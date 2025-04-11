Indonesia Tightens Market Controls After JCI Crash, Sets 15% Auto-Rejection Cap

Muhammad Ghafur Fadillah
April 11, 2025 | 6:11 pm
SHARE
Market data is displayed on the floor of the Indonesia Stock Exchange in Jakarta, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Market data is displayed on the floor of the Indonesia Stock Exchange in Jakarta, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. The Financial Services Authority (OJK) has officially set a 15 percent lower auto-rejection limit (ARB) for stocks as part of broader efforts to maintain capital market stability and protect investors amid increasing market volatility.

The announcement came just days after the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) suffered a sharp sell-off on Tuesday, triggering a temporary trading suspension as investors reacted to new US tariffs on Indonesian goods and mounting trade tensions between the US and China.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) plummeted 9.19 percent in early trading Tuesday. Under the revised circuit breaker mechanism, a 30-minute halt will be enforced if the JCI falls more than 8 percent—up from the previous 5 percent threshold. A second 30-minute freeze is triggered if losses deepen past 15 percent. Should the index plunge beyond 20 percent, trading may be suspended for the remainder of the session with OJK’s approval.

Read More:
OJK Eases Buyback Rules to Stabilize Market
Advertisement

Inarno Djajadi, Chief Executive of Capital Market, Derivatives, and Carbon Exchange Supervision at OJK, said the ARB policy is the result of a comprehensive review conducted in collaboration with market participants and self-regulatory organizations (SROs).

“This approach seeks to strike a balance between investor protection and market efficiency,” Inarno said at the agency’s monthly board of commissioners meeting in Jakarta on Friday.

The 15 percent ARB cap took effect on Tuesday, April 8, and applies to all stocks listed on the main board, development board, and new economy board, as well as exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and real estate investment trusts (REITs) across all price levels.

Read More:
Jakarta Stocks Dive 8% as Trading Halt Triggered; Most Asian Markets Rebound

In tandem, the IDX has updated its trading halt policy in response to the recent volatility. The enhanced circuit breaker system aims to curb panic-driven selloffs while allowing time for market participants to assess developments.

As a further safeguard, OJK and IDX have suspended short-selling and allowed listed companies to conduct share buybacks without shareholder approval, as permitted under OJK Regulation No. 13/2023.

These temporary measures will remain in effect for six months starting March 18. As of April 9, 21 listed companies had submitted buyback plans totaling Rp 14.97 trillion. Of these, 15 issuers had executed buybacks amounting to Rp 429.72 billion.

“We will continue to evaluate the effectiveness of these measures and are ready to make adjustments as needed in response to future market developments,” Inarno said.

Tags:
#Stock
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Thudong Monks Walk Thousands of Kilometers from Bangkok to Borobudur
Lifestyle 57 minutes ago

Thudong Monks Walk Thousands of Kilometers from Bangkok to Borobudur

 Thai monks walk from Bangkok to Borobudur, stopping in Cirebon to promote peace, culture, and interfaith tolerance.
Indonesian Steel Industry Raises Alarm Over Potential Surge in Chinese Imports
Business 1 hours ago

Indonesian Steel Industry Raises Alarm Over Potential Surge in Chinese Imports

 Trade Ministry data shows that Indonesia’s overall iron and steel exports surged by 261 percent in 2023, reaching $26.7 billion.
Indonesia Tightens Market Controls After JCI Crash, Sets 15% Auto-Rejection Cap
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia Tightens Market Controls After JCI Crash, Sets 15% Auto-Rejection Cap

 OJK sets 15% auto-rejection limit, updates trading halts after IDX crash triggered by US tariffs and global trade tensions.
Furniture Shipments Stall Amid US Tariff Uncertainty, Indonesian Exporters Warn
Business 2 hours ago

Furniture Shipments Stall Amid US Tariff Uncertainty, Indonesian Exporters Warn

 Indonesian furniture exporters face delays and cash flow issues as U.S. considers 32% tariff, putting key export market at risk.
China to Raise Tariffs on US Goods from 84% to 125% Starting Saturday
Business 2 hours ago

China to Raise Tariffs on US Goods from 84% to 125% Starting Saturday

 China raises tariffs on US goods from 84% to 125%, escalating trade war as both sides continue tit-for-tat measures.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia, EU Seek Each Other’s Markets as Trump Tariffs Take Effect
1
Indonesia, EU Seek Each Other’s Markets as Trump Tariffs Take Effect
2
Indonesia Open to Temporarily Hosting 1,000 Injured Gazans, Orphans
3
Prabowo Wants to Make Indonesia’s Local Content Policy “More Realistic”
4
Indonesia Told Not to Rush into Tariff Talks with Trump Team
5
Papua Militia Group Kills 11 Gold Miners: Reports
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED