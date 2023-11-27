Indonesia Stock Exchange Witnesses Surge in Individual Investors

Jakarta. The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) has recorded a noteworthy increase in individual investors, reaching 11.9 million in the current year as opposed to 10.3 million in 2022.

Iman Rachman, President Director of IDX, attributed the surge to the exchange's amplified promotional and educational initiatives aimed at enhancing public awareness about the capital market.

"The IDX's concerted efforts in providing accessible, up-to-date information on listed companies' performance have bolstered investor confidence in the Indonesian capital market," Iman said in Jakarta. "This has not only enhanced market liquidity but also bolstered investor participation."

The IDX has set a target to attract an additional 2 million new individual investors for the upcoming year.

Advertisement

Iman made these remarks while inaugurating the Public Expose Live event, enabling listed companies to publicly disclose their financial outcomes and future business strategies. The four-day event is set to involve the participation of 46 companies listed on the IDX.

"This platform facilitates a comprehensive understanding of the financial robustness of listed companies," Iman said.

As the IDX hosts more than 900 listed companies, it mandates each member's participation in such events at least once a year.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: