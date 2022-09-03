Indonesia Takes First Delivery of Chinese-Made High-Speed Trains

Workers unload a train carriage at Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta on Sept. 2, 2022. The train is the first delivery for the Indonesia-China High-Speed Train Project connecting Jakarta and Bandung. (Antara Photo/Aprillio Akbar)

Jakarta. Two sets of the high-speed train arrived at Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta on Friday to be operated in the country’s first-ever high-speed railway connecting the capital and the city of Bandung in West Java.

The Chinese-made train sets mark the first delivery for the megaproject that started in 2016.

Advertisement

Designed and developed by rolling stock manufacturer CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co. Ltd., the train has a top speed of 350 kilometers per hour but Indonesian officials have said the speed will be reduced according to conditions for safety reasons.

The high-speed train project is targeted to come into operation in June 2023, according to Kartika Wirjoatmodjo, a deputy for the state-owned enterprise minister.

Workers unload a train carriage at Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta on Sept. 2, 2022. The train is the first delivery for the Indonesia-China High-Speed Train Project connecting Jakarta and Bandung. (Antara Photo/Aprillio Akbar)

“The arrival of these high-speed train sets is good news for Indonesia, which aims to be on a par with developed countries,” he was quoted by Antara news agency as saying.

The first batch of the delivery includes a high-speed electric multiple unit (EMU) train and a comprehensive inspection train (CIT). Both will undergo on-track trials in November.

Indonesia expects to receive a total of ten train sets until March 15, 2023.

The Indonesia-China High-Speed Train project, or KCIC, is a collaboration between Indonesian state-owned companies which have a 60 percent share and a Chinese consortium that holds the remaining share.

The project also includes the construction of a 142-km railway track between Jakarta and Bandung that according to KCIC President Director Dwiyana Slamet Riyadi has been 85 percent completed as of last month.

The high-speed trains will serve 68 trips per day and significantly cut land travel time between the two cities from two and a half hours to just 45 minutes.