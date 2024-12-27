Indonesia to Add 71 GW of Renewable Energy as Part of Long-Term Power Plan

Jakarta. Indonesia is moving closer to finalizing its Electricity Supply Business Plan (RUPTL) for the 2024-2034 period, with a key decision expected in January 2025. The government, in partnership with state-run utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), plans to add 71 gigawatts (GW) of power capacity, primarily from renewable sources, over the next decade.

Deputy Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), Kartika "Tiko" Wirjoatmodjo, announced that a final decision on the plan will involve coordination between three ministries: SOEs, Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), and Finance.

Speaking on Friday during a visit to PLN’s Load Management Center in Jamali, West Java, Tiko said that the ministers would meet in January to finalize the RUPTL approval process.

The plan includes the construction of new power plants to strengthen Indonesia’s energy security. "Indonesia must leverage its abundant natural resources to build a resilient electricity system," said Tiko, underlining the need for the new plants.

In addition to power generation, the government is prioritizing the development of inter-island transmission networks to better distribute energy from areas like Sumatra and Kalimantan to high-demand regions, especially Java.

PLN’s commitment to renewable energy will be a major focus of the plan, with the utility aiming to build 71 GW of new capacity by 2034. Most of this new capacity will come from renewable energy sources, Tiko added.

He also highlighted the role of smart grids and inter-island grids in optimizing energy distribution. The interconnection between Sumatra-Java and Kalimantan-Java will allow for more efficient transmission of renewable energy across the country.

The government’s push for green energy is part of a broader strategy to meet growing electricity demand and reduce reliance on fossil fuels, while positioning Indonesia as a leader in the global renewable energy transition.

