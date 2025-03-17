Indonesia Targets 8 Million Jobs with 30 Strategic Projects

Vinnilya
March 17, 2025 | 4:44 pm
President Prabowo Subianto speaks to journalists in Jakarta, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Ichsan Ali)
President Prabowo Subianto speaks to journalists in Jakarta, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Ichsan Ali)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto has announced the government’s ambitious plans to boost industrial and investment sectors, with nearly 30 strategic projects set to launch this year.

Speaking at the inauguration of Freeport Indonesia’s (PTFI) smelter facility in Gresik, East Java, on Monday, Prabowo stated that the government initially identified around 20 to 21 projects but, after further evaluation, decided to expand the initiative.

"We have decided to start this year with nearly 30 major projects. After careful assessment, we are confident we can achieve this target," Prabowo said. He did not provide details on the projects.

The initiative aims to generate approximately 8 million jobs and will focus on downstream processing and strategic upstream investments in agriculture and fisheries.

“These sectors play a crucial role in generating foreign exchange and creating employment opportunities,” Prabowo added.

He also stressed the importance of transparency and good governance for better resource management.

"It is now our duty and responsibility to manage these resources in an orderly and efficient manner," he said.

During the event, Prabowo inaugurated Freeport Indonesia’s metal refining facility, the world’s largest gold smelter, which will process raw concentrate into refined metals, including gold and silver.

In February, Prabowo officially signed off on 77 National Strategic Projects (PSN) set to be prioritized between 2025 and 2029.

Among the new projects in the pipeline are the Free Nutritious Meal Program (MBG), the construction of three million houses, industrial zones, smelters, and the Giant Sea Wall along the northern coast of Java. Additionally, the development of the new capital, Nusantara (IKN), will continue as a key strategic project under Prabowo’s administration.

