies

Industrials: 3 companies

Property: 2 companies

